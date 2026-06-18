America 250
LGBTQ equality movement takes off: 1960-1999
Stonewall, AIDS, Harvey Milk help define late 20th century
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.
Franklin E. “Frank” Kameny, a native of New York City served in the U.S. Army during World Ward II in combat in France before he later earned a Ph.D. from Harvard University in astronomy in 1956.
Kameny co-founded the Mattachine Society of Washington with local activist Jack Nichols in November 1961, which became D.C.’s first significant LGBTQ organization and which is credited with becoming one of the nation’s first homosexual organizations to hold protests and reach out to elected officials in support of the rights of gays.
Kameny, who later emerged as a national LGBTQ rights leader, is also credited with being the first known gay person to challenge the loss of their job because of their sexual orientation.
He was recruited by the U.S. Army MAP service in 1957 as an astronomer in Washington, D.C., where he had hopes of becoming involved in the fledgling U.S. space program possibly even as an astronaut. But later that year, in a development that would change Kameny’s life and lay the groundwork for his gay rights advocacy, he was fired from his government job after officials learned of his misdemeanor arrest in 1956 in San Francisco for allegedly engaging in sex with another man at a bus terminal men’s bathroom.
After being charged with “lewd and indecent acts,” he accepted an offer to plead guilty, pay a $55 fine, and be on probation for six months after which the charges were expunged, according to accounts of the incident by Kameny years later.
Unlike others facing similar situations, Kameny challenged his firing on grounds, among other things, that his firing was due to his status as a homosexual and the government’s policy that homosexuals were a security risk and could not work for the federal government. After his challenge was denied by the U.S. Civil Service Commission, Kameny continued to challenge the dismissal in federal court and after facing continued losses in lower federal courts he appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in an historic first-of-its-kind petition seeking to overturn an anti-gay action by the government and lower courts.
On March 17, 1961, the Supreme Court denied Kameny’s petition seeking a hearing on his case without giving a reason.
Kameny and Nichols founded the Mattachine Society of Washington in November 1961. Along with about a dozen other D.C. lesbians and gay men, including lesbian activist Lilli Vincenz and gay activist Paul Kuntzler, the group soon operated in a far more aggressive and activist way than Mattachine Society groups in other U.S. cities and states.
The first Mattachine Society group was founded in 1950 in Los Angeles by activist Harry Hay as a national organization, with the goal of serving mostly as an educational group addressing homosexuality that initially did not challenge the then widespread belief that homosexuality was a psychological illness.
Under Kameny’s leadership, in which he served as its first president and coined the phrase “Gay is Good,” the D.C. Mattachine Society challenged the notion that homosexuals were impaired in any way. The group initiated a letter writing campaign in which letters calling for an end to discrimination against homosexuals in all walks of life, including employment, were sent to then-President John F. Kennedy, Vice President and later President Lyndon Johnson, and the heads of most U.S. government departments and agencies.
Among those receiving the letters was then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. Years later, Kameny told the Washington Blade that an FBI official contacted the group to ask that it stop sending its letters and its newsletter to Hoover, who did not want to be on the group’s mailing list.
Kameny said he informed the official that the group would consider no longer sending the mailings to Hoover if the FBI provided a written statement agreeing not to investigate gay people based only on their sexual orientation, which the FBI was known to be doing, and discard all FBI investigative files on the D.C. Mattachine group. The FBI declined that request, and the group continued to send its mailings to Hoover and the FBI, Kameny recounted in public appearances for many years.
In addition to the letter-writing campaign, the Mattachine Society of Washington in the 1960s began homosexual rights protests outside the offices of several federal government agencies, including the Pentagon, as well as the White House in yet another first-of-its-kind action in the early LGBTQ rights movement. The group’s first protest outside the White House in April 1965 drew national press coverage.
1969 Stonewall Riots propel LGBTQ rights movement
Virtually all LGBTQ rights observers along with historians agree that the 1969 Stonewall Riots at the site of a police raid of the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village triggered the start of what is referred to as the modern LGBTQ rights movement in the U.S., including Washington, D.C., and worldwide.
