America 250
40 defining moments in LGBTQ pop culture history
From 19th century drag balls to ‘Heated Rivalry’ craze
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.
As America turns 250 this year, what better time to look back on the defining LGBTQ pop culture moments in our country’s history? Here are our picks for 40 of the top pop culture moments along with a few honorable mentions. In today’s volatile political climate, these selections are a reminder of the power that comes with fair representation in the films, shows, and music we consume every day. As with all such lists, these choices are subjective but offer a good overview of our community’s progress.
• “Moonlight” wins Best Picture — after the wrong movie is announced
When Barry Jenkins’s acclaimed indie “Moonlight”won the 2017 Best Picture Oscar (in a famous fiasco in which “La La Land”was accidentally named the winner), it was a landmark moment for Black and queer cinema, and stories told on a personal, intimate scale. At just $1.5 million, the film reportedly had the lowest budget of any Best Picture winner in history.
• “Angels in America”premieres on Broadway and wins Pulitzer Prize
Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches”premiered on Broadway in 1993, going on to win the Tony for Best Play alongside three other awards; the second part, “Perestroika,” opened in fall 1993 to similar acclaim. The show explored AIDS during the Reagan era and remains one of the most ambitious theater productions in Broadway history.
• Ellen comes out on TV
Although Ellen DeGeneres has unfortunately tainted her legacy after allegations of harassment on the set of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she made LGBTQ history in 1997 after coming out as gay on her sitcom “Ellen,” and on the cover of Time magazine. In that famous “Ellen”episode, DeGeneres told Laura Dern, “Susan, I’m gay!”
• “All in the Family” makes history by featuring gay character in 1971
One of the most successful American sitcoms, “All in the Family,”made history by featuring a gay character in the Season 1 episode “Judging Books by Covers,” which debuted in 1971. The episode featured a character named Steve (Phil Carey) who explains that he is gay, much to the shock of the lead character Archie (Carroll O’Connor), one of Steve’s old football friends.
• “Roseanne”sparks outrage after airing “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”episode
In Season 6, “Roseanne”aired an episode that featured a same-sex kiss between Roseanne (played by Roseanne Barr) and Sharon (played by Mariel Hemingway), prompting outrage from ABC, the network airing the show. (Read more about this history through the Blade’s interview with “Roseanne”writer Stan Zimmerman.)
• “Dawson’s Creek” becomes first primetime show to feature gay kiss
In Season 3, “Dawson’s Creek”became the first primetime network show to include a gay kiss. The episode featured characters Jack (played by Kerr Smith) and Ethan (played by Adam Kaufman) sharing a passionate on-screen moment. The show’s creator, Greg Berlanti, is out and proud himself, and helped usher in a new era of LGBTQ representation on teen-centered shows.
• The smash hit that is “Heated Rivalry”
Talk about an unexpected hit. One of the more recent entries on this list, the Canadian show “Heated Rivalry,” was adapted from a novel by Rachel Reid and became an overnight sensation after releasing on Crave and HBO Max at the end of 2025. The show’s leads, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, instantly became stars to watch at every awards season event.
• “Schitt’s Creek”sweeps the Emmys for final season
“Schitt’s Creek”had gone unrecognized at the Emmys, but pulled off a clean sweep with nine wins for its sixth and final season. The moment was made all the more impactful since that season happened to finish airing during the pandemic — seeing Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy all take home awards was a true feel-good moment for a show celebrating queer love.
• Pop divas penning queer anthems
Many pop divas have paid tribute to their gay fans, everyone from Diana Ross to Taylor Swift. Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” wasreleased in 2011 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Rolling Stone named it the most inspirational LGBT song of all time in 2023. In 1997-1998, two divas released iconic hit songs: Cher with “Believe” and Janet Jackson with “Together Again,” a No. 1 hit that paid joyful tribute to her friends who died of AIDS. More recently, Chappell Roan became one of the 21st century’s defining artists with the release of her solo album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” in 2023. The album included multiple catchy hits, including the smash “Pink Pony Club.”
• “Will & Grace” starts airing
“Will & Grace”started airing in 1998 and brought a gay lawyer’s (played by Eric McCormack) romantic and personal journey into millions of households. The show ran on NBC for eight seasons and also starred Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and queer icon Megan Mullally.
