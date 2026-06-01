PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride

The DC Black Pride Opening Reception was held at the Westin DC Downtown on Friday, May 22. Grammy Award-winning artist Durand Bernarr was the headline performer. Comedian Anthony Oakes was the host. Speakers included Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and Center For Black Equity President Kenya Hutton, as well as speakers from health organizations and sponsors. The event featured performances from Billy the Goat, Jay Columbus, Akeem Woods, Rue Pratt, Be Steadwell and Bennu Byrd.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)