Also referred to as the Stonewall Uprising, a clash between New York City police and gay and lesbian patrons, including male patrons dressed in drag, began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar located on Christopher Street.
Accounts of the incident, including the highly acclaimed 2004 book by gay historian David Carter, “Stonewall: The Riots That Sparked the Gay Revolution,” state that the police raid triggered a riot among bar patrons and nearby residents as police hauled employees and patrons out of the bar and into a police wagon.
Enraged patrons began throwing rocks and bottles at the police, who quickly barricaded themselves inside the Stonewall while calling for reinforcement as some of the rioters attempted to set the building on fire. As dozens more police arrived along with firefighters who extinguished a small fire, the rioters backed off but remained in the area.
Clashes between police and what witnesses described as rioters and protesters continued over six days. History.com reports that hundreds of people flocked to the scene over those days of protests. Among other things, the anger by patrons stemmed from the fact that NYC police had raided other gay bars, as well as the Stonewall Inn, on prior occasions in the late 1960s.
“Though the Stonewall uprising didn’t start the gay rights movement, it was a galvanizing force for LGBT political activism, leading to numerous gay rights organizations, including the Gay Liberation Front,” History.com reported.
On the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion on June 28, 1970, thousands of people marched in the streets of Manhattan from the Stonewall Inn to Central Park in what was called “Christopher Street Liberation Day.” That march quickly became known as the first U.S. gay Pride parade, with participants chanting, “Say it loud, gay is proud.”
Among the first post-Stonewall developments to take place in D.C. was the start-up by lesbian activists Nancy Tucker and Lilli Vincenz of The Gay Blade as a newsletter that was distributed in the city’s gay bars. The initial mimeographed newsletter soon evolved into the Gay Blade newspaper and later the Washington Blade.
Another important development in the late 1960s was the founding of the Metropolitan Community Church, an affirming ministry for the LGBTQ community, by cleric Troy Perry Jr. in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 1968.
Activism, setbacks in the 1970s
One of the first post-Stonewall LGBTQ groups to emerge in D.C. was the D.C. Gay Liberation Front, which lasted for just two years from 1970 to 1972, but which engaged in many projects that expanded the scope of local gay and lesbian activism, according to the Rainbow History Project. Rainbow History reports numerous other local and national then gay rights organizations emerged in D.C. and across the nation in the 1970s.
Continuing his role as a groundbreaking gay activist, Kameny in 1971 became one of the first gay people to run for public office when he announced his candidacy for the newly created non-voting D.C. delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Although he finished in fourth place in a six-candidate race, his candidacy drew national attention.
The next year, in 1972, the gay and lesbian volunteers for his campaign, led by early D.C. Mattachine member Paul Kuntzler, founded the Gay Activists Alliance of Washington. Before evolving into the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance or GLAA DC, which still exists today as the nation’s oldest continuing LGBTQ organization, the group in the 1970s took on several groundbreaking actions.
Among them was the start of a campaign to repeal D.C.’s sodomy law, which like similar laws in all but one of the states classified gay sex between consenting adults a crime punishable by time in jail. Kameny, who was among the first to call for sodomy law repeal nationwide, joined that effort while also joining others in a nationwide early 1970s campaign to pressure the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its list of mental health disorders. Activists argued that the classification of gays as being mentally impaired was a longstanding reason for the anti-sodomy laws.
Following an intense lobbying campaign and protests led by Kameny, the board of the American Psychiatric Association voted on Dec. 15, 1973, to remove homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses.
In the 1970s the then GAA also played a lead role in the campaign to prompt the D.C. City Council to expand coverage of the city’s human rights law to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation. The progressive D.C. Council consisting of a majority African Americans who were part of the Black civil rights movement, passed a gay rights bill in 1973 known as Title 34, making D.C. one of the nation’s first major cities to enact such a law.