• Michaela Rodriguez wins Golden Globe for “Pose”
For her work as Blanca Evangelista in Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” Michaela Rodriguez made history as the first trans person to win a Golden Globe. While the 2022 ceremony was private that year, Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate the gravity of the moment: “This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian, the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow around the freaking world. This not just for me, this is for y’all.”
• Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee make Tony Awards history
In 2023, Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made Tony Awards history after becoming the first nonbinary actors to win competitive awards. Ghee won Lead Actor in a Musical for their performance in “Some Like it Hot,” while Newell won Featured Actor in a Musical for their work in “Shucked.”
• New Queer Cinema
In the ‘90s, notable filmmakers like Todd Haynes, Gregg Araki, and Tom Kalin were part of the blossoming New Queer Movement, coined by B. Ruby Rich in the Village Voice. These films challenged traditional norms and paved the way for a new manner of imagining queer bodies on camera.
• “Paris is Burning” debuts in 1990
In 1990, Jennie Livingston’s groundbreaking documentary “Paris is Burning”brought audiences right into New York City’s drag ball scene, featuring queens Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija, Willi Ninja, Octavia Saint Laurent and Venus Xtravaganza. The film would later inspire the creation of “Pose”and is considered one of the most essential queer documentaries ever made.
• “But I’m a Cheerleader” becomes a cult classic
The term “cult classic” gets overused now — “But I’m a Cheerleader”is a true example of one. Although the film was under appreciated by critics when it debuted in 1999, queer movie fans have since embraced its campy tone, which was ahead of its time. The cast included Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey and, of course, RuPaul.
• “Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt” wins documentary Oscar
In 1990, “Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt” won the Oscar for Best Documentary. Directed by Jeffrey Friedman and Rob Epstein, the film told the story of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt and how it honored the lives lost to HIV/AIDS. The film even recently screened at the Academy Museum and continues to leave an impact.
• Caitlyn Jenner comes out as trans
For those not in the LGBTQ community, Caitlyn Jenner was likely one of the first trans people they saw come out publicly. Jenner graced the cover of Vanity Fair after coming out in 2015, capturing the world’s attention, although the former Olympic gold medalist’s legacy has become more complicated in recent years after supporting bans on trans people in sports.
• James Ivory wins Oscar for writing “Call Me by Your Name”
At 89, James Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner in 2018 when he took home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for penning “Call Me by Your Name,” the acclaimed adaptation of André Aciman’s novel that starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. Ivory previously wrote the 1987 queer classic “Maurice.” It was a big night for “Call Me by Your Name”at the 2018 Oscars as, in addition to the film’s adapted screenplay win, Sufjan Stevens performed his nominated song “Mystery of Love”in a tender, heartbreaking performance. That year, the song was up against “Remember Me”from “Coco”(which won) and “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”
• Jonathan Bailey makes history as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
“Wicked”star Jonathan Bailey made history as the first openly gay man to be chosen as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2025. “There’s so many people that want to do brilliant stuff who feel like they can’t,” he told the magazine, “and I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment. So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”
• RuPaul wins first Emmy for hosting “Drag Race”
RuPaul won his first Emmy in 2016 for hosting “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and continued to dominate that category through 2023. The last two years, Alan Cumming has won the award for “The Traitors, representing a new era of reality TV. Upon winning the award in 2016, RuPaul said backstage, “I really didn’t expect this.”
• Lil Nas X comes out on last day of Pride 2019
Lil Nas X came out on the last day of 2019 Pride, although he humorously tweeted “deadass thought i made it obvious.” The announcement came at a peak in his career after releasing “Old Town Road.” In 2021, his hit single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” also made waves after the rap-country artist seduced the devil in the memorable music video.
• “Brokeback Mountain” almost completes awards season sweep
Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain”was a landmark queer film and nearly swept the 2006 awards season, winning top awards at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Producers Guild and Directors Guild Awards. Despite famously losing Best Picture in a shocking upset to “Crash,” “Brokeback Mountain” is the film that has stood the test of time, and Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s performances remain heartbreaking. Some anonymous voting members of the Academy later told news outlets that they couldn’t vote for a “gay film” for Best Picture.
• Hitchcock’s ‘gay’ films
Iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock made several films with gay subtext. Although audiences and critics may not have realized it at the time, modern audiences have rediscovered films like “Rope” and “Strangers on a Train” for their gay themes.
