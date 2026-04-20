Victory Fund brunch draws top LGBTQ officials, 2028 hopeful Andy Beshear

Despite the dreary, chilly weather on Sunday, the energy inside the Salamander Hotel in downtown Washington was warm and welcoming. With the U.S. Capitol, National Mall, and the Washington Monument as a fitting backdrop, political leaders in the LGBTQ movement gathered to celebrate the strides made over the past year and to reframe their path forward at the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch. Just over a mile and a half away, an increasingly hostile Trump administration loomed, sharpening the urgency of their fight.

Despite the current political climate that has many LGBTQ advocates weary about the future of LGBTQ rights — specifically for transgender members of the community — members of the LGBTQ community came out in full force (and ‘fits) to support the next wave of LGBTQ elected officials. Colorful print shirts and bright jackets filled the ballroom, while cherry blossom centerpieces echoed the hotel’s location, just feet from the Tidal Basin. Even as guests moved through long lines for seafood paella and waffles after speeches from LGBTQ elected officials and allies, the general feeling remained upbeat.

This year’s brunch — the 25th annual — was complete with drinks, discussions of what’s on the agenda, and, of course, a slew of high-ranking LGBTQ elected officials and allies, from local offices all the way to Capitol Hill, representing states both red and blue.

Of the guests at this year’s LGBTQ Victory Brunch, none was more anticipated than 2028 presidential hopeful and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The 63rd governor of Kentucky and the state’s 50th attorney general, Beshear was honored with the Allyship Award and delivered the keynote address to more than 150 attendees at the national brunch.

The governor, who has made multiple allusions to his 2028 bid for the Democratic seat in the presidential election over the past year, covered a wide range of topics when speaking with journalists before the brunch, as well as during his highly anticipated keynote address. He came out strongly condemning the use of discrimination as a political tool — something he said the Republican Party has increasingly embraced, particularly against the transgender community. The ACLU’s anti-LGBTQ tracker currently shows 17 statewide bills across the country that have passed into law.

“It’s sad that some people are passing legislation that discriminates solely for political reasons. They are willing to tear away somebody’s rights just to fire up a base and get more votes,” Beshear said. “ And it’s sad that we’ve got a federal administration right now engaging in discrimination in just about every form, every day. That harms people who love this country and want to contribute to it. As a country, we are slipping backwards.”

He continued, arguing that while the Democratic Party often touts itself as a party of inclusion, it must still reckon with the gap between rhetoric and policy.

“Discrimination is never okay. It’s not a bargaining chip so that you can win elections. I’m against discrimination because it’s wrong, and it’s always going to be wrong. We shouldn’t be allowing a little bit of discrimination in order to do better in the polls or on Election Day. We should stand up for who we are and be the true party of inclusion.”

He also highlighted his record on protecting the most vulnerable in his home state of Kentucky, where his father also served as governor from 2007-2015. Beshear has remained a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, frequently opposing legislation in the Bluegrass State — including Senate Bill 150, which would have required parental notification when students come out at school, restricted pronoun use to biological sex, and limited instruction on human sexuality in school curricula.

“I vetoed every anti-LGBTQ bill that came to my desk, and I still won reelection by five points in a state Donald Trump would win by 30 the next year. So don’t tell me we should throw anybody under the bus. We can stand for all of our convictions and still win. We can govern in a way that tells people they are welcome and accepted. It makes a difference when your governor is willing to say that he sees you and that he’s with you.”

He also turned to the U.S. Supreme Court, which he said has played an increasingly harmful role in LGBTQ rights.

“That Supreme Court decision allowing conversion therapy is wrong. It’s horrifying, and torture is torture. It should never be done in the name of religion or free speech,” he said while giving his keynote. “I vehemently disagree with the idea that this barbaric practice can continue. Torture is not a First Amendment right.”

Prior to the keynote, while speaking with journalists, Beshear was asked how Democrats should approach LGBTQ rights when the issue has become so divisive nationally. He responded with a clear message centered on principle over politics.

“Never throw anyone under the bus. Stand up for your convictions, and don’t let polling decide what you believe. If you’re not willing to stand up for your convictions because of polling, they’re not real convictions. We should be the party where people feel they can come and be exactly who they are. That’s how we win and who we’re supposed to be.”