Several of the nation’s most prominent LGBTQ rights organizations were founded in the 1970s, including the D.C.-based Gay Rights National Lobby, which evolved into the current Human Rights Campaign, and the New York-based National Gay Task Force that became the current National LGBTQ Task Force, with offices in D.C.
In 1975, gay activist Deacon Maccubbin, who one year earlier opened D.C.’s first gay bookstore called Lambda Rising, emerged as the lead organizers for D.C.’s first Gay Pride celebration on 18th Street, N.W. where his bookstore was located. In 1976, D.C.’s Gertrude Stein Democratic Club was co-founded by Paul Kuntzler and local activist Richard Maulsby.
Two major setbacks for the LGBTQ rights movement occurred in 1977 and 1978. On June 7, 1977, controversial singer and conservative Baptist Anita Bryant led a successful campaign through her “Save Our Children” group to repeal a gay rights ordinance in Dade County, Florida through a voter initiative. On Nov. 27, 1978, gay San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, who won election one year earlier, was assassinated by former supervisor Dan White in an action that authorities said was motivated by jealousy and depression rather than homophobia.
In 1979, with the work of a coalition of national gay rights leaders, D.C. was the host for the first national Gay Rights March on Washington, which brought thousands of LGBTQ people to the nation’s capital in a first-of-its-kind event.
1980s dominated by AIDS crisis
Major advances in LGBTQ rights took place in the 1980s, but the decade was dominated for the LGBTQ community by the emergence of the AIDS epidemic in 1981. LGBTQ advocates in D.C. joined the nationwide effort begun by newly emerging AIDS advocacy groups in New York and San Francisco to pressure the administration of then-President Ronald Reagan to increase efforts to develop a medical and public health response to a then-untreatable illness that was taking the lives of thousands of mostly gay men.
In March of 1987, the AIDS advocacy group ACT UP, also known as the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, was formed in New York and began its widely publicized protests against the Reagan administration’s AIDS policies and pharmaceutical companies that the group said were profiteering from AIDS drugs.
In another development that same year, hundreds of thousands turned out from across the nation for the Oct. 11, 1987, Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. At the time of the march the AIDS Memorial Quilt was displayed on the National Mall.
In yet another political development, in 1980 the National Convention Project, an effort to elect openly gay and lesbian delegates to the August 1980 Democratic National Convention, resulted in at least 100 LGBTQ delegates being elected. The convention also made history by becoming the first major U.S. political party — the Democratic Party — to adopt a platform in support of gay rights.
1990s
In August of 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Ryan White Care Act into law after the landmark legislation was approved by Congress. The law provided, as it still does today unless dismantled by President Donald Trump, federally funded programs for people living with HIV/AIDS, including life-saving treatment and drugs.
In December 1993 then-President Bill Clinton directed the Department of Defense to put in place his controversial “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. The policy called for prohibiting U.S. military officials from barring applicants from joining the military based on their sexual orientation or asking recruits or existing service members to disclose their sexual orientation. But it also continued the existing policy of forbidding recruits or existing service members from engaging in homosexual acts or making statements disclosing they are homosexual, resulting in the continued forced discharging of thousands of gay and lesbian service members.
Clinton argued that the policy, which was denounced by LGBTQ rights advocates, was needed as the best possible alternative to removing the military ban on LGBTQ people, that he said Congress was unwilling to approve.
Two more setbacks surfaced in 1996. On May 20, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Romer v. Evans decision overturning a Colorado law protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination on grounds that it was unconstitutional because it advanced “special rights.”
On Sept. 21, 1996, President Bill Clinton, to the dismay of many LGBTQ rights advocates, signed into law the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a legal union between one man and one woman. It also declared that no state was required to recognize a same-sex marriage from out of state.
In another more positive development, the D.C. Council voted unanimously in April 1993 to repeal the D.C. sodomy law, ending a years-long effort by LGBTQ advocates to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations between consenting adults. The action by the Council, which cleared a required 30-day congressional review period, came after Congress overturned the Council’s earlier repeal of the sodomy law in 1981.
