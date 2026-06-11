Don’t just vote for change — vote for Hope Solomon for mayor

My name is Hope Solomon, and I’m running for mayor of Washington, D.C.

I’ve spent my entire life here. I attended D.C. Public Schools. I grew up working in my family’s small business here in D.C. I live in Dupont Circle. For 17 years, I worked in national security with the Department of Defense, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security. Then last July, I got DOGE’d by Elon Musk.

I don’t recommend it as a career strategy.

But it did give me something I hadn’t had in a long time: perspective.

For the first time in years, I had space to slow down and ask a simple question: Why does it feel like Washington is being run by the same small group of people playing musical chairs, while everyone else is just expected to live with the results?

That’s when I decided to run.

I wasn’t raised in Washington’s political circles. I was raised in Washington. There’s a difference.

Some of my earliest memories are going to see the AIDS Quilt on the National Mall with my mother. I didn’t fully understand it at the time, but I understood enough to know it mattered—because it made something the country had been trying not to see completely impossible to ignore.

My family’s version of a home-cooked meal has always been Annie’s or Mr. Henry’s. I grew up going to Pride, the High Heel Race, drag brunches, and drag shows. As a kid, I thought that was just what cities were like—sequins, show tunes, queens, neighbors, everything mixed together.

Turns out that wasn’t every city.

It was Washington.

The arts shaped me just as much as anything else. I started at Fillmore Arts Center, trained for years with the Washington School of Ballet, and performed across the city—from the Kennedy Center to Warner Theatre to Lisner Auditorium.

The arts taught me discipline and confidence. But more than that, they taught me something Washington has always understood: A city works when people are free to be exactly who they are.

Growing up here, LGBTQ+ Washingtonians were my neighbors, my teachers, fellow business owners, artists, friends, and family.

They helped build the Washington I know.

And that’s why this moment matters.

Washington is facing a budget crisis. Small businesses are struggling. The federal government is openly hostile toward our city. But what worries me most isn’t just policy—it’s whether we lose what makes Washington itself while trying to fix it.

Because the soul of this city is in places like Annie’s. It’s in neighborhood restaurants, small theaters, Pride celebrations, independent businesses, and the people who make this city feel like home.

As mayor, I’ll fight to protect that. I’ll stand up for LGBTQ+ rights, support LGBTQ+ youth, invest in the arts, strengthen public safety, and back the small businesses that keep our neighborhoods alive.

Most importantly, I’ll lead with the understanding that the LGBTQ+ community isn’t separate from Washington’s story.

It is Washington’s story.

If you want another career politician, you’ve got plenty of options.

If you want someone who was shaped by this city, believes in this city, and is ready to fight for this city, I’m asking for your vote.

Learn more at HopeForDC.com. On Election Day, don’t just vote for change. Vote for Hope.



Hope Solomon is a candidate for D.C. mayor.