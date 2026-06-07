Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Soul Divas’
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed the annual Pride show at Lincoln Theatre. The “Soul Divas” show featured songs popularized by Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston and more. For information on tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Project GLOW
D.C. electronic music festival held at RFK Stadium grounds
D.C.’s electronic music festival Project GLOW was held on the RFK Stadium grounds on May 30-31. The festival included an LGBTQ-focused Secret Garden stage.
(Photos by Andy Nason)
Photos
PHOTOS: Shepherdstown Pride Parade
Second annual march held in West Virginia town
The second annual Shepherdstown Gay Pride Parade was held in Shepherdstown, W.Va. on Monday, June 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
Photos
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
Maryland LGBTQ celebration held outside Hub City Brewery
Hagerstown Hopes held the Hagerstown Pride Festival outside Hub City Brewery on Saturday, May 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
PHOTOS: ‘Soul Divas’
Timothy Nelson on the premiere of his opera ‘Song of Sakuntala’
Controversial ‘Blue Film’ pushes past taboos for gripping drama
‘Girlfriends’ wanted for murder in Silver Spring, Md.
Queer Magic dance party planned
Outright International honors Cyndi Lauper at annual NYC gala
JR.’s hosts meet & greet for mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George
10 HIV/AIDS activists arrested on Capitol Hill
AIDS Healthcare Foundation announces 3 million people globally in its care
Results from key Tuesday primary races
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
Outright International honors Cyndi Lauper at annual NYC gala
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
JR.’s hosts meet & greet for mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George
-
Congress5 days ago
10 HIV/AIDS activists arrested on Capitol Hill
-
Health4 days ago
AIDS Healthcare Foundation announces 3 million people globally in its care