Featured Local Savings
America 250
America’s founders sought ‘justice.’ That fight never ends.
We will overcome recent setbacks in search of a more perfect union
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.
America’s 250th celebration is not what most of us anticipated. Fifty years ago, as a much more united United States celebrated its bicentennial, President Gerald Ford rang the Bicentennial Bell in Philadelphia. The Smithsonian held a Festival of American Folklife. The French president presented a light show at Mount Vernon and Queen Elizabeth visited the country. Tens of thousands of bicentennial events were celebrated across the country.
This year, with a felonious president, America celebrates with a UFC fight on the White House grounds and a grand prix race around the National Mall. Times sure have changed.
For America’s LGBTQ community, the news is slightly better. Back in 1976, just after Stonewall and before AIDS, the movement for equality was gaining steam. Who could have imagined then all the progress we would see over the next 50 years? From an openly gay presidential candidate winning the Iowa caucuses, to national marriage equality, to a transgender member of Congress, it’s been quite a ride.
But the reality of 2026 is that an aggrieved minority of voters — manipulated by social media, algorithms, and misinformation — elected a dangerous con man to the presidency who is determined to destroy all that made America “great” in the first place: our Constitution, our rule of law, separation of powers, and freedoms of speech, press, and assembly.
It’s all being systematically dismantled now, as laid out in Project 2025. None of this should surprise anyone who paid attention in 2024: not the destruction of the East Wing or the recision of abortion access. And not the undoing of LGBTQ rights.
When Hillary Clinton was anointed the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, many questioned why we needed queer spaces like bars, clubs, and even LGBTQ media outlets like the Blade. The assumption then was that President Obama had ushered in a new era of LGBTQ equality and that Hillary would cement those gains. The war was over. Some LGBTQ advocacy groups even closed their doors, in our community’s own “Mission Accomplished” moment. Then Trump won.
Although Trump’s worst impulses were blunted in his first term by dedicated non-political federal workers, more moderate Cabinet picks, and ultimately by the distraction of COVID, his second term is a full-scale disaster. Trump’s attacks on the transgender community keep coming, from a reinstated military ban to restrictions on everything from playing sports to accessing affirming healthcare.
It’s a harsh reminder that our progress is not cemented or guaranteed and sadly the LGBTQ community must forever remain on high alert. Our legislative wins in recent years are often framed as “protections,” but the reality is that no law or president can protect us from anything. Not from schoolyard bullies. Not from discriminatory bosses. Not from racist, transphobic presidents. Our pro-LGBTQ laws give us recourse but not protection. And they require a sustained fight across generations to preserve and expand them.
That’s one of the lessons from our recent setbacks. Nothing is promised. We must always fight on. The hard work of my generation and the generations before us led to tremendous progress that many of us couldn’t have envisioned.
Part of the American promise is that through hard work and resiliency anything is possible. That is largely still true. The current setbacks can be overcome. Executive orders can be rewritten. The East Wing can be rebuilt. Decency and rule of law can return. But it will require the dedication and hard work of a new generation of activists, lawmakers, jurists, donors, artists, and everyday citizens doing the right thing to ensure the American Dream survives for another 250 years.
So we must brush off these setbacks. Read our own history to rediscover how we got here to learn the way back. Embrace new ideas and technologies as a younger generation steps up.
Remember that in the preamble to the Constitution, our founders specifically highlighted the need to establish “justice” in America. That fight for justice continues.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
America 250
How queer contributions shaped colonial America
‘We’re people who created this nation’
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.
If you were told about a gay general leading soldiers during the Revolutionary War, you’d think it’s the fictional plot of the next steamy arthouse movie coming to a theater near you.
But it’s not fictional –– that’s the story of Baron Friedrich von Steuben. LGBTQ relationships and identities existed in the colonial era, they just looked a little different.
Stories like these shaped the modern LGBTQ community, but rarely get told with the depth they deserve. Mark Segal, activist and founder of the Philadelphia Gay News, said it’s vital for queer history to be taught, especially as America’s 250th birthday approaches.
