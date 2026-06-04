First gay underwear party? How to have fun nearly naked

You’re at a new gay bar, mustering up the courage to leave all your clothes at coat check except for your briefs, socks, and sneakers. Through the door, you catch glimpses of pantless men laughing and grinding to house anthems, and somehow, everyone inside seems totally comfortable being nearly naked around strangers. Welcome to your first gay underwear party.

Although the air may feel thick with sexual tension, gay underwear parties aren’t exclusively sex-focused events like sex parties. In some ways, they’re similar to circuit parties on a smaller scale, but the dress code is really what differentiates them from other gay events. The atmosphere can range from a flirtatious club night to a heavier sexually charged scene, depending on the venue or even spaces within the venue (such as darkrooms.)

Similar to circuit party outfits, underwear parties require even less clothing, which is basically just gay underwear and shoes, often available at gay clothing stores like Differio. Some venues host dedicated underwear theme nights, like “Jockstrap Wednesdays” at The Eagle NYC, while other spots are totally fine with a casual mix of underwear, gear, and shorts.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the “what to wear” and “what to bring” questions, here’s everything you need to know about maximizing your fun while wearing the least.

Research the venue’s dress code

Showing up confident starts way before you hit the door. Every gay underwear party has a vibe and a dress code. Check the venue’s website or social media accounts, so you can arrive looking like you understood the assignment. Some spots offer underwear-specific nights, while others are an open gay lingerie playground, allowing you to get creative with designer briefs, harnesses, or leather gear. Know the rules, find your look, and you’re already halfway there.

Actually commit to the dress code

No one is obligated to remove all of their clothing at a gay underwear party. Plenty of guys ease into the night by starting off with a tank top or micro shorts and peeling back layers as the night heats up.

However, you may draw attention to yourself for the wrong reasons if you remain completely clothed all night. Hanging out in jeans and a t-shirt just defeats the purpose of the event because you can easily do that at any other bar. If you find yourself uncomfortable for whatever reason, don’t feel pressured to stay.

Go with someone you trust

Nursing a drink by yourself in a crowded room is awkward enough when you actually have clothes on. Ease the first-time anxiety by bringing a close friend or partner you can trust, especially someone who’s already been to one before. That way, you always have someone to talk to and a second opinion on the crowd. It also gives you an immediate escape route if things get weird, like an awkward run-in from your Sniffies app history.

Find a style that works for you

Clueless about gay men’s underwear styles? Save yourself the last-minute outfit panic and try on a few styles ahead of time at home. A quick browse through different gay underwear stores will show you how far the options have come from basic cotton packs.

Thongs and jockstraps are the most booty-exposing, while square-cut trunks and boxer briefs offer the most front-and-back coverage. Briefs are a balanced middle ground for coverage and exposure that work on most body types. Jockstraps and briefs tend to be the more popular gay male underwear styles at these parties, but nothing is mandatory unless it’s specified in the dress code.

Leave the worn-out underwear at home

Leave the saggy seats and stretched-out waistbands in your dresser. Just like you wouldn’t show up to a club in a washed-out college t-shirt, you shouldn’t show up to a gay men’s underwear party looking sloppy.

With so many styles of underwear for gay men now, there’s really no excuse not to find something decent. That doesn’t mean you have to splurge on the most expensive gay underwear brands, but showing up in a well-fitting pair shows respect for both the event and yourself.

Coordinate from the ground up

Once you’ve found the right pair of sexy gay underwear, don’t forget that shoes are just as important. Stick to closed-toe shoes and leave the sandals at home. You can’t go wrong with sneakers and boots, but skip the premium suede or luxury leather (they’ll likely get scuffed or stained.)

You can pair them with knee-high or crew socks to balance your proportions. Plus, high-cut socks are great for discreetly stashing cash, ID, and condoms.

Find out if there’s a coat check

So, how do people get from point A to point B in just their underwear? Good news: they don’t. Gay underwear parties are usually held at locations with lockers or coat checks, so attendees can change at the venue. Sometimes they’re complimentary, or else you’ll have to pay a small fee.

More importantly, do not lose your coat check ticket. Treat that ticket like cash, or else you’ll be waiting nearly nude in a brightly lit lobby until the venue clears out at 4 a.m. Save it in your phone, write it on your wrist, just don’t lose it.

Wear clothes that aren’t too valuable

High-energy nightlife can be unpredictable. Personal items can easily get mixed up, lost, destroyed, or even stolen in a crowded venue. Wear an outfit you wouldn’t mind losing over your gay lingerie, and leave the expensive jewelry and high-end designer labels at home.

Even with lockers available, keep your highest-value items on you at all times, such as your ID and credit card. You can easily stash these items in a small bag or slip them down the side of your sock.

Carry a bag to stay hands-free

Wondering where to put all your things when all you’re wearing is sexy gay underwear? Bring a small bag for any essentials you’ll want to hold onto all night. Drawstring backpacks, fanny packs, or crossbody bags are all functional styles that won’t get in the way.

If you hate wearing bags, pocketed running armbands, wristband wallets, or cargo thigh harnesses are also compact styles that won’t weigh you down.

Give the respect you expect

A gay underwear party is still a sexualized space. While harassment is not tolerated, boundaries are often tested non-verbally. Guys will use a touch on the shoulder or a look to gauge your interest. Be aware that a polite smile can also be misread as an invitation for more.

If you aren’t feeling it, clearly state that you’re not interested and be obvious with your body language, such as putting a hand up or stepping away. If anyone refuses to respect your space or crosses the line, let the staff know immediately.

All bodies are welcome

Reminder: you do not need a model’s physique to attend a gay underwear party. In reality, the actual crowd is a diverse mix of body types, races, ages, and identities. Some venues will specify the types of crowds they typically draw, such as bears, jocks, or twinks, but no one is excluded from attending. Any pre-party anxiety in your head is always much worse than the reality inside the venue. Show up with an open mind and just enjoy the moment.