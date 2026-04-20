LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
Victory Fund brunch draws top LGBTQ officials, 2028 hopeful Andy Beshear
Ky. governor honored with Allyship Award
Despite the dreary, chilly weather on Sunday, the energy inside the Salamander Hotel in downtown Washington was warm and welcoming. With the U.S. Capitol, National Mall, and the Washington Monument as a fitting backdrop, political leaders in the LGBTQ movement gathered to celebrate the strides made over the past year and to reframe their path forward at the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch. Just over a mile and a half away, an increasingly hostile Trump administration loomed, sharpening the urgency of their fight.
Despite the current political climate that has many LGBTQ advocates weary about the future of LGBTQ rights — specifically for transgender members of the community — members of the LGBTQ community came out in full force (and ‘fits) to support the next wave of LGBTQ elected officials. Colorful print shirts and bright jackets filled the ballroom, while cherry blossom centerpieces echoed the hotel’s location, just feet from the Tidal Basin. Even as guests moved through long lines for seafood paella and waffles after speeches from LGBTQ elected officials and allies, the general feeling remained upbeat.
This year’s brunch — the 25th annual — was complete with drinks, discussions of what’s on the agenda, and, of course, a slew of high-ranking LGBTQ elected officials and allies, from local offices all the way to Capitol Hill, representing states both red and blue.
Of the guests at this year’s LGBTQ Victory Brunch, none was more anticipated than 2028 presidential hopeful and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The 63rd governor of Kentucky and the state’s 50th attorney general, Beshear was honored with the Allyship Award and delivered the keynote address to more than 150 attendees at the national brunch.
The governor, who has made multiple allusions to his 2028 bid for the Democratic seat in the presidential election over the past year, covered a wide range of topics when speaking with journalists before the brunch, as well as during his highly anticipated keynote address. He came out strongly condemning the use of discrimination as a political tool — something he said the Republican Party has increasingly embraced, particularly against the transgender community. The ACLU’s anti-LGBTQ tracker currently shows 17 statewide bills across the country that have passed into law.
“It’s sad that some people are passing legislation that discriminates solely for political reasons. They are willing to tear away somebody’s rights just to fire up a base and get more votes,” Beshear said. “ And it’s sad that we’ve got a federal administration right now engaging in discrimination in just about every form, every day. That harms people who love this country and want to contribute to it. As a country, we are slipping backwards.”
He continued, arguing that while the Democratic Party often touts itself as a party of inclusion, it must still reckon with the gap between rhetoric and policy.
“Discrimination is never okay. It’s not a bargaining chip so that you can win elections. I’m against discrimination because it’s wrong, and it’s always going to be wrong. We shouldn’t be allowing a little bit of discrimination in order to do better in the polls or on Election Day. We should stand up for who we are and be the true party of inclusion.”
He also highlighted his record on protecting the most vulnerable in his home state of Kentucky, where his father also served as governor from 2007-2015. Beshear has remained a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, frequently opposing legislation in the Bluegrass State — including Senate Bill 150, which would have required parental notification when students come out at school, restricted pronoun use to biological sex, and limited instruction on human sexuality in school curricula.
“I vetoed every anti-LGBTQ bill that came to my desk, and I still won reelection by five points in a state Donald Trump would win by 30 the next year. So don’t tell me we should throw anybody under the bus. We can stand for all of our convictions and still win. We can govern in a way that tells people they are welcome and accepted. It makes a difference when your governor is willing to say that he sees you and that he’s with you.”
He also turned to the U.S. Supreme Court, which he said has played an increasingly harmful role in LGBTQ rights.
“That Supreme Court decision allowing conversion therapy is wrong. It’s horrifying, and torture is torture. It should never be done in the name of religion or free speech,” he said while giving his keynote. “I vehemently disagree with the idea that this barbaric practice can continue. Torture is not a First Amendment right.”
Prior to the keynote, while speaking with journalists, Beshear was asked how Democrats should approach LGBTQ rights when the issue has become so divisive nationally. He responded with a clear message centered on principle over politics.
“Never throw anyone under the bus. Stand up for your convictions, and don’t let polling decide what you believe. If you’re not willing to stand up for your convictions because of polling, they’re not real convictions. We should be the party where people feel they can come and be exactly who they are. That’s how we win and who we’re supposed to be.”