“One of the issues that is very sad in our community is that we don’t look at our own history,” Segal said. “If we look at our own history, we will realize very quickly that we’ve been a part of the fiber of this nation for many years. We’re people who created this nation.”
Segal’s point is prevalent even when just walking around D.C. In Lafayette Park, you’ll find a statue of von Steuben and a plaque listing his wartime accomplishments.
The identities of those in the colonial era of America paved the road toward acceptance and community, but not without brutal punishments, well-kept secrets and different social values.
From romantic friendships to openly gay marriages, here’s an overview of what an 18th century LGBTQ community looked like
Identity and sexuality in colonial America
LGBTQ relationships, though not labelled with modern terms, came in all shapes and sizes during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Some engaged in same-sex sexual or romantic relationships without being able to label their feelings. Others engaged in acts, such as two men walking arm in arm, that modern society would label as queer but at the time were viewed as socially acceptable.
These acts may be labeled as queer today, but Tyler Putman, manager of gallery interpretation at the Museum of the American Revolution, said the colossal difference in social expectations of the 18th century doesn’t mean that people of that time would agree.
“If you live in a society where the labels are different, you can think about yourself and become different things just because these are the things available,” Putman said. “We know that people had sex with people of the same sex in the 18th century, but many of those people probably would not have identified as being unusual or queer because they were living in a world that they constructed that had a whole different set of expectations.”
Queerness was also prevalent among soldiers. During the Revolutionary War, there’s one known case of a soldier being prosecuted for “attempting to commit sodomy” named Frederick Enslin. However, Putman said it’s likely many more cases occurred during the war since soldiers were living in close quarters for eight years.
Some kept their same-sex relationships shrouded in secrecy to avoid retaliation. Others, especially after the Revolutionary War, engaged in “romantic friendships.” These friendships weren’t seen as queer, but their tenderness and vulnerability has given historians an insight into how they resembled LGBTQ relationships during this time.
Men in romantic friendships would share the same bed, write flattering letters to one another and spend their days together. They would typically then take wives and start families. They’d still remain distant friends with one another, but their relationships would begin to strain as their duties as husbands took over.
These relationships were acceptable due to the differing social standards. Putman said that people today can identify the queerness of romantic friendships because of how engrained the LGBTQ community is in modern society. During the 18th century, there weren’t as many social stipulations for how men’s friendships could look.
Another reason for the acceptance of romantic friendships, as well as homosexual tendencies, was from social oblivion. In the modern sense, Segal said everyone has that “crazy aunt” or “eccentric uncle” that no one gives much thought about. Those who expressed modern queer tendencies during the 18th century were seen as just that –– unique characters that no one questioned.
Furthermore, family members or close friends who did discover these secret relationships didn’t want to make it public due to the severe consequences of openly queer relationships or sexual activity. They found it best to turn a blind eye to it.
Depending on which colony or state one lived in, punishments for same-sex relationships or sexual intercourse –– and even heterosexual anal intercourse or masturbation –– could lead to castration, banishment, or the death penalty.
Colonial queerness didn’t only present itself as physical intimacy and sexuality, as some didn’t conform to social gender expectations. In lesbian relationships, it was common for one partner to dress and pass as a man, with some even joining the army in a male disguise.
Beyond understanding the prevalence of LGBTQ relationships in the colonial era, Segal said knowing the icons and figures of the time is crucial in giving life to these historical accounts and inspiring youth to accept themselves.
“I never want to see a young LGBT person go through what I did growing up, feeling the way that we all did, that society will abandon us, that we won’t be able to have the position in society that we want to have,” Segal said. “That goes down to various professions. LGBT youth who want to go into the military, shouldn’t they know about Leonard Matlovich? Shouldn’t they know about von Steuben?”
Icons who shaped LGBTQ America
The list of queer icons pre- and post-Revolutionary War is extensive, but it fails to paint the full spectrum of identity and sexuality during this time.
Putman said studying the historical influence of figures modern society would define as queer is difficult because sexuality isn’t something you can easily identify in paintings as you would race or gender. There needs to be documentation in order to draw those connections.