• Two of TV’s gay firsts in early ‘70s
The 1973 PBS show “An American Family” followed the Loud family, including eldest son Lance, who came out as gay to his family during the show’s run and, thus, became what is widely believed to be the first openly gay “character” on television, as well as the first gay character on an early example of reality television, as ABC reported. Meanwhile, the ABC sitcom “The Corner Bar” featured the first recurring gay character on TV in 1972.
• Netflix reboots “Queer Eye”for the modern era
In 2018, Netflix rebooted the popular Bravo show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”for a new generation of fans, bringing together Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk (later replaced by Jeremiah Brent), Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France for weekly makeovers. The reboot was titled simply “Queer Eye” and its final season aired in January 2026.
• Billy Porter makes Emmys history with “Pose”nod
In addition to his iconic red carpet looks, Billy Porter is remembered for becoming the first openly gay Black man to be Emmy-nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. He would go on to win this category in 2019, and was nominated the following two years.
• Sean Baker releases “Tangerine”in 2015
Ten years before winning four Oscars for “Anora,” Sean Baker released “Tangerine,” a low-budget film shot entirely on the iPhone 5S. The two trans stars were Mya Taylor and Kitana Kiki Rodriquez, who were new to acting; Baker cast the two after meeting them at the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center.
• “30 Something” depicts two men in bed
On Nov. 7, 1989, ABC hit show “30 Something” created a firestorm of controversy when it aired an episode featuring two male characters, Russell and Peter, in bed just after having sex. They did not touch on camera but the outrage led some advertisers to pull out of the episode and ABC did not rebroadcast it.
• Madonna brings vogueing into the mainstream
Pop icon Madonna has been a queer ally since the 1980s, standing up to everyone from the pope to the Boy Scouts. But she reached peak gay on 1990’s “Vogue,” which brought ballroom culture into the mainstream. Madonna later brought vogueing to the most unlikely place: the Super Bowl during her 2012 halftime performance. Her film “Truth or Dare” brought her mostly gay and out backup dancers to mainstream cineplexes across the world.
• Kim Petras wins a Grammy
In 2023, musician Kim Petras became the first openly trans person to win a Grammy.
• “LA Law” airs same-sex kiss
In 1991, hit show “LA Law” aired a kiss between two women — lesbian CJ Lamb (Amanda Donohoe) and lawyer Abby Perkins (Michele Greene). Advertiser boycotts ensued. The scene is blamed for a rise in shows airing “lesbian kiss episodes” to boost ratings.
• Elton John comes out
Elton John has been a ubiquitous presence in popular music since the 1970s. He came out as bisexual in a 1976 Rolling Stone interview and later as gay in 1992. He went on to marry his partner, David Furnish. Elton John is regarded as an iconic and leading figure in the LGBTQ movement, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for AIDS research via his Elton John AIDS Foundation.
• Laverne Cox makes history
Laverne Cox, breakout star of “Orange Is the New Black,” became the first transgender person ever to be featured on the front cover of Time magazine in 2014. She later made more history after becoming the first out trans person to score an Emmy nomination.
• The enduring popularity of camp
Gay audiences have always embraced camp and this list would be incomplete without acknowledging perhaps the four greatest camp classic films of all time: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane” (1962), “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975), and “Mommie Dearest” (1981). “Oz” brought us Judy Garland and hence the expression “friend of Dorothy.” “Baby Jane” was, of course, best known for its pairing of feuding divas Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Tim Curry’s portrayal of Frank-N-Furter in “Rocky” remains iconic 50 years later and was recently rebooted for Broadway with Luke Evans wearing the bustier. And Faye Dunaway’s career may not have recovered but her over-the-top performance in “Dearest” caused us all to reconsider wire hangers. (Honorable mentions: “Sunset Boulevard,” “All About Eve.”)
• Drag balls of the 19th century
Drag culture has its origins in ancient Greek theater, when women were barred from acting, forcing men to play female roles. The first documented drag balls in America were held in the 1860s in Harlem. William Dorsey Swann, a former slave, became the first known figure to use the term “queen of drag,” hosting balls in D.C. in the late 19th century.
• “Billy Elliot”nabs 10 Tony Awards
In 2009, it was “Billy Elliot”all night at the Tony Awards, taking home 10 trophies including for Best Musical and Best Actor (which David Alvarez, Trent Kowalik and Kiril Kulish shared). The musical was adapted from the 2000 film directed by Stephen Daldry, which itself was adapted from a 1999 play titled “Dancer” by Lee Hall.