One unique element of Beshear’s approach to LGBTQ rights is his consistent use of faith alongside inclusion. He often frames scripture as a call to love rather than exclusion, arguing against those who, as he put it in his speech, try to “love, vote, or look like you” differently. This framing is part of why he maintains a 64 percent approval rating in a solidly red state that voted for Trump by 30 points.
“Faith is meant to lift people up and never kick anyone while they’re down. When we’re told to love our neighbor as ourselves, there’s no asterisk and no exception. There’s no ‘unless’ people look different, pray different, or love different than you. We are simply called to accept and love one another. When people try to add that comma, they’re changing the message.”
He also briefly addressed the possibility of a presidential run in 2028, again emphasizing inclusion over ambition.
“This doesn’t have anything to do with 2028 — it has to do with right and wrong. Nobody should be thrown under the bus for political gain. We shouldn’t allow discrimination just to do better in the polls. That’s what people expect from us.”
Eugene Daniels, former Politico reporter and current MSNBC journalist, attended the event and spoke to the Washington Blade about Beshear’s ability to bridge divides on issues that often polarize voters.
“What’s striking about Andy Beshear is his ability to take what many Democrats call cultural issues and make them kitchen-table issues,” Daniels said. “He talks about protecting trans kids not just as policy, but as a parent and as a person of faith. That’s a connection a lot of Democrats struggle to make. He frames it in a way that resonates beyond politics. And that’s why he stands out.”
Victory Fund President Evan Low also spoke at the event, emphasizing that the organization’s mission is not solely focused on higher office, but on electing LGBTQ leaders at the local and state level where many key decisions are made.
“We are laser focused on state and local races because that’s where so many of these decisions are made,” Low said. “Even if Washington is taking chances away from people, we can still protect them at the state level. We want LGBTQ people not just at the table, but setting the agenda. This is about governing power, not just representation. And we are not taking our foot off the gas.”
Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR, a telemedicine platform specializing in HIV prevention, and owner of one of the most famous LGBTQ clubs in the world, the Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., was also in attendance and was awarded the National Impact Award for his efforts to curb HIV through his telemedicine service, MISTR.
“Ending HIV is within reach — we have the tools right now,” Schukraft told the crowd, commending past administrations on their work to stopping the virus from continuing to ravage the LGBTQ community. “As ADAP, the AIDS drug assistance program is now under threat in 20 states, we’re stepping up offering insurance and premium assistance. It doesn’t matter what office you hold, HIV is an issue that can be resolved, and if we don’t end HIV, it’s not because we did not have the tools, but it’s because we did not act.”
He continued, touching on how his highly publicized “Housewives of the Hill” program, which the Blade covered from the scene, showed how HIV prevention is something everyone — including the notoriously catty Housewives — could all get behind.
“We got voices from all parties together, and it was really a remarkable event. And I’d like to get my six Latino boyfriends to agree on something, and seven Real Housewives, I got high hopes for Congress.”
Greta Neubauer, member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, also spoke to the Blade after addressing the crowd on what is being done in her state to push a pro-democracy and pro-human rights agenda forward.
“We have, as Democrats, been in the minority in Wisconsin for quite a while due to gerrymandered legislative maps and Republican consolidation of power. So we’re hoping to win a trifecta this year so that we can take Wisconsin in a new direction. We know that our rights are under attack at the federal level. In Wisconsin, people lost access to abortion, and thankfully, that was restored by a court case, but we still have that law on the books. And then, of course, we know that access to health care and just our fundamental rights is essential, so we want to make sure that we have a legislature that is going to protect folks from discrimination and support all of us to feel safe and welcome in the state.”
Brooke Pinto, a current member of the D.C. Council who is running for Washington’s congressional seat, also spoke to the Blade.
She emphasized the need for leaders who understand and fight for LGBTQ rights at all levels of office amid the Trump administration’s takeover of the city.
“We’ve seen an administration that continues trying to undermine people’s rights and dignity, and that makes it even more important to stand together,” Pinto told the Blade. “In D.C., we are proud to be a place that not only protects LGBTQ residents but celebrates them. We are pushing back to make sure we secure real rights and autonomy for our communities. This is about safety, dignity, and equality. And that work is ongoing.”
Amanda Gonzalez, the Victory Fund–endorsed candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, also gave a rousing speech.