This means that the history of queer African Americans during the colonial era has mostly gone unrecorded since they were largely held as slaves or servants during this period, according to Putman.
One of the few recorded examples of an African American challenging gender expectations was Cathay Williams, who dressed as a man and joined the army. She was eventually caught and honorably discharged, but later joined an all-Black regiment that would become part of the Buffalo Soldiers.
Women like Deborah Sampson and Anna Maria Lane also subverted gender expectations by dressing as males and joining the army.
The journals, letters and court records are what historians have to piece together to reveal what an 18th century LGBTQ community looked like.
Letters reveal the romantic friendship of Charles Sumner, who had romantic friendships with Henry Longfellow and Samuel Howe in 1837. Both eventually got married, leaving Sumner feeling isolated.
Before marrying, Howe wrote to Sumner: “I find my heart yearning more and more for something to love even more than I love you my dear Sumner: but till I find it let me be all yours.”
Sumner was encouraged by Howe and Longfellow to get married, but he never found a relationship or marriage that lasted long term. Instead, he spent his days wallowing and yearning for the time he used to spend with the two men.
During the Revolutionary War, at a time when the American army was low on food and morale, a Prussian military man was called into help. Baron Friedrich von Steuben was allegedly dismissed from the Prussian military for homosexuality. Benjamin Franklin recommended von Steuben to George Washington, downplaying rumors of his sexuality.
After fleeing his home country, von Steuben accepted Franklin’s proposal and joined the military to whip the undisciplined men back into shape. Both Franklin and Washington knew of von Steuben’s sexuality, but found it irrelevant to his military qualifications.
Von Steuben also threw sexually charged parties to socialize with troops, with one party requiring the men not to show up in a “whole pair of breeches.” He grew close to two other men, William North and Benjamin Walker, with whom he legally adopted upon returning home so he could live with them. Von Steuben stands today as one of the earliest examples of a somewhat openly gay man in this era, and receives little mainstream recognition for turning the war around.
“George Washington made it clear: without von Steuben, there would be no United States of America,” Segal said.
Sylvia Drake and Charity Bryant were the rare queer couple who lived openly without punishment. The pair ran a successful tailoring business and were recognized as a married couple by the community. They lived together and assumed traditional roles of husband and wife. When Bryant died in 1851, Drake wore all black as a widow would.
Thomas(ine) Hall’s situation was a bit more complex. Presumed to be an intersex person by historians, Hall was raised as a girl. They joined the English army dressed as a man before moving to colonial Virginia years later. Hall lived as both a man and woman throughout their life, alternating between the name Thomas and Thomasine.
Their identity caused confusion in the community where they lived. Inspections were done on their body to determine their gender, often with inconclusive results. After Hall testified that they had lived as both man and woman, they didn’t face the punishments others sought for them. Rather, they were ordered to wear the clothing of each gender, including the breeches and shirt of a man and the cap and apron of a woman.
Though they didn’t know it at the time, each of these figures played a key role in defining gender and sexuality as we know them today. That’s the significance of a community learning its history, according to Segal.
Segal said learning about the LGBTQ community’s role in shaping the nation is more than just gaining knowledge; it’s a way for those in the community, especially youth, to feel seen and understand that their identity doesn’t hinder their ability to find long-term love or make a difference in the world.
“Many LGBT youth don’t think that they could grow up and have love for a lifetime,” Segal said. “If we show them that they could have the life that they wanted to have, they will feel more comfortable in their skin.”
America 250
Queer existence is much older than 250 years
We must resist Trump administration’s efforts to erase us
Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.
You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.
Back in February of 2025, I wrote a piece for “Hyperallergic”about the importance of museums stepping up for their LGBTQ+ staff. As a queer public historian and D.C.-based museum worker, I was right to be concerned. Over the last three years, censorship of LGBTQ+ history, culture, and art has exploded in the museum field, largely as a result of the current administration’s push to mold history to heterosexual, cisgender norms.