• Androgynous pop stars challenge gender norms
Modern pop stars often flaunt gender norms but it wasn’t always safe to do so. Three stars who did it best were David Bowie, Boy George, and k.d. Lang. Bowie famously came out as bisexual and performed in androgynous costumes in the 1970s. Boy George’s breakout hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” in 1982 upended audience expectations of a male pop singer. And Lang, who came out in 1992 as a lesbian, challenged norms, perhaps most memorably on the cover of Vanity Fair with Cindy Crawford in 1993.
• Newer queer-themed movies hit and miss at box office
Adapted from the 2015 book “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” the 2018 film “Love, Simon”brought a young high schooler’s coming out story to the big screen. The film managed to gross $66.7 million worldwide on a $17 million budget, and led to the spin-off show “Love, Victor,” which ran for three seasons. In 2023, Casey McQuiston’s hit novel “Red, White & Royal Blue”was turned into an Amazon original movie starring Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Uma Thurman. The film received solid reviews and was the #1 movie on Prime Video’s platform upon release, drawing more subscribers to the platform. At the other end of the spectrum, “Bros” became the first R-rated gay romcom to be released by a major studio, Universal Pictures. While the film was not a box office hit, it helped pave the way for more studio films positioning openly queer actors as romcom material, and it made a huge splash when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
• Oscar’s biggest queer winners
John Schlesinger won Best Director for Midnight Cowboy in 1970. Sir John Gielgud is recognized as the first openly gay actor to win an Oscar for 1982’s “Arthur.” Howard Ashman won for Best Original Song (“Under the Sea” and “Beauty and the Beast”) in 1990 and 1992 respectively. Elton John won Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1995. Alan Ball won Best Original Screenplay for “American Beauty” in 2000. And Dustin Lance Black won Best Original Screenplay for “Milk” in 2009.
• Little Richard comes out, goes back in
Little Richard was a leading pioneer of rock ’n roll, bursting into national prominence with his 1955 hit song “Tutti Frutti.” “I’m not gay now but I was gay all my life,” he once told David Letterman. Richard acknowledged being gay but later said he wanted to “overcome it,” citing his religious beliefs.
Honorable mentions:
• Lisa Cholodenko and “The Kids Are All Right”
For “The Kids Are All Right,” Lisa Cholodenko became the first openly queer woman to direct a film to a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The film starred Julianne Moore and Annette Bening as a couple who have been together for 20 years, with a cast rounded out by Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska. The film is credited with helping shift popular opinion about gay marriage in a more positive direction.
• Jazz Jennings gets her own series “I Am Jazz”
For many households, Jazz Jennings, who came out as transgender at the age of five, was the youngest person they ever saw publicly discuss their transition on national television. In 2015, her own show, “I Am Jazz,” launched on TLC and ran for eight seasons.
• Elliot Page releases memoir “Pageboy”
After coming out in late 2020, “Juno”star Elliot Page detailed his transition in the memoir “Pageboy,” which was released by Flatiron Books in 2023. It would go on to win the 2023 Libby Book Award for Best Memoir and Autobiography.
• Will Byers makes it official on “Stranger Things” Season 5
Although the show had dropped some not-so subtle hints at Will Byers’s sexuality, the fifth and final season of “Strangers Things”made it official during Episode 7. “The truth is,” he said, “I am different. I just pretended like I wasn’t because I didn’t want to be.” Noah Schnapp, who played Byers, is gay himself, adding an extra touch of authenticity to the emotional scene.
• Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers launch Las Culturistas podcast
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers have broken the internet numerous times with viral interviews from their Las Culturistas podcast, which launched in March 2016 and was recently renewed with iHeartMedia and the Big Money Players Podcast Network.
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America 250
Celebrating 250 years of LGBTQ Icons
From presidents to athletes, queer Americans have a long, proud history
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.
Throughout much of our nation’s 250-year history, the LGBTQ+ community was rendered invisible. Relatively few Americans – including much of our community – knew the impact that LGBTQ+ Americans have made to our country. As that story emerged, there is pushback and attempt to re-closet that history. The LGBTQ+ community is the only minority community that does not learn its history at home, public schools, and religious institutions. That lack of history denies role models, diminishes community empowerment and undermines our collective important national contributions.