One unique element of Beshear’s approach to LGBTQ rights is his consistent use of faith alongside inclusion. He often frames scripture as a call to love rather than exclusion, arguing against those who, as he put it in his speech, try to “love, vote, or look like you” differently. This framing is part of why he maintains a 64 percent approval rating in a solidly red state that voted for Trump by 30 points.

“Faith is meant to lift people up and never kick anyone while they’re down. When we’re told to love our neighbor as ourselves, there’s no asterisk and no exception. There’s no ‘unless’ people look different, pray different, or love different than you. We are simply called to accept and love one another. When people try to add that comma, they’re changing the message.”

He also briefly addressed the possibility of a presidential run in 2028, again emphasizing inclusion over ambition.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with 2028 — it has to do with right and wrong. Nobody should be thrown under the bus for political gain. We shouldn’t allow discrimination just to do better in the polls. That’s what people expect from us.”

Eugene Daniels, former Politico reporter and current MSNBC journalist, attended the event and spoke to the Washington Blade about Beshear’s ability to bridge divides on issues that often polarize voters.

“What’s striking about Andy Beshear is his ability to take what many Democrats call cultural issues and make them kitchen-table issues,” Daniels said. “He talks about protecting trans kids not just as policy, but as a parent and as a person of faith. That’s a connection a lot of Democrats struggle to make. He frames it in a way that resonates beyond politics. And that’s why he stands out.”

Victory Fund President Evan Low also spoke at the event, emphasizing that the organization’s mission is not solely focused on higher office, but on electing LGBTQ leaders at the local and state level where many key decisions are made.

“We are laser focused on state and local races because that’s where so many of these decisions are made,” Low said. “Even if Washington is taking chances away from people, we can still protect them at the state level. We want LGBTQ people not just at the table, but setting the agenda. This is about governing power, not just representation. And we are not taking our foot off the gas.”

Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR, a telemedicine platform specializing in HIV prevention, and owner of one of the most famous LGBTQ clubs in the world, the Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., was also in attendance and was awarded the National Impact Award for his efforts to curb HIV through his telemedicine service, MISTR.

“Ending HIV is within reach — we have the tools right now,” Schukraft told the crowd, commending past administrations on their work to stopping the virus from continuing to ravage the LGBTQ community. “As ADAP, the AIDS drug assistance program is now under threat in 20 states, we’re stepping up offering insurance and premium assistance. It doesn’t matter what office you hold, HIV is an issue that can be resolved, and if we don’t end HIV, it’s not because we did not have the tools, but it’s because we did not act.”

He continued, touching on how his highly publicized “Housewives of the Hill” program, which the Blade covered from the scene, showed how HIV prevention is something everyone — including the notoriously catty Housewives — could all get behind.

“We got voices from all parties together, and it was really a remarkable event. And I’d like to get my six Latino boyfriends to agree on something, and seven Real Housewives, I got high hopes for Congress.”

Greta Neubauer, member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, also spoke to the Blade after addressing the crowd on what is being done in her state to push a pro-democracy and pro-human rights agenda forward.

“We have, as Democrats, been in the minority in Wisconsin for quite a while due to gerrymandered legislative maps and Republican consolidation of power. So we’re hoping to win a trifecta this year so that we can take Wisconsin in a new direction. We know that our rights are under attack at the federal level. In Wisconsin, people lost access to abortion, and thankfully, that was restored by a court case, but we still have that law on the books. And then, of course, we know that access to health care and just our fundamental rights is essential, so we want to make sure that we have a legislature that is going to protect folks from discrimination and support all of us to feel safe and welcome in the state.”

Brooke Pinto, a current member of the D.C. Council who is running for Washington’s congressional seat, also spoke to the Blade.

She emphasized the need for leaders who understand and fight for LGBTQ rights at all levels of office amid the Trump administration’s takeover of the city.

“We’ve seen an administration that continues trying to undermine people’s rights and dignity, and that makes it even more important to stand together,” Pinto told the Blade. “In D.C., we are proud to be a place that not only protects LGBTQ residents but celebrates them. We are pushing back to make sure we secure real rights and autonomy for our communities. This is about safety, dignity, and equality. And that work is ongoing.”

Amanda Gonzalez, the Victory Fund–endorsed candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, also gave a rousing speech.

“They want us divided, and they want us exhausted. But here’s what they don’t know—democracy is how we protect what we love: our families, our freedom, and our future,” Gonzalez said. “Love is stronger than corruption. It is stronger than bullies, and it is stronger than hate. We have done this before, and we are going to do it again.”