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PHOTOS: ‘Soul Divas’

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre

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A scene from the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington's production of 'Soul Divas' at Lincoln Theatre in June of 2026. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed the annual Pride show at Lincoln Theatre. The “Soul Divas” show featured songs popularized by Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston and more. For information on tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Project GLOW

D.C. electronic music festival held at RFK Stadium grounds

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2 days ago

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June 5, 2026

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Tara Dikhof entertains at Project GLOW. (Photo by Andy Nason)

D.C.’s electronic music festival Project GLOW was held on the RFK Stadium grounds on May 30-31. The festival included an LGBTQ-focused Secret Garden stage.

(Photos by Andy Nason)

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PHOTOS: Shepherdstown Pride Parade

Second annual march held in West Virginia town

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3 days ago

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June 4, 2026

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The second annual Shepherdstown Gay Pride Parade was held on June 1 in Shepherdstown, W.Va. (Washington Blade photo by Landon Shackelford)

The second annual Shepherdstown Gay Pride Parade was held in Shepherdstown, W.Va. on Monday, June 1.

(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)

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PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride

Maryland LGBTQ celebration held outside Hub City Brewery

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6 days ago

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June 1, 2026

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A scene from the 2026 Hagerstown Pride Festival. (Washington Blade photo by Landon Shackelford)

Hagerstown Hopes held the Hagerstown Pride Festival outside Hub City Brewery on Saturday, May 30.

(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)

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