In 2006, Equality Forum, a national LGBT civil rights organization initiated LGBT History Month – a celebration that takes place each year in October. Each day there is a featured Icon with a video, biography, bibliography with links and downloadable images – all online and free. After 20 years, there are 620 Icons archived on the site with searchable resources accessible by race, sexual orientation, field of expertise, and many more categories.
At lgbtHistoryMonth.com, you can find Icons who have impacted our nation including as president, vice president, legislators, soldiers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and cultural legends, among others.
Those significant contributions to history began in the nation’s founding battle for independence. For instance, at Benjamin Franklin’s recommendation, Prussian military leader Baron Von Steuben was named the Continental Army’s Inspector General. He took rag tag recruits and turned them into a disciplined fighting force. Von Steuben wrote the training and discipline manual and is considered one of the founding fathers of the U.S. Army. George Washington named him a Major General. Von Steuben served as General Washington’s chief of staff through independence.
In the 1800s, Alabama U.S. Sen. William Rufus King was a diplomat and the nation’s 13th vice president. King and Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. James Buchanan shared a house in Washington and were known as a couple. Buchanan, the nation’s 17th Secretary of State was elected our 15th president. Buchanan was succeeded by Abraham Lincoln. Historical documents have also revealed President Lincoln’s intimate relationships with men.
The 1800s also included distinguished poets Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson. Mary Edwards Walker was the first woman female surgeon in the U.S. Army and the only woman ever to be bestowed the nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor.
Among leading abolitionists and suffragettes are Susan B. Anthony, Anna Elizabeth Dickinson and Jane Addams. Anthony’s image is on a U.S. coin; Anna Dickinson was the first woman to address Congress; and Addams was a founder of social work and settlement houses and the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. To close out the 19th century, our national anthem “America the Beautiful” was written by poet and Wellesley College professor Katharine Lee Bates to celebrate July 4th in 1895.
The first half of the 20th century included the African-American agricultural scientist who pioneered crop rotation, George Washington Carver; renowned novelist of life on the Great Plains Willa Cather; composer and Dean of American Music Aaron Copland; first American-born Chinese female physician Margaret Chung, who distinguished herself in WWII; women’s golf superstar Babe Didrickson; founder of the Eastman Kodak Company George Eastman, who revolutionized photography; chef James Beard; legendary jazz and swing singer Billie Holiday; pioneering human sexologist Alfred Kinsey; the first African-American Rhodes Scholar and Dean of the Harlem Renaissance Alain Locke; stellar cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead; the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction Edith Wharton; and the longest-serving first lady and international human rights activist Eleanor Roosevelt.
The second half of the 20th century was a civil rights era. In August 1963, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. defined a national civil rights movement on the National Mall at the March on Washington. That March would not have happened without the strategic and organizational skills of Bayard Rustin. Among other prominent African-American leaders were Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, author James Baldwin, and activist Angela Davis.
What has come to be known as the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement was launched by Gay Pioneers Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings with Annual Reminders for equality each July 4 from 1965 to 1969 at Independence Hall. These Annual Reminders laid the groundwork for the Stonewall Rebellion in June 1969. With Craig Rodwell, Kameny and Gittings helped organize the Christopher Street Liberation Day March in June 1970 to remember Stonewall — now known as the first New York Pride Parade.
In the Eisenhower administration, Robert Cutler became the nation’s first National Security Adviser and organized its mission and structure. American culture was shaped by playwrights Tennessee Williams and Stephen Sondheim, composer Leonard Bernstein, choreographer Alvin Ailey Jr. and artist Andy Warhol. Heart throb and Academy Award-nominated actor Rock Hudson helped bring the AIDS epidemic to public concern just as Rachel Carson did the same for the environment. Architect Philip Johnson and entrepreneur Malcolm Forbes were preeminent in their careers. Gold Medal Olympian Greg Louganis and world title fighter in three divisions Emile Griffith helped upend stereotypes. Sally Ride, a physicist and astronaut, was the first American woman in space. Decorated Marine veteran Billy Sipple thwarted an attempt to assassinate President Ford. The murders of Matthew Shepard and San Francisco’s first openly gay elected official Harvey Milk, focused the nation’s attention on hate crimes and LGBTQ+ rights.
As the new millennium emerged under the dark cloud of Sept. 11, 2001, Franciscan friar and chaplain, Fire Department of New York, Father Mychal Judge emerged as the heroic “Saint of 9/11” and Mark Bingham led those who brought down Flight 93 that terrorists intended to destroy the White House or Capitol.
