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PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
Hagerstown Hopes held the Hagerstown Pride Festival outside Hub City Brewery on Saturday, May 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
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PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
Durand Bernarr headlines program
The DC Black Pride Opening Reception was held at the Westin DC Downtown on Friday, May 22. Grammy Award-winning artist Durand Bernarr was the headline performer. Comedian Anthony Oakes was the host. Speakers included Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and Center For Black Equity President Kenya Hutton, as well as speakers from health organizations and sponsors. The event featured performances from Billy the Goat, Jay Columbus, Akeem Woods, Rue Pratt, Be Steadwell and Bennu Byrd.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
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PHOTOS: Black Pride Pageant and Unity Ball
Back-to-back events held on first night of D.C. Black Pride
The Mr. and Miss DC Black Pride Pageant was held at the Westin DC Downtown on Thursday, May 21. Following the pageant, Black Pride events continued with the 10th annual DC Black Pride Unity Ball.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
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PHOTOS: Helen Hayes Awards
D.C.-area productions honored at Theatre Washington’s annual ceremony
Theatre Washington’s 42nd Helen Hayes Awards were held at The Anthem on Monday, May 18.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
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