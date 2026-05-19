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PHOTOS: Equality Prince William Pride
Fifth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Manassas, Va.
Equality Prince William Pride was held at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Va. on Saturday, May 16.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
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PHOTOS: Blade Summer Kickoff Party
Ashley Biden accepts award for Beau Biden at annual Rehoboth fundraiser
The 19th annual Blade Foundation Summer Kickoff Party was held on Friday, May 15 at Diego’s in Rehoboth Beach, Del. An award presentation was held for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden. Ashley Biden accepted the award on her brother’s behalf and gave remarks. Other speakers included Delaware state Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall, CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director Dr. Robin Brennan and Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. The event was a fundraiser for the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship in Journalism.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
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PHOTOS: Taste of Point
Annual fundraiser supporting LGBTQ youth scholarships and mentorships held at Room & Board
The Point Foundation held the annual Taste of Point fundraiser at Room & Board on Wednesday, May 13.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
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PHOTOS: ‘Studio 69’
Glitterati Productions hold party at Bunker
Glitterati Productions held the “Studio 69” party at Bunker on Friday, May 8.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
A case of retaliation, not stalking
PHOTOS: Equality Prince William Pride
D.C. Black Pride set for Memorial Day Weekend
Anti-LGBTQ commentator Tyler O’Neil to testify in Southern Poverty Law Center probe
Texas Children’s Hospital reaches $10 million settlement with DOJ over gender-affirming care
Capital Stonewall Democrats endorses Janeese Lewis George for D.C. mayor
This year’s IDAHOBiT to highlight democracy
‘The Inheritance’ is most-nominated at this year’s Helen Hayes Awards
United Night Out set for Saturday
HIV Vaccine Awareness Day set for May 18
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