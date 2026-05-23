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PHOTOS: Helen Hayes Awards

D.C.-area productions honored at Theatre Washington’s annual ceremony

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2 hours ago

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The 42nd Helen Hayes Awards were held at The Anthem on Monday, May 18. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Theatre Washington’s 42nd Helen Hayes Awards were held at The Anthem on Monday, May 18.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates 45 years at annual gala

‘Sapphire & Sparkle’ Spring Affair held at the Ritz Carlton

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3 days ago

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May 20, 2026

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17th Street Dance performs at the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington's Spring Affair 'Sapphire & Sparkle' gala at the Ritz Carlton Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held the annual Spring Affair gala at the Ritz Carlton Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The theme for this year’s fete was “Sapphire & Sparkle.” The chorus celebrated 45 years in D.C. with musical performances, food, entertainment, and an awards ceremony.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington Executive Director Justin Fyala and Artistic Director Thea Kano gave welcoming speeches. Opening remarks were delivered by Spring Affair co-chairs Tracy Barlow and Tomeika Bowden. Uproariously funny comedian Murray Hill performed a stand-up set and served as the emcee.

There were performances by Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington groups Potomac Fever, 17th Street Dance, the Rock Creek Singers, Seasons of Love, and the GenOUT Youth Chorus.

Anjali Murthy speaks at the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Spring Affair on Saturday, May 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Anjali Murthy, a member of the chorus and a graduate of the GenOUT Youth Chorus, addressed the attendees of the gala.

“The LGBTQ+ community isn’t bound by blood ties: we are brought together by shared experience,” Murthy said. “Being Gen Z, I grew up with Ellen [DeGeneres] telling me through the TV screen that it gets better: that one day, it’ll all be okay. The sentiment isn’t wrong, but it’s passive. What I’ve learned from GMCW is that our future is something we practice together. It exists because people like you continue to show up for it, to believe in the possibilities of what we’re still becoming”

The event concluded with the presentation of the annual Harmony Awards. This year’s awardees included local drag artist and activist Tara Hoot, the human rights organization Rainbow Railroad as well as Rocky Mountain Arts Association Executive Director, Dr. Chipper Dean.

(Washington Blade photos and videos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Equality Prince William Pride

Fifth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Manassas, Va.

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4 days ago

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May 19, 2026

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Mayor of Manassas Michelle Davis-Younger, center, cuts the ribbon to open Equality Prince William Pride at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Va. on Saturday, May 16. (Washington Blade photo by Landon Shackelford)

Equality Prince William Pride was held at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Va. on Saturday, May 16.

(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)

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PHOTOS: Blade Summer Kickoff Party

Ashley Biden accepts award for Beau Biden at annual Rehoboth fundraiser

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6 days ago

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May 17, 2026

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Ashley Biden accepts an award on behalf of her brother, Beau Biden, at the Washington Blade's Summer Kickoff Party in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The 19th annual Blade Foundation Summer Kickoff Party was held on Friday, May 15 at Diego’s in Rehoboth Beach, Del. An award presentation was held for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden. Ashley Biden accepted the award on her brother’s behalf and gave remarks. Other speakers included Delaware state Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall, CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director Dr. Robin Brennan and Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. The event was a fundraiser for the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship in Journalism.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

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