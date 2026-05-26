Sam Asghari talks allyship and his new MISTR partnership

When people think of Sam Asghari, they often think about his TV career, his long history as a model, or even his love life — but not enough know just how much of an advocate this professional really is.

Many first met Asghari through his time on reality TV; the man earned acclaim for his hilariously soft-spoken tenure on season three of “The Traitors.” This came after many years as a model — as well as former husband to a certain pop star — with the reality series showing that he could stun as much onscreen as he could on a runway. Yet even though recent years have seen thousands of fans fall in love with Asghari’s quiet charm, far too many of these new supporters still don’t realize how important LGBTQ advocacy is to Sam today.

Asghari has spent recent years speaking out against queer discrimination in both the United States and his home country of Iran. Yet while he’s never been shy about his support, there hasn’t yet been an opportunity to really use his platform to fight for this community on a larger level. Well, luckily for us all, Asghari’s newest (and possibly sexiest) project will give him the chance to do just that, as Sam was just announced as the newest ambassador for the United States’ largest provider of free online PrEP, MISTR.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to kick off this allyship with such a great company making such a huge impact!” raved Asghari, as he sat down with the Los Angeles Blade to discuss this new partnership. The interview took place in West Hollywood’s The Abbey, a club that’s become a second home to Sam in recent years; the model was seen at almost every one of the many events that MISTR hosted at the club in 2025. “My best friends, my mentors, and everybody that I adore that make me who I am — [they all] just happen to be [LGBTQ]! [But] where I come from … people within this community don’t get to say it outright.”

Sam spoke about witnessing queer discrimination early on in his life through the treatment of these communities in Iran, describing, “They have to hide away … they [get punished] just for being themselves.” It’s a prejudice that he has unfortunately seen grow across the U.S. in recent years, which is what made him realize that he needed to do more for these groups who’ve helped him become who he is today. “I feel a huge responsibility on my shoulders to not only represent [them], but be the voice of [those facing discrimination] when I can.”

This is why he was thrilled to be the newest addition to the MISTR family, a brand that queer Angelinos will know well; plastered around the city — but especially in West Hollywood — are ads for the service, each ad featuring muscular men in speedos preaching about the importance of PrEP and long-term HIV care. The company has perfected this versatile form of marketing, not only catching people’s attention with the fun on display but underlying it with a serious mission of revolutionizing queer healthcare. It’s proven itself as both a serious provider of health services and a constant stream of scintillating fun — meaning it was just the right opportunity for Sam Asghari.

“MISTR does such a great job as creating not only awareness, but providing the tools for everybody to have PrEP … they’re trying to raise awareness in the biggest ways possible,” Asghari explained, when discussing what drew him to the company in the first place. “I needed it more than they needed me,” he joked. “Not only do I [get] to have a good time, [but] I also get to make this world a better place.”

It’s a collaboration that fans are already loving; the first images of Sam donning MISTR’s iconic blue Speedo were met with acclaim from thousands of LGBTQ users online earlier this week. While definitely entertaining on a superficial level, the deeper aspects of these initial photos speak to the style of advocacy that Sam Asghari has spent his entire life building. He is willing to literally bare it all to raise awareness of important issues affecting queer folks around the globe. And while the collaboration does focus around him, he’s pursuing it knowing that his role as an ally means that unaware portions of his usual audience will suddenly get to learn about the vital resources MISTR offers today. “This campaign is going to be something extremely sexy, and it’s going to open a lot of eyes in a good way. So be ready.”

This is the perfect time for Sam Asghari to use the massive amount of thirst his fans have for him to educate them on the importance of queer healthcare. It’s why he was so honored and thrilled to be named MISTR’s newest ambassador. And it’s why, through his new campaign, Sam Asghari may just help this company uplift more people in need than it ever has before.