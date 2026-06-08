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PHOTOS: Pride Run
D.C. Front Runners hold annual 5K at Congressional Cemetery
The D.C. Front Runners held the 14th annual 5K Pride Run at Congressional Cemetery on Saturday, June 6.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
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PHOTOS: ‘Soul Divas’
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed “Soul Divas” at the Lincoln Theatre over the weekend. The show featured songs popularized by Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston and more.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
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PHOTOS: Project GLOW
D.C. electronic music festival held at RFK Stadium grounds
D.C.’s electronic music festival Project GLOW was held on the RFK Stadium grounds on May 30-31. The festival included an LGBTQ-focused Secret Garden stage.
(Photos by Andy Nason)
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PHOTOS: Shepherdstown Pride Parade
Second annual march held in West Virginia town
The second annual Shepherdstown Gay Pride Parade was held in Shepherdstown, W.Va. on Monday, June 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
PHOTOS: Pride Run
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‘Mighty Real’ explores history of LGBTQ music
PHOTOS: ‘Soul Divas’
Timothy Nelson on the premiere of his opera ‘Song of Sakuntala’
Federal appeals court rules White House illegally banned trans troops
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