“They want us divided, and they want us exhausted. But here’s what they don’t know—democracy is how we protect what we love: our families, our freedom, and our future,” Gonzalez said. “Love is stronger than corruption. It is stronger than bullies, and it is stronger than hate. We have done this before, and we are going to do it again.”
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LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
Task Force urges renewed organizing amid growing political threats
Kierra Johnson, group’s president, gave State of the Movement speech on Jan. 22
The National LGBTQ Task Force, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ advocacy organization, wrapped up nearly a week of programming as snow began to fall across the nation’s capital — a fitting backdrop for a moment defined by urgency, reflection, and resolve.
For six days, LGBTQ activists from across the country gathered at the Washington Hilton for the Task Force’s annual Creating Change conference, filling ballrooms and meeting rooms with educational sessions, workshops, and an expansive exhibit hall designed to sharpen strategies for mobilizing LGBTQ political power while building community.
The week featured everything from local leadership training to high-energy ballroom parties, but its emotional and political centerpiece was the annual State of the Movement address delivered by Task Force President Kierra Johnson.
Speaking on Jan. 22 to a packed ballroom, Johnson reflected on the movement’s accomplishments while confronting the challenges facing LGBTQ communities under President Donald Trump’s second term.
Founded in 1973 in New York, theTask Force set out to create a “powerful, unified, and organized voice” for the emerging gay rights movement. One of the organization’s most enduring contributions came years later with the launch of the Creating Change conference in November 1988, following the energy of the 1987 March on Washington. Since then, the conference has served as a cornerstone of grassroots LGBTQ organizing, offering activists a space to share knowledge, build community, and gain training aimed at advancing the movement nationwide.
That same sense of momentum — born from crisis and resistance — permeated this year’s gathering. But instead of drawing energy from a singular national march, as it did in 1988, Johnson framed the conference as a response to protests unfolding across the country against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and aggressive immigration policies advanced by the Trump-Vance administration.
“It feels like the sky is falling, like the house is on fire, and like the time of the world is just after midnight in December during a new moon,” Johnson told the 2,000 attendees. “And you still chose to be here. For that, I am so grateful.”
Throughout the address, Johnson returned repeatedly to the idea of community as the movement’s greatest asset, thanking activists for their commitment and sacrifice.
“Each of you, in your own way, has decided that your calling is to give back to community,” she said. “You give your time, you give your money, you give your love, you give your attention, you give skill and talent to ensure that the health, dignity, and well-being of LGBTQ people is secured.”
At the same time, Johnson offered a sharp critique of past movement strategy, warning that success itself can create new vulnerabilities — particularly following major federal wins such as the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision guaranteeing same-sex marriage and workplace protections for transgender people under Bostock v. Clayton County. Those victories, she said, risk lulling parts of the movement into a false sense of security.
“What we didn’t pay close enough attention to are the unintended consequences of winning,” Johnson said. “Winning invigorates the opposition. Winning can create insider identities that have no tolerance for those who do not already agree. Winning can produce a dangerous sense of safety and permanence.”
She cautioned against mistaking access for influence, arguing that proximity to power brokers — which many LGBTQ organizations have gained over the past decade — is not the same as wielding real power.
“We begin, when we win, to confuse proximity to power brokers with power itself,” Johnson said. “And instead of protecting our communities, we start protecting that access point of power at all costs.”
Johnson also emphasized that the true opposition is not simple disagreement, but organized, well-funded efforts deliberately aimed at dismantling LGBTQ lives. While tactics like boycotts can play a role, she stressed that lasting change requires a sustained and collective movement.
“I’m talking about money. I’m talking about influence. I’m talking about platforms deliberately, intentionally mobilized and leveraged to disintegrate our communities and eradicate our lives,” she said. “I am talking about organized opposition.”
While the far right spent years building infrastructure, Johnson argued, LGBTQ movements often turned inward, creating barriers for those not already inside the movement’s core.
“They weren’t winning, but they were building infrastructure,” she said. “And what did we do? We closed ranks in, sifted people out, and upheld purity tests instead of organizing.”
That inward turn, she said, created a vacuum — building walls where bridges should have been — leaving some LGBTQ people, particularly those with complex experiences navigating the U.S. political environment, feeling as though they no longer belonged.
“You cannot organize when belonging feels conditional,” Johnson warned. “Because people do not step in — they step back.”
