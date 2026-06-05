NLGJA-DC Pride happy hour at Trade

Friday, June 5

“Center Aging: Pride Monthly Luncheon with Chair Yoga & Drag Bingo” will be at 12:00 p.m. at the DC LGBQ+ Community Center. Lunch will be provided. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

“Comedy Show for LGBTQ+ Prosperity” will be at 7 p.m. at the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center. This will be a funny, queer show produced by Grassroots Comedy to celebrate the DC LGBTQ+ Center and the beginning of Pride month. Across the country, LGBTQ+ people are losing access to care, protection, and support. These aren’t abstract policy changes – they are real people losing the resources they rely on to stay safe and well. And when that happens, many come to Washington, DC, a place long considered a site of refuge for these vulnerable populations. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Saturday, June 6

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 7

Pride Month Sound Bath Meditation will be at 10:30 a.m. at Atlas Salon DC. Pride Month sound bath meditation is an immersive morning of sound to slow down, reset, and rest in community while supporting LGBTQIA+ youth. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, June 8

Center Aging: Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam ([email protected]).

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.

Tuesday, June 9

Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so — by sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. For more details, visit the group’s Facebook.

Wednesday, June 10

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom upon request. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Thursday, June 11

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC LBTQ+ Community Center. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Virtual Yoga Class will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This free weekly class is a combination of yoga, breathwork and meditation that allows LGBTQ+ community members to continue their healing journey with somatic and mindfulness practices. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.