Marin Alsop became the first American woman to be permanent conductor of a major American orchestra. Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe and basketball’s Sue Bird and Brittney Griner are legendary superstars and Olympic Gold Medalists. Tammy Smith was named a Major General in the U.S. Army Reserves. Raphael Bostic headed the Atlanta Office of the Federal Reserve Bank and served on the Federal Reserve Board’s prestigious Federal Open Market Committee. Darren Walker was the president, Ford Foundation. Jeffrey Seller became one of Broadway’s most successful producers with hits that include “Rent” and “Hamilton.”
The first quarter of the 21st century has seen LGBTQ+ advances that would have seemed unimaginable to the Gay Pioneers at the Annual Reminders at Independence Hall just 60 years ago. In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court declared consensual adult same-sex sodomy statutes unconstitutional in John Lawrence and Tyron Garner v. Texas. Tammy Baldwin became the first out U.S. Senator in 2013. In 2015, the Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in James Obergefell v. Hodges. In 2021, Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation became the first Senate-confirmed openly gay Cabinet member. In 2024, Sarah McBride was elected the first transgender member of Congress.
While these are a handful of the 620 LGBT History Month Icons that have enriched our nation and world, you can find more than 550 more Icons at www.lgbtHistoryMonth.com. On the top bar, click on Icon Search.
A prideful July 4, 2026!
Malcolm Lazin is founder and executive director of Equality Forum.
America 250
America’s founders sought ‘justice.’ That fight never ends.
We will overcome recent setbacks in search of a more perfect union
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.
America’s 250th celebration is not what most of us anticipated. Fifty years ago, as a much more united United States celebrated its bicentennial, President Gerald Ford rang the Bicentennial Bell in Philadelphia. The Smithsonian held a Festival of American Folklife. The French president presented a light show at Mount Vernon and Queen Elizabeth visited the country. Tens of thousands of bicentennial events were celebrated across the country.
This year, with a felonious president, America celebrates with a UFC fight on the White House grounds and a grand prix race around the National Mall. Times sure have changed.
For America’s LGBTQ community, the news is slightly better. Back in 1976, just after Stonewall and before AIDS, the movement for equality was gaining steam. Who could have imagined then all the progress we would see over the next 50 years? From an openly gay presidential candidate winning the Iowa caucuses, to national marriage equality, to a transgender member of Congress, it’s been quite a ride.
But the reality of 2026 is that an aggrieved minority of voters — manipulated by social media, algorithms, and misinformation — elected a dangerous con man to the presidency who is determined to destroy all that made America “great” in the first place: our Constitution, our rule of law, separation of powers, and freedoms of speech, press, and assembly.
It’s all being systematically dismantled now, as laid out in Project 2025. None of this should surprise anyone who paid attention in 2024: not the destruction of the East Wing or the recision of abortion access. And not the undoing of LGBTQ rights.
When Hillary Clinton was anointed the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, many questioned why we needed queer spaces like bars, clubs, and even LGBTQ media outlets like the Blade. The assumption then was that President Obama had ushered in a new era of LGBTQ equality and that Hillary would cement those gains. The war was over. Some LGBTQ advocacy groups even closed their doors, in our community’s own “Mission Accomplished” moment. Then Trump won.
Although Trump’s worst impulses were blunted in his first term by dedicated non-political federal workers, more moderate Cabinet picks, and ultimately by the distraction of COVID, his second term is a full-scale disaster. Trump’s attacks on the transgender community keep coming, from a reinstated military ban to restrictions on everything from playing sports to accessing affirming healthcare.
It’s a harsh reminder that our progress is not cemented or guaranteed and sadly the LGBTQ community must forever remain on high alert. Our legislative wins in recent years are often framed as “protections,” but the reality is that no law or president can protect us from anything. Not from schoolyard bullies. Not from discriminatory bosses. Not from racist, transphobic presidents. Our pro-LGBTQ laws give us recourse but not protection. And they require a sustained fight across generations to preserve and expand them.
That’s one of the lessons from our recent setbacks. Nothing is promised. We must always fight on. The hard work of my generation and the generations before us led to tremendous progress that many of us couldn’t have envisioned.