Despite those challenges, Johnson pointed to ongoing attacks on voting rights as proof of the movement’s continued power.
“You don’t spend billions of dollars to make people not vote if their vote doesn’t matter,” she said. “If we didn’t still have power, they wouldn’t work this hard to take it.”
Ultimately, Johnson framed power not as visibility, but as sustained organizing rooted in real communities.
“Community is power,” she said. “Once you’re in, we don’t let you go. We embed, we stay, we invest.”
Real change, Johnson added, requires organizing where people actually live and work — not just in major coastal cities. “We go where our people are,” she said.
She closed with a reminder that survival itself is collective work — and that belonging does not require perfection.
“Perfection is not a prerequisite to belonging,” Johnson said. “Otherwise, we’re gonna be out here by ourselves.”
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
HRC warns LGBTQ progress faltering as Trump enters second year
New polling from HRC shows increasing struggles under the Trump-Vance administration.
As President Donald Trump begins the second year of his second term, LGBTQ advocacy organizations say they are shifting into a more aggressive posture — armed with new data that shows how quickly hard-won progress is eroding under the Trump-Vance administration.
The Human Rights Campaign hosted its 2026 Election Strategy Kick-Off meeting last week at the National Press Club in Washington, where leaders shared fresh polling data detailing how Trump’s first year back in office has affected LGBTQ Americans — and how pro-equality candidates can respond heading into the midterms.
HRC President Kelley Robinson hosted the event, joined by MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, Reproductive Freedom For All President Mini Timmaraju, and Joey Teitelbaum of Global Strategy Group. Together, they laid out what they described as a dire political and cultural moment for LGBTQ people — and the concrete steps campaigns must take to counter a surge of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policy coming from the GOP.
“The emergency that we warned about is no longer a warning — it is the reality that we are living inside,” Robinson said. “Donald Trump may not have started this fire, but he surely poured gasoline on it.”
New data collected by HRC and Democratic pollsters at Global Strategy Group (GSG) paints a grim picture of life for LGBTQ Americans in Trump-era America — particularly when it comes to visibility, safety, and economic security.
Acceptance and visibility declining
One of the clearest trends from the survey is a decline in perceived acceptance. The data found that 21.6% of all U.S. adults say acceptance of LGBTQ+ people has declined in the past year. Among LGBTQ+ adults themselves, that number jumps to 29.7%.
That erosion of acceptance is translating into tangible changes in behavior. Nearly half of LGBTQ+ adults surveyed — 47.5% — reported being less out in at least one area of their lives over the past 12 months, at least in part due to cultural shifts or executive actions taken by the Trump-Vance administration.
The survey found that 26.5% of LGBTQ+ people are less out at work than they used to be, 25.4% are less out in healthcare settings, and 28.3% feel less out in public spaces. While the choice to be out varies by person and circumstance, researchers note that higher levels of being openly LGBTQ — particularly when safety is assured — have historically been linked to greater societal acceptance.
Visibility is slipping even more broadly. More than half of LGBTQ+ adults — 51.1% — say they are less visible than they were a year ago. Among LGBTQ+ parents with school-aged children, 40.1% reported being less visible at their children’s schools — the highest rate of retreat in any measured environment.
“Nearly half of LGBTQ+ people say they are less out than they were just a year ago,” Robinson said. “Visibility — something we fought generations to build — is slipping before our very eyes.”
Capehart emphasized that these numbers have real-world consequences beyond personal identity.
“Half the community retreating back into the closet is distressing, but understandable in these times,” Capehart said. “The danger is when people disappear from public life, because it becomes easier to ignore their suffering.”
Decades of research from organizations such as Gallup and PRRI have consistently shown that increased visibility correlates with greater public support for LGBTQ+ rights. When people personally know someone who is LGBTQ+, they are significantly more likely to support equality — creating what advocates describe as a positive feedback loop. The new data suggests that loop is now reversing.
Voters are ahead of politicians
Despite the cultural retrenchment reflected in the data, GSG’s findings also offer a clear political opening for candidates who run unapologetically on equality — particularly in competitive districts.
According to the polling, voters in battleground and purple districts “overwhelmingly support” nondiscrimination protections and LGBTQ equality. These voters, the data show, are deeply wary of politicians inserting themselves into people’s personal lives while failing to address urgent issues like the cost of living, healthcare, and public safety — especially when those intrusions target transgender people.
