LGBTQ equality movement takes off: 1960-1999

Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.

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Franklin E. “Frank” Kameny, a native of New York City served in the U.S. Army during World Ward II in combat in France before he later earned a Ph.D. from Harvard University in astronomy in 1956.

Kameny co-founded the Mattachine Society of Washington with local activist Jack Nichols in November 1961, which became D.C.’s first significant LGBTQ organization and which is credited with becoming one of the nation’s first homosexual organizations to hold protests and reach out to elected officials in support of the rights of gays.

Kameny, who later emerged as a national LGBTQ rights leader, is also credited with being the first known gay person to challenge the loss of their job because of their sexual orientation.

He was recruited by the U.S. Army MAP service in 1957 as an astronomer in Washington, D.C., where he had hopes of becoming involved in the fledgling U.S. space program possibly even as an astronaut. But later that year, in a development that would change Kameny’s life and lay the groundwork for his gay rights advocacy, he was fired from his government job after officials learned of his misdemeanor arrest in 1956 in San Francisco for allegedly engaging in sex with another man at a bus terminal men’s bathroom.

After being charged with “lewd and indecent acts,” he accepted an offer to plead guilty, pay a $55 fine, and be on probation for six months after which the charges were expunged, according to accounts of the incident by Kameny years later.

Unlike others facing similar situations, Kameny challenged his firing on grounds, among other things, that his firing was due to his status as a homosexual and the government’s policy that homosexuals were a security risk and could not work for the federal government. After his challenge was denied by the U.S. Civil Service Commission, Kameny continued to challenge the dismissal in federal court and after facing continued losses in lower federal courts he appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in an historic first-of-its-kind petition seeking to overturn an anti-gay action by the government and lower courts.

On March 17, 1961, the Supreme Court denied Kameny’s petition seeking a hearing on his case without giving a reason.

Lilli Vincenz and the Mattachine Society of Washington operated in a far more aggressive and activist way than Mattachine groups in other U.S. cities. (Washington Blade photo by Jim Marks)

Kameny and Nichols founded the Mattachine Society of Washington in November 1961. Along with about a dozen other D.C. lesbians and gay men, including lesbian activist Lilli Vincenz and gay activist Paul Kuntzler, the group soon operated in a far more aggressive and activist way than Mattachine Society groups in other U.S. cities and states.

The first Mattachine Society group was founded in 1950 in Los Angeles by activist Harry Hay as a national organization, with the goal of serving mostly as an educational group addressing homosexuality that initially did not challenge the then widespread belief that homosexuality was a psychological illness.

Under Kameny’s leadership, in which he served as its first president and coined the phrase “Gay is Good,” the D.C. Mattachine Society challenged the notion that homosexuals were impaired in any way. The group initiated a letter writing campaign in which letters calling for an end to discrimination against homosexuals in all walks of life, including employment, were sent to then-President John F. Kennedy, Vice President and later President Lyndon Johnson, and the heads of most U.S. government departments and agencies.

Among those receiving the letters was then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. Years later, Kameny told the Washington Blade that an FBI official contacted the group to ask that it stop sending its letters and its newsletter to Hoover, who did not want to be on the group’s mailing list.

Kameny said he informed the official that the group would consider no longer sending the mailings to Hoover if the FBI provided a written statement agreeing not to investigate gay people based only on their sexual orientation, which the FBI was known to be doing, and discard all FBI investigative files on the D.C. Mattachine group. The FBI declined that request, and the group continued to send its mailings to Hoover and the FBI, Kameny recounted in public appearances for many years.

In addition to the letter-writing campaign, the Mattachine Society of Washington in the 1960s began homosexual rights protests outside the offices of several federal government agencies, including the Pentagon, as well as the White House in yet another first-of-its-kind action in the early LGBTQ rights movement. The group’s first protest outside the White House in April 1965 drew national press coverage.

1969 Stonewall Riots propel LGBTQ rights movement

Virtually all LGBTQ rights observers along with historians agree that the 1969 Stonewall Riots at the site of a police raid of the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village triggered the start of what is referred to as the modern LGBTQ rights movement in the U.S., including Washington, D.C., and worldwide.

