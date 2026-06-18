Celebrating 250 years of LGBTQ Icons

Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.

You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.

Throughout much of our nation’s 250-year history, the LGBTQ+ community was rendered invisible. Relatively few Americans – including much of our community – knew the impact that LGBTQ+ Americans have made to our country. As that story emerged, there is pushback and attempt to re-closet that history. The LGBTQ+ community is the only minority community that does not learn its history at home, public schools, and religious institutions. That lack of history denies role models, diminishes community empowerment and undermines our collective important national contributions.

In 2006, Equality Forum, a national LGBT civil rights organization initiated LGBT History Month – a celebration that takes place each year in October. Each day there is a featured Icon with a video, biography, bibliography with links and downloadable images – all online and free. After 20 years, there are 620 Icons archived on the site with searchable resources accessible by race, sexual orientation, field of expertise, and many more categories.

At lgbtHistoryMonth.com, you can find Icons who have impacted our nation including as president, vice president, legislators, soldiers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and cultural legends, among others.

A statue to Baron von Steuben is in Lafayette Park near the White House. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Those significant contributions to history began in the nation’s founding battle for independence. For instance, at Benjamin Franklin’s recommendation, Prussian military leader Baron Von Steuben was named the Continental Army’s Inspector General. He took rag tag recruits and turned them into a disciplined fighting force. Von Steuben wrote the training and discipline manual and is considered one of the founding fathers of the U.S. Army. George Washington named him a Major General. Von Steuben served as General Washington’s chief of staff through independence.

President James Buchanan (Photo public domain)

In the 1800s, Alabama U.S. Sen. William Rufus King was a diplomat and the nation’s 13th vice president. King and Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. James Buchanan shared a house in Washington and were known as a couple. Buchanan, the nation’s 17th Secretary of State was elected our 15th president. Buchanan was succeeded by Abraham Lincoln. Historical documents have also revealed President Lincoln’s intimate relationships with men.

The 1800s also included distinguished poets Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson. Mary Edwards Walker was the first woman female surgeon in the U.S. Army and the only woman ever to be bestowed the nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor.

Among leading abolitionists and suffragettes are Susan B. Anthony, Anna Elizabeth Dickinson and Jane Addams. Anthony’s image is on a U.S. coin; Anna Dickinson was the first woman to address Congress; and Addams was a founder of social work and settlement houses and the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. To close out the 19th century, our national anthem “America the Beautiful” was written by poet and Wellesley College professor Katharine Lee Bates to celebrate July 4th in 1895.

The first half of the 20th century included the African-American agricultural scientist who pioneered crop rotation, George Washington Carver; renowned novelist of life on the Great Plains Willa Cather; composer and Dean of American Music Aaron Copland; first American-born Chinese female physician Margaret Chung, who distinguished herself in WWII; women’s golf superstar Babe Didrickson; founder of the Eastman Kodak Company George Eastman, who revolutionized photography; chef James Beard; legendary jazz and swing singer Billie Holiday; pioneering human sexologist Alfred Kinsey; the first African-American Rhodes Scholar and Dean of the Harlem Renaissance Alain Locke; stellar cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead; the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction Edith Wharton; and the longest-serving first lady and international human rights activist Eleanor Roosevelt.

Bayard Rustin (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

The second half of the 20th century was a civil rights era. In August 1963, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. defined a national civil rights movement on the National Mall at the March on Washington. That March would not have happened without the strategic and organizational skills of Bayard Rustin. Among other prominent African-American leaders were Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, author James Baldwin, and activist Angela Davis.

What has come to be known as the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement was launched by Gay Pioneers Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings with Annual Reminders for equality each July 4 from 1965 to 1969 at Independence Hall. These Annual Reminders laid the groundwork for the Stonewall Rebellion in June 1969. With Craig Rodwell, Kameny and Gittings helped organize the Christopher Street Liberation Day March in June 1970 to remember Stonewall — now known as the first New York Pride Parade.

In the Eisenhower administration, Robert Cutler became the nation’s first National Security Adviser and organized its mission and structure. American culture was shaped by playwrights Tennessee Williams and Stephen Sondheim, composer Leonard Bernstein, choreographer Alvin Ailey Jr. and artist Andy Warhol. Heart throb and Academy Award-nominated actor Rock Hudson helped bring the AIDS epidemic to public concern just as Rachel Carson did the same for the environment. Architect Philip Johnson and entrepreneur Malcolm Forbes were preeminent in their careers. Gold Medal Olympian Greg Louganis and world title fighter in three divisions Emile Griffith helped upend stereotypes. Sally Ride, a physicist and astronaut, was the first American woman in space. Decorated Marine veteran Billy Sipple thwarted an attempt to assassinate President Ford. The murders of Matthew Shepard and San Francisco’s first openly gay elected official Harvey Milk, focused the nation’s attention on hate crimes and LGBTQ+ rights.

As the new millennium emerged under the dark cloud of Sept. 11, 2001, Franciscan friar and chaplain, Fire Department of New York, Father Mychal Judge emerged as the heroic “Saint of 9/11” and Mark Bingham led those who brought down Flight 93 that terrorists intended to destroy the White House or Capitol.

Marin Alsop became the first American woman to be permanent conductor of a major American orchestra. Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe and basketball’s Sue Bird and Brittney Griner are legendary superstars and Olympic Gold Medalists. Tammy Smith was named a Major General in the U.S. Army Reserves. Raphael Bostic headed the Atlanta Office of the Federal Reserve Bank and served on the Federal Reserve Board’s prestigious Federal Open Market Committee. Darren Walker was the president, Ford Foundation. Jeffrey Seller became one of Broadway’s most successful producers with hits that include “Rent” and “Hamilton.”

Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The first quarter of the 21st century has seen LGBTQ+ advances that would have seemed unimaginable to the Gay Pioneers at the Annual Reminders at Independence Hall just 60 years ago. In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court declared consensual adult same-sex sodomy statutes unconstitutional in John Lawrence and Tyron Garner v. Texas. Tammy Baldwin became the first out U.S. Senator in 2013. In 2015, the Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in James Obergefell v. Hodges. In 2021, Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation became the first Senate-confirmed openly gay Cabinet member. In 2024, Sarah McBride was elected the first transgender member of Congress.

While these are a handful of the 620 LGBT History Month Icons that have enriched our nation and world, you can find more than 550 more Icons at www.lgbtHistoryMonth.com. On the top bar, click on Icon Search.

A prideful July 4, 2026!

Malcolm Lazin is founder and executive director of Equality Forum.