Teitelbaum, GSG’s senior vice president for research, said the polling makes clear that Republican messaging on transgender issues is far out of step with the electorate.
“In no state have we ever seen more than 18% of voters say being transgender should be illegal,” Teitelbaum said. “That means more than 80% of Americans are not where Republicans are — and that gives us room to go on offense.”
HRC leaders pointed to the recent Virginia gubernatorial race as a case study in how candidates can successfully navigate anti-trans attacks. Democratic Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger faced a barrage of anti-trans messaging from her opponent, yet refused to cede ground on equality — instead redirecting her campaign toward economic concerns and quality-of-life issues.
“Look at Virginia and the good governor that’s about to be inaugurated, Abigail Spanberger,” Robinson said. “She faced a flood of anti-trans attacks. More than half of her opponent’s ad budget was spent trying to divide and mislead voters, but she didn’t flinch. She stood her ground, and voters rewarded her by a win of over 15 points in Virginia.”
Economic, healthcare impacts deepen
Beyond cultural shifts, the survey shows that the administration’s policies are having measurable economic and health impacts on LGBTQ Americans.
LGBTQ+ adults are twice as likely as non-LGBTQ+ adults to say their financial situation has worsened over the past year. Advocates pointed specifically to the administration’s hardline rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as a key driver of workplace hostility. Among LGBTQ+ workers whose employers ended or scaled back DEI programs, 57.4% reported experiencing stigma or bias at work.
Healthcare access is also deteriorating — not only due to Trump’s aggressive push against gender-affirming care, but across other critical areas as well. Access to HIV prevention and treatment has become significantly more difficult. LGBTQ+ adults on Medicare or Medicaid are more than twice as likely to report barriers to HIV care compared to those with other forms of insurance. Among LGBTQ+ adults earning less than $75,000 per year, 41.5% reported difficulty accessing HIV prevention or treatment.
“Since Donald Trump returned to office, LGBTQ+ Americans are worse off in every area this survey measures than we were one year ago,” Robinson said. “We are less visible, less safe, and less economically secure.”
A playbook for going on offense
In response, HRC is urging more pro-equality candidates to run — and to do so strategically. The organization outlined a campaign playbook designed to help candidates define themselves early, counter anti-trans attacks, and proactively promote their values rather than playing defense.
The framework centers on five core pillars:
- Share your story before attacks come
- Lead with your values
- Address concerns directly
- Turn the tables and gain voters
- Go big
U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson of Texas joined the meeting virtually, echoing the call for more openly pro-LGBTQ leadership in Congress.
“They’re banking that the politics of hate and division can distract voters from their failure to address soaring health care costs, high grocery bills, and the scourge of gun violence — and we cannot let them win,” Johnson said. “The answer is not to hide or stay silent. The answer is to be prepared.”
Johnson, the first out LGBTQ member of Congress from the South, said real change in Washington begins with elections.
“We need to flip the House to a pro-equality majority that will focus on the needs of all Americans, without exception,” she said. “With HRC’s help, candidates like me can go on offense and lean into our values, because the American people want real leadership, full equality, and a commitment to freedom.”
Robinson closed the event with a blunt assessment of the moment ahead.
“This is a different United States of America than it was just months ago,” she said. “Preserving democracy and protecting LGBTQ lives both require the same thing: winning power and refusing to back down.”
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
National LGBTQ Task Force brings Creating Change conference back to D.C.
38th annual conference comes amid growing attacks on trans Americans
The National LGBTQ Task Force, the oldest LGBTQ grassroots social justice advocacy nonprofit, will hold its annual Creating Change conference in Washington, D.C., next week.
From Tuesday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 25, thousands of LGBTQ activists and allies will descend on the nation’s capital to “hone their skills, celebrate victories, build community, and be inspired by visionaries of our LGBTQ+ movement.”
First held in D.C. in 1988, the conference has long been one of the leading organizing and training conferences for LGBTQ activists and allies.
Ahead of Creating Change, the Washington Blade sat down with Cathy Renna, director of communications, to discuss why the event is just as important today as it was when it began 38 years ago.
“There is nothing like it,” Renna told the Blade. “It brings together the most diverse set of queer advocates and allies in every way imaginable. There’s an energy around it that you really don’t find anywhere else.”