Also referred to as the Stonewall Uprising, a clash between New York City police and gay and lesbian patrons, including male patrons dressed in drag, began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar located on Christopher Street.

Accounts of the incident, including the highly acclaimed 2004 book by gay historian David Carter, “Stonewall: The Riots That Sparked the Gay Revolution,” state that the police raid triggered a riot among bar patrons and nearby residents as police hauled employees and patrons out of the bar and into a police wagon.

Enraged patrons began throwing rocks and bottles at the police, who quickly barricaded themselves inside the Stonewall while calling for reinforcement as some of the rioters attempted to set the building on fire. As dozens more police arrived along with firefighters who extinguished a small fire, the rioters backed off but remained in the area.

Clashes between police and what witnesses described as rioters and protesters continued over six days. History.com reports that hundreds of people flocked to the scene over those days of protests. Among other things, the anger by patrons stemmed from the fact that NYC police had raided other gay bars, as well as the Stonewall Inn, on prior occasions in the late 1960s.

“Though the Stonewall uprising didn’t start the gay rights movement, it was a galvanizing force for LGBT political activism, leading to numerous gay rights organizations, including the Gay Liberation Front,” History.com reported.

On the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion on June 28, 1970, thousands of people marched in the streets of Manhattan from the Stonewall Inn to Central Park in what was called “Christopher Street Liberation Day.” That march quickly became known as the first U.S. gay Pride parade, with participants chanting, “Say it loud, gay is proud.”

Nancy Tucker co-founded the Gay Blade in 1969; the publication evolved into the Washington Blade. (Washington Blade photo by Doug Hinckle)

Among the first post-Stonewall developments to take place in D.C. was the start-up by lesbian activists Nancy Tucker and Lilli Vincenz of The Gay Blade as a newsletter that was distributed in the city’s gay bars. The initial mimeographed newsletter soon evolved into the Gay Blade newspaper and later the Washington Blade.

Another important development in the late 1960s was the founding of the Metropolitan Community Church, an affirming ministry for the LGBTQ community, by cleric Troy Perry Jr. in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 1968.

Activism, setbacks in the 1970s

One of the first post-Stonewall LGBTQ groups to emerge in D.C. was the D.C. Gay Liberation Front, which lasted for just two years from 1970 to 1972, but which engaged in many projects that expanded the scope of local gay and lesbian activism, according to the Rainbow History Project. Rainbow History reports numerous other local and national then gay rights organizations emerged in D.C. and across the nation in the 1970s.

Continuing his role as a groundbreaking gay activist, Kameny in 1971 became one of the first gay people to run for public office when he announced his candidacy for the newly created non-voting D.C. delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Although he finished in fourth place in a six-candidate race, his candidacy drew national attention.

The next year, in 1972, the gay and lesbian volunteers for his campaign, led by early D.C. Mattachine member Paul Kuntzler, founded the Gay Activists Alliance of Washington. Before evolving into the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance or GLAA DC, which still exists today as the nation’s oldest continuing LGBTQ organization, the group in the 1970s took on several groundbreaking actions.

Among them was the start of a campaign to repeal D.C.’s sodomy law, which like similar laws in all but one of the states classified gay sex between consenting adults a crime punishable by time in jail. Kameny, who was among the first to call for sodomy law repeal nationwide, joined that effort while also joining others in a nationwide early 1970s campaign to pressure the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its list of mental health disorders. Activists argued that the classification of gays as being mentally impaired was a longstanding reason for the anti-sodomy laws.

Following an intense lobbying campaign and protests led by Kameny, the board of the American Psychiatric Association voted on Dec. 15, 1973, to remove homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses.

In the 1970s the then GAA also played a lead role in the campaign to prompt the D.C. City Council to expand coverage of the city’s human rights law to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation. The progressive D.C. Council consisting of a majority African Americans who were part of the Black civil rights movement, passed a gay rights bill in 1973 known as Title 34, making D.C. one of the nation’s first major cities to enact such a law.