It’s historical revisionist violence that seeks to erase the fact that LGBTQ+ people have existed since — and even before — the founding of the United States. Before colonists first stepped foot on Indigenous land, Two Spirit people who held and expressed both masculine and feminine roles and attributes were celebrated as sacred, tethered to the divine through their third gender.
In early European settlements, LGBTQ+ people carved out space for themselves and their expressions, including Thomasina Hall, a 17th-century intersex colonist who immigrated to colonial Virginia; The Public Universal Friend that shed all pronouns and lived as a genderless religious leader in early Rhode Island; and Deborah Sampson, a Massachusetts colonist who like several other women dressed as a man to serve in the Continental Army.
Queer and trans people have been part of this country’s fabric since the beginning, and histories of affirmation and celebration among Indigenous communities predate colonial landing and violence on Turtle Island, a name that many Indigenous peoples call North America. Queer existence and affirmation is much older than the 250 years we will celebrate on July 4.
Perhaps this is what threatens the Trump administration, which issued an Executive Order on his inauguration day denying the existence of intersex, nonbinary, and trans people, and in March 2025, issued another titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” that targeted the Smithsonian’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ histories in their telling of the story of the United States.
It is our very existence as ancestors, as not just passengers but actors in transformative American history, that angers an administration so eager to view LGBTQ+ people as “new.” Because the deeper, the richer our histories are known, the harder it is to discredit our existence, our identities, our fight for legal recognition and protection.
But whatever the reason, Trump’s campaign has deeply affected American cultural and historical institutions over the past three years. In February 2025, D.C.’s Art Museum of the Americas canceled “Nature’s Wild With Andil Gosine” scheduled to open in March. While the museum did not say why, some of Gosine’s work scheduled for inclusion reflected on LGBTQ+ identity and activism in the Caribbean, and that same month, the National Park Service erased mentions of transgender people from their website describing the Stonewall Uprising.
Exhibition titles and content have also been changed, obscured, sanitized. In February 2025, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art changed its traveling exhibition of work by women, queer and trans artists, changing the title that was originally “transfeminisms.” Just four months later, the Art Institute of Chicago changed the title of an exhibition of Gustave Caillebotte’s work and removed discussions of gender and sexuality from the wall text. Amy Sherald cancelled her groundbreaking exhibition “American Sublime”at the National Portrait Gallery.
And finally, this past February, a Pride flag was removed from the Stonewall National Monument after a directive from the Trump administration. Later that month, protesters re-raised the flag, and in April of this year, the National Park Service agreed to restore the Pride flag at the Stonewall National Memorial and keep it up permanently.
Historians now recognize this rush of censorship in the early 2020s as the “rainbow panic,” first coined by historian Wendy Rouse in her piece published in July 2025.
And LGBTQ+ galleries, library, archives, and museum (GLAM) workers are feeling the heat, as discourse surrounding censorship of art and artifacts reflects GLAM institutions’ push to erase LGBTQ+ stories, language, and people from not just exhibitions but also the wider museum field — from censorship and erasure of our histories to the firing of and discrimination against LGBTQ+ federal workers, federal agencies have denied our existence, cut off lifesaving care for LGBTQ+ people, and ordered the termination of employee community resource groups.
As we celebrate the 250th anniversary, I want to issue a call-to-action not only to continue to fight for our histories but to recognize the queer and trans history workers who preserve and share the stories that tether us to our ancestors. It is because of them, it is because of us, that people know Thomasina, The Public Universal Friend, and Deborah’s names.
But I also want to affirm that despite the efforts of institutions to censor and sacrifice our histories in order to appease this administration, LGBTQ+ histories have and are surviving. A Pride flag waves in front of the Stonewall Inn, LGBTQ+ historical material still remains safe in large-scale and grassroots archives, and queer art still hangs in federal galleries. Ours, like many marginalized communities, is a history delayed, not denied — and one that refuses to be erased and silenced on the nation’s birthday.
Emma Cieslik is a museum worker and public historian.