The nearly week-long conference touches on a wide variety of issues critical to both national and local LGBTQ political organizing. Renna explained that this is not a typical D.C. conference.
“We don’t even really call it a conference anymore, because it is more than that,” she said.
With events like “Kink for Geniuses,” which offers a one-of-a-kind look at how kink culture has changed over the past 15 years; social events like the new “House Ball” (with special guests); specialized spiritual programming for every belief; and workshops like “Queer Leadership on the Job,” which can help LGBTQ people with mentoring and leadership development, the conference expands far beyond the expected breakfast keynote and endless PowerPoints. Instead, it offers a wide range of programming for every LGBTQ person.
The theme of this year’s conference is simple: Unstoppable.
Creating Change has five major “tracks” this year: Building Capacity for the Movement; Democracy and Civic Engagement; Health and Wellness; Practice Spirit + Do Justice; and Sexual Healing and Liberation.
“It’s an opportunity for movement leaders to be together in a space to not just plan and scenario-plan for what we’re dealing with now and what we can potentially be dealing with, but also just to be together in community, which is so important right now,” Renna said. “There’s such a wide variety of the queer experience right now — people feeling anxious, feeling afraid, also feeling emboldened — and I think being in that kind of space together is really vital.”
She also offered insight into the State of the Movement address from National LGBTQ Task Force President Kierra Johnson.
“Kierra sometimes keeps it a little close to the vest, but in the last couple years, she’s talked a lot about principled struggle and the challenges we face in an increasingly hostile climate,” Renna said. “It really sets the tone for the entire conference.”
That tone includes emphatic support for the transgender community.
“We’ve always led in uplifting trans voices, which is one of the reasons I actually work here,” she said. “From the general session stage, there’s a tremendous amount of trans representation — whether it’s the speakers or the entertainment. Bringing Alok is going to be incredibly powerful. They are one of the most high-profile nonbinary voices in the world right now.”
Those general sessions are not just available for conference attendees this year’s— Creating Change will livestream them for all on their website.
“Dominique Jackson is coming — talk about a revered Black trans advocate and actress,” Renna added, listing just some of the trans advocates who will be in attendance.
When asked about the history of the event, Renna pointed to Washington’s role in helping the National LGBTQ Task Force create a space for the community to grow and learn.
“The first Creating Change was held in Washington right after the 1987 March on Washington, because hundreds of thousands of people came, went home energized, and were told to get to work — but they needed the tools, the training, and the infrastructure to do that.”
Given the current national LGBTQ political landscape — from transgender rights being debated at the Supreme Court to the widespread purge of federal workers that some have called a “Lavender Scare 2.0” — Renna acknowledged that the nation’s capital may not be the first place LGBTQ people want to visit. Still, she emphasized that speaking up loudly for LGBTQ rights is part of the community’s history.
“Having us convene several thousand LGBTQ and allied advocates in Washington as we begin the second year of the Trump administration — and plan for what is going to be another challenging, potentially even more challenging year than last — is critical for the movement,” she said.
There is no official National LGBTQ Task Force protest planned in response to the Trump-Vance administration’s recent actions — many of which have stripped LGBTQ people of their rights — but Renna offered a witty response when asked about the possibility.
“The thing that we always say a little bit tongue-in-cheek is, when you train people to organize, sometimes they do it right in front of you,” said the former GLAAD national news media director. “But in terms of an actual organized protest, something might happen spontaneously, but for us, the focus is having folks in the space to do the work.”
While fostering community is a major part of the conference, Renna emphasized that attendee safety is a top priority.
“For security reasons, we’re being a little bit more withholding about some of the more public information, because we don’t want to be targeted.”
One way the conference is doing that is by only providing locations and detailed schedules to people who have officially registered, via the PheedLoop Go app.
The event — and the opportunities it provides to build community — is not just a political necessity, Renna said, but a matter of queer survival.
“We’re living in a political and cultural climate that is increasingly less affirming — and even dangerous. When our community is under great challenge, being together in this kind of space is so affirming.”
In hoping to make the event affirming to more local residents— and for fans of the more social events, this year there is a “Weekend Party Pass” that provides access to Friday and Saturday evening events. This ticket does not include the entire conference events though.
“Creating Change has always been a beloved space, but during moments of crisis, it becomes essential.”
For more information on Creating Change and the other work that the Task Force does, you can visit their website at www.thetaskforce.org.