Several of the nation’s most prominent LGBTQ rights organizations were founded in the 1970s, including the D.C.-based Gay Rights National Lobby, which evolved into the current Human Rights Campaign, and the New York-based National Gay Task Force that became the current National LGBTQ Task Force, with offices in D.C.

In 1975, gay activist Deacon Maccubbin, who one year earlier opened D.C.’s first gay bookstore called Lambda Rising, emerged as the lead organizers for D.C.’s first Gay Pride celebration on 18th Street, N.W. where his bookstore was located. In 1976, D.C.’s Gertrude Stein Democratic Club was co-founded by Paul Kuntzler and local activist Richard Maulsby.

Two major setbacks for the LGBTQ rights movement occurred in 1977 and 1978. On June 7, 1977, controversial singer and conservative Baptist Anita Bryant led a successful campaign through her “Save Our Children” group to repeal a gay rights ordinance in Dade County, Florida through a voter initiative. On Nov. 27, 1978, gay San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, who won election one year earlier, was assassinated by former supervisor Dan White in an action that authorities said was motivated by jealousy and depression rather than homophobia.

In 1979, with the work of a coalition of national gay rights leaders, D.C. was the host for the first national Gay Rights March on Washington, which brought thousands of LGBTQ people to the nation’s capital in a first-of-its-kind event.

1980s dominated by AIDS crisis

Major advances in LGBTQ rights took place in the 1980s, but the decade was dominated for the LGBTQ community by the emergence of the AIDS epidemic in 1981. LGBTQ advocates in D.C. joined the nationwide effort begun by newly emerging AIDS advocacy groups in New York and San Francisco to pressure the administration of then-President Ronald Reagan to increase efforts to develop a medical and public health response to a then-untreatable illness that was taking the lives of thousands of mostly gay men.

In March of 1987, the AIDS advocacy group ACT UP, also known as the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, was formed in New York and began its widely publicized protests against the Reagan administration’s AIDS policies and pharmaceutical companies that the group said were profiteering from AIDS drugs.

In another development that same year, hundreds of thousands turned out from across the nation for the Oct. 11, 1987, Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. At the time of the march the AIDS Memorial Quilt was displayed on the National Mall.

In yet another political development, in 1980 the National Convention Project, an effort to elect openly gay and lesbian delegates to the August 1980 Democratic National Convention, resulted in at least 100 LGBTQ delegates being elected. The convention also made history by becoming the first major U.S. political party — the Democratic Party — to adopt a platform in support of gay rights.

1990s

In August of 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Ryan White Care Act into law after the landmark legislation was approved by Congress. The law provided, as it still does today unless dismantled by President Donald Trump, federally funded programs for people living with HIV/AIDS, including life-saving treatment and drugs.

In December 1993 then-President Bill Clinton directed the Department of Defense to put in place his controversial “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. The policy called for prohibiting U.S. military officials from barring applicants from joining the military based on their sexual orientation or asking recruits or existing service members to disclose their sexual orientation. But it also continued the existing policy of forbidding recruits or existing service members from engaging in homosexual acts or making statements disclosing they are homosexual, resulting in the continued forced discharging of thousands of gay and lesbian service members.

Clinton argued that the policy, which was denounced by LGBTQ rights advocates, was needed as the best possible alternative to removing the military ban on LGBTQ people, that he said Congress was unwilling to approve.

Two more setbacks surfaced in 1996. On May 20, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Romer v. Evans decision overturning a Colorado law protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination on grounds that it was unconstitutional because it advanced “special rights.”

On Sept. 21, 1996, President Bill Clinton, to the dismay of many LGBTQ rights advocates, signed into law the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a legal union between one man and one woman. It also declared that no state was required to recognize a same-sex marriage from out of state.

President Bill Clinton (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

In another more positive development, the D.C. Council voted unanimously in April 1993 to repeal the D.C. sodomy law, ending a years-long effort by LGBTQ advocates to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations between consenting adults. The action by the Council, which cleared a required 30-day congressional review period, came after Congress overturned the Council’s earlier repeal of the sodomy law in 1981.