Part of the American promise is that through hard work and resiliency anything is possible. That is largely still true. The current setbacks can be overcome. Executive orders can be rewritten. The East Wing can be rebuilt. Decency and rule of law can return. But it will require the dedication and hard work of a new generation of activists, lawmakers, jurists, donors, artists, and everyday citizens doing the right thing to ensure the American Dream survives for another 250 years.
So we must brush off these setbacks. Read our own history to rediscover how we got here to learn the way back. Embrace new ideas and technologies as a younger generation steps up.
Remember that in the preamble to the Constitution, our founders specifically highlighted the need to establish “justice” in America. That fight for justice continues.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
America 250
How queer contributions shaped colonial America
‘We’re people who created this nation’
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
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If you were told about a gay general leading soldiers during the Revolutionary War, you’d think it’s the fictional plot of the next steamy arthouse movie coming to a theater near you.
But it’s not fictional –– that’s the story of Baron Friedrich von Steuben. LGBTQ relationships and identities existed in the colonial era, they just looked a little different.
Stories like these shaped the modern LGBTQ community, but rarely get told with the depth they deserve. Mark Segal, activist and founder of the Philadelphia Gay News, said it’s vital for queer history to be taught, especially as America’s 250th birthday approaches.
“One of the issues that is very sad in our community is that we don’t look at our own history,” Segal said. “If we look at our own history, we will realize very quickly that we’ve been a part of the fiber of this nation for many years. We’re people who created this nation.”
Segal’s point is prevalent even when just walking around D.C. In Lafayette Park, you’ll find a statue of von Steuben and a plaque listing his wartime accomplishments.
The identities of those in the colonial era of America paved the road toward acceptance and community, but not without brutal punishments, well-kept secrets and different social values.
From romantic friendships to openly gay marriages, here’s an overview of what an 18th century LGBTQ community looked like
Identity and sexuality in colonial America
LGBTQ relationships, though not labelled with modern terms, came in all shapes and sizes during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Some engaged in same-sex sexual or romantic relationships without being able to label their feelings. Others engaged in acts, such as two men walking arm in arm, that modern society would label as queer but at the time were viewed as socially acceptable.
These acts may be labeled as queer today, but Tyler Putman, manager of gallery interpretation at the Museum of the American Revolution, said the colossal difference in social expectations of the 18th century doesn’t mean that people of that time would agree.
“If you live in a society where the labels are different, you can think about yourself and become different things just because these are the things available,” Putman said. “We know that people had sex with people of the same sex in the 18th century, but many of those people probably would not have identified as being unusual or queer because they were living in a world that they constructed that had a whole different set of expectations.”
Queerness was also prevalent among soldiers. During the Revolutionary War, there’s one known case of a soldier being prosecuted for “attempting to commit sodomy” named Frederick Enslin. However, Putman said it’s likely many more cases occurred during the war since soldiers were living in close quarters for eight years.
Some kept their same-sex relationships shrouded in secrecy to avoid retaliation. Others, especially after the Revolutionary War, engaged in “romantic friendships.” These friendships weren’t seen as queer, but their tenderness and vulnerability has given historians an insight into how they resembled LGBTQ relationships during this time.
Men in romantic friendships would share the same bed, write flattering letters to one another and spend their days together. They would typically then take wives and start families. They’d still remain distant friends with one another, but their relationships would begin to strain as their duties as husbands took over.
These relationships were acceptable due to the differing social standards. Putman said that people today can identify the queerness of romantic friendships because of how engrained the LGBTQ community is in modern society. During the 18th century, there weren’t as many social stipulations for how men’s friendships could look.
Another reason for the acceptance of romantic friendships, as well as homosexual tendencies, was from social oblivion. In the modern sense, Segal said everyone has that “crazy aunt” or “eccentric uncle” that no one gives much thought about. Those who expressed modern queer tendencies during the 18th century were seen as just that –– unique characters that no one questioned.
Furthermore, family members or close friends who did discover these secret relationships didn’t want to make it public due to the severe consequences of openly queer relationships or sexual activity. They found it best to turn a blind eye to it.
Depending on which colony or state one lived in, punishments for same-sex relationships or sexual intercourse –– and even heterosexual anal intercourse or masturbation –– could lead to castration, banishment, or the death penalty.
Colonial queerness didn’t only present itself as physical intimacy and sexuality, as some didn’t conform to social gender expectations. In lesbian relationships, it was common for one partner to dress and pass as a man, with some even joining the army in a male disguise.
