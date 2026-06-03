AIDS Healthcare Foundation announces 3 million people globally in its care

Two years ago, Nyonna Byers, a transgender woman from Portsmouth, Va., founded Ending Transmission of Sexual Infections (ETSI) Health Clinic to support a community she saw struggling with rising HIV rates. Now, as costs continue to climb and funding for HIV healthcare initiatives is being cut across the United States, Byers says her transgender identity has made it harder to secure the financial support her clinic needs to survive.

Portsmouth, with just under 100,000 people, is right across the Elizabeth River from Norfolk.

“We’re an HIV-led organization here in Portsmouth, providing services throughout the Hampton Roads area,” Byers told the Blade. “As a trans-led organization—with me as the founder and executive director—I’ve received a lot of rejection when it comes to funding. That’s one of the main reasons why we’re struggling to keep the clinic open. Without funding, we can’t provide HIV treatment or care, and then we’re just a theoretical organization—we can’t be impactful in the community we serve.”

She said the data clearly shows a need for increased investment in HIV care in Portsmouth, but the response from leadership has not matched the urgency of the crisis.

“Portsmouth is one of the smallest cities with one of the highest HIV rates, and there are very few HIV-led organizations or clinics here. The need is urgent, but the response doesn’t match it. We’re doing the work on the ground, but we’re not getting the support to sustain it. That disconnect is what’s hurting people the most.”

That need, Byers explained, continues to grow as ETSI struggles to meet the financial demands of the life-saving work it provides.

Portsmouth has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in Virginia, with roughly 736.9 cases per 100,000 people—a rate that exceeds both state and national averages.

“Leaders like the mayor and city council don’t focus on public health or social health. They focus more on development—building the city up physically—rather than investing in the health of the people. I’ve applied for funding multiple times and been denied. Every time I’ve asked for resources, I’ve been turned away.”

When asked why, Byers said the answer felt clear to her.

“I honestly believe I was denied funding because I’m trans. I told the mayor I was going to go public with it, because it’s not fair. We’re on the ground doing the work to end HIV, and we’re still not getting the support we need. That’s not just frustrating—it’s harmful.”

While she said local support has been lacking, Byers noted that the state has stepped in—though the funding still falls short of what is needed to sustain the clinic long term.

ETSI Health Clinic was included as a recipient of funding in the Virginia 2027–2028 Senate budget, receiving $50,000 per year from the Virginia General Fund. Byers specifically credited State Sen. Lillie Louise Lucas with helping secure that funding, which she said did not come from city leadership.

Byers shared that she has given up a lot to keep ETSI afloat, but the costs just keep coming.

“I’ve worked a lot of contracts—jobs paying $30 to $40 an hour—and poured that money into my clinic. But the downside is that I’m struggling personally. I’ve lost cars, I’ve lost a house—I’ve lost a lot to keep this clinic going. This work has cost me almost everything.”

Nyonna L. Byers and HIV/AIDS activist Jeanne White-Ginder (Photo courtesy of Nyonna L. Byers)

She added that the impact of federal policy shifts is also being felt locally. As the Trump-Vance administration continues to roll back what it has described as unnecessary “DEI” spending, Byers said those decisions are affecting clinics like hers.

There was a time when the clinic was able to receive funding from Sentara Cares, the philanthropic program of Sentara Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system based in Virginia and North Carolina, but now they can’t.

“We had funding from Sentara Cares for three years, and it helped keep us going. Then when DEI initiatives started getting rolled back, that funding stopped. I was told directly that because of federal policy changes, they couldn’t fund the clinic. I broke down during that meeting, because it felt like they were really saying they couldn’t support us because of who we are.”

That lack of funding is compounded by broader gaps in healthcare access in the region. Portsmouth—the ninth most populous city in Virginia—does not have a hospital.

“There’s very limited access to care in Portsmouth. We don’t even have a hospital—people have to be transported to Norfolk. We’ve had high rates of syphilis, and the health department is only open a few days a week. A lot of people don’t trust it, and that leaves entire communities without care.”

Byers made it clear that this is more than a passion project for her—it is her life’s calling, and she would do nearly anything to keep it going.

“To be honest, I would go back to sex work before I let my clinic close. This is something I built from the ground up. I built this clinic with money I earned myself. I’m not going to let it disappear without a fight.”

She also pointed to gaps in education and outreach, which she says exacerbate HIV rates despite the availability of preventive measures.

“There’s almost no marketing or education about PrEP in the Hampton Roads area. If you go to places like D.C. or Atlanta, you see billboards and campaigns—but here, you don’t see anything. If people don’t see it, they don’t know about it. That lack of awareness is putting people at risk.”

It is also a deeply personal fight, she explained.

“I’ve lost friends to HIV. People say you can’t die from HIV anymore, but you can if you’re not in care. I’ve seen it firsthand, and that’s what motivates me to keep going. HIV doesn’t have to be a death sentence—but without support, it can become one.”

The Blade reached out to Portsmouth Mayor Shannon E. Glover for comment.

Glover disputed Byers’ claims that her clinic was treated unfairly, including her allegation that her transgender identity played a role in funding decisions.

“There’s no issue with Miss—with her and her organization. We have been in discussion, and quite frankly, the claims that she made as it relates to ‘we’re not treating her equitably and fairly because of her [being] transgender’ that is totally untrue,” Glover told the Blade via phone call. “I’ve talked to Miss Nyonna on a number of occasions, and that is categorically not true.”

Glover added that the city provides funding to various organizations and said he had directed Byers to seek support elsewhere.

“So I’m not understanding what her issues are,” he said. “But in any event, you know, we have funding that we provide to organizations. I’ve recommended other organizations to her. I’ve recommended that she go to the state where they have more flexibility with their budget and they could help her. So that’s what I’m prepared to tell you today. I’m not going to answer any questions. I just wanted to respond that her claim that we are mistreating her, not treating her fair, is totally untrue.”

To donate to ETSI, visit their donation page at ESTIhcvas.org/donate