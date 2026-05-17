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PHOTOS: Blade Summer Kickoff Party

Ashley Biden accepts award for Beau Biden at annual Rehoboth fundraiser

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12 minutes ago

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Ashley Biden accepts an award on behalf of her brother, Beau Biden, at the Washington Blade's Summer Kickoff Party in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The 19th annual Blade Foundation Summer Kickoff Party was held on Friday, May 15 at Diego’s in Rehoboth Beach, Del. An award presentation was held for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden. Ashley Biden accepted the award on her brother’s behalf and gave remarks. Other speakers included Delaware state Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall, CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director Dr. Robin Brennan and Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. The event was a fundraiser for the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship in Journalism.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

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PHOTOS: Taste of Point

Annual fundraiser supporting LGBTQ youth scholarships and mentorships held at Room & Board

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2 hours ago

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May 17, 2026

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Taste of Point was held at Room & Board on Wednesday, May 13. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Point Foundation held the annual Taste of Point fundraiser at Room & Board on Wednesday, May 13.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: ‘Studio 69’

Glitterati Productions hold party at Bunker

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6 days ago

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May 11, 2026

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'Studio 69' was held at Bunker on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Glitterati Productions held the “Studio 69” party at Bunker on Friday, May 8.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland

Maria R. Posa crowned winner at Lodge pageant

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2 weeks ago

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May 6, 2026

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Maria R. Posa is crowned Miss Gay Western Maryland 2026 at The Lodge on Friday, May 1. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, May 1. Maria R. Posa was crowned the winner with Aura Fixation named first alternate. Both winners are qualified to compete in the 2026 Miss Gay Maryland America pageant.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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