Beyond understanding the prevalence of LGBTQ relationships in the colonial era, Segal said knowing the icons and figures of the time is crucial in giving life to these historical accounts and inspiring youth to accept themselves.
“I never want to see a young LGBT person go through what I did growing up, feeling the way that we all did, that society will abandon us, that we won’t be able to have the position in society that we want to have,” Segal said. “That goes down to various professions. LGBT youth who want to go into the military, shouldn’t they know about Leonard Matlovich? Shouldn’t they know about von Steuben?”
Icons who shaped LGBTQ America
The list of queer icons pre- and post-Revolutionary War is extensive, but it fails to paint the full spectrum of identity and sexuality during this time.
Putman said studying the historical influence of figures modern society would define as queer is difficult because sexuality isn’t something you can easily identify in paintings as you would race or gender. There needs to be documentation in order to draw those connections.
This means that the history of queer African Americans during the colonial era has mostly gone unrecorded since they were largely held as slaves or servants during this period, according to Putman.
One of the few recorded examples of an African American challenging gender expectations was Cathay Williams, who dressed as a man and joined the army. She was eventually caught and honorably discharged, but later joined an all-Black regiment that would become part of the Buffalo Soldiers.
Women like Deborah Sampson and Anna Maria Lane also subverted gender expectations by dressing as males and joining the army.
The journals, letters and court records are what historians have to piece together to reveal what an 18th century LGBTQ community looked like.
Letters reveal the romantic friendship of Charles Sumner, who had romantic friendships with Henry Longfellow and Samuel Howe in 1837. Both eventually got married, leaving Sumner feeling isolated.
Before marrying, Howe wrote to Sumner: “I find my heart yearning more and more for something to love even more than I love you my dear Sumner: but till I find it let me be all yours.”
Sumner was encouraged by Howe and Longfellow to get married, but he never found a relationship or marriage that lasted long term. Instead, he spent his days wallowing and yearning for the time he used to spend with the two men.
During the Revolutionary War, at a time when the American army was low on food and morale, a Prussian military man was called into help. Baron Friedrich von Steuben was allegedly dismissed from the Prussian military for homosexuality. Benjamin Franklin recommended von Steuben to George Washington, downplaying rumors of his sexuality.
After fleeing his home country, von Steuben accepted Franklin’s proposal and joined the military to whip the undisciplined men back into shape. Both Franklin and Washington knew of von Steuben’s sexuality, but found it irrelevant to his military qualifications.
Von Steuben also threw sexually charged parties to socialize with troops, with one party requiring the men not to show up in a “whole pair of breeches.” He grew close to two other men, William North and Benjamin Walker, with whom he legally adopted upon returning home so he could live with them. Von Steuben stands today as one of the earliest examples of a somewhat openly gay man in this era, and receives little mainstream recognition for turning the war around.
“George Washington made it clear: without von Steuben, there would be no United States of America,” Segal said.
Sylvia Drake and Charity Bryant were the rare queer couple who lived openly without punishment. The pair ran a successful tailoring business and were recognized as a married couple by the community. They lived together and assumed traditional roles of husband and wife. When Bryant died in 1851, Drake wore all black as a widow would.
Thomas(ine) Hall’s situation was a bit more complex. Presumed to be an intersex person by historians, Hall was raised as a girl. They joined the English army dressed as a man before moving to colonial Virginia years later. Hall lived as both a man and woman throughout their life, alternating between the name Thomas and Thomasine.
Their identity caused confusion in the community where they lived. Inspections were done on their body to determine their gender, often with inconclusive results. After Hall testified that they had lived as both man and woman, they didn’t face the punishments others sought for them. Rather, they were ordered to wear the clothing of each gender, including the breeches and shirt of a man and the cap and apron of a woman.
Though they didn’t know it at the time, each of these figures played a key role in defining gender and sexuality as we know them today. That’s the significance of a community learning its history, according to Segal.
Segal said learning about the LGBTQ community’s role in shaping the nation is more than just gaining knowledge; it’s a way for those in the community, especially youth, to feel seen and understand that their identity doesn’t hinder their ability to find long-term love or make a difference in the world.
“Many LGBT youth don’t think that they could grow up and have love for a lifetime,” Segal said. “If we show them that they could have the life that they wanted to have, they will feel more comfortable in their skin.”