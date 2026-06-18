Protests and pioneers emerge in early 20th century

Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.

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If you were told about a gay general leading soldiers during the Revolutionary War, you’d think it’s the fictional plot of the next steamy arthouse movie coming to a theater near you.

But it’s not fictional –– that’s the story of Baron Friedrich von Steuben. LGBTQ relationships and identities existed in the colonial era, they just looked a little different.

Stories like these shaped the modern LGBTQ community, but rarely get told with the depth they deserve. Mark Segal, activist and founder of the Philadelphia Gay News, said it’s vital for queer history to be taught, especially as America’s 250th birthday approaches.

“One of the issues that is very sad in our community is that we don’t look at our own history,” Segal said. “If we look at our own history, we will realize very quickly that we’ve been a part of the fiber of this nation for many years. We’re people who created this nation.”

Segal’s point is prevalent even when just walking around D.C. In Lafayette Park, you’ll find a statue of von Steuben and a plaque listing his wartime accomplishments.

The identities of those in the colonial era of America paved the road toward acceptance and community, but not without brutal punishments, well-kept secrets and different social values.

From romantic friendships to openly gay marriages, here’s an overview of what an 18th century LGBTQ community looked like

Identity and sexuality in colonial America

LGBTQ relationships, though not labelled with modern terms, came in all shapes and sizes during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Some engaged in same-sex sexual or romantic relationships without being able to label their feelings. Others engaged in acts, such as two men walking arm in arm, that modern society would label as queer but at the time were viewed as socially acceptable.

These acts may be labeled as queer today, but Tyler Putman, manager of gallery interpretation at the Museum of the American Revolution, said the colossal difference in social expectations of the 18th century doesn’t mean that people of that time would agree.

“If you live in a society where the labels are different, you can think about yourself and become different things just because these are the things available,” Putman said. “We know that people had sex with people of the same sex in the 18th century, but many of those people probably would not have identified as being unusual or queer because they were living in a world that they constructed that had a whole different set of expectations.”

Queerness was also prevalent among soldiers. During the Revolutionary War, there’s one known case of a soldier being prosecuted for “attempting to commit sodomy” named Frederick Enslin. However, Putman said it’s likely many more cases occurred during the war since soldiers were living in close quarters for eight years.

Some kept their same-sex relationships shrouded in secrecy to avoid retaliation. Others, especially after the Revolutionary War, engaged in “romantic friendships.” These friendships weren’t seen as queer, but their tenderness and vulnerability has given historians an insight into how they resembled LGBTQ relationships during this time.

Men in romantic friendships would share the same bed, write flattering letters to one another and spend their days together. They would typically then take wives and start families. They’d still remain distant friends with one another, but their relationships would begin to strain as their duties as husbands took over.

These relationships were acceptable due to the differing social standards. Putman said that people today can identify the queerness of romantic friendships because of how engrained the LGBTQ community is in modern society. During the 18th century, there weren’t as many social stipulations for how men’s friendships could look.

Another reason for the acceptance of romantic friendships, as well as homosexual tendencies, was from social oblivion. In the modern sense, Segal said everyone has that “crazy aunt” or “eccentric uncle” that no one gives much thought about. Those who expressed modern queer tendencies during the 18th century were seen as just that –– unique characters that no one questioned.

Furthermore, family members or close friends who did discover these secret relationships didn’t want to make it public due to the severe consequences of openly queer relationships or sexual activity. They found it best to turn a blind eye to it.

Depending on which colony or state one lived in, punishments for same-sex relationships or sexual intercourse –– and even heterosexual anal intercourse or masturbation –– could lead to castration, banishment, or the death penalty.

Colonial queerness didn’t only present itself as physical intimacy and sexuality, as some didn’t conform to social gender expectations. In lesbian relationships, it was common for one partner to dress and pass as a man, with some even joining the army in a male disguise.

Beyond understanding the prevalence of LGBTQ relationships in the colonial era, Segal said knowing the icons and figures of the time is crucial in giving life to these historical accounts and inspiring youth to accept themselves.

“I never want to see a young LGBT person go through what I did growing up, feeling the way that we all did, that society will abandon us, that we won’t be able to have the position in society that we want to have,” Segal said. “That goes down to various professions. LGBT youth who want to go into the military, shouldn’t they know about Leonard Matlovich? Shouldn’t they know about von Steuben?”

Icons who shaped LGBTQ America

Cathay Williams dressed as a man and joined the army. She was eventually caught and honorably discharged. (Image public domain/U.S. Army)

The list of queer icons pre- and post-Revolutionary War is extensive, but it fails to paint the full spectrum of identity and sexuality during this time.

Putman said studying the historical influence of figures modern society would define as queer is difficult because sexuality isn’t something you can easily identify in paintings as you would race or gender. There needs to be documentation in order to draw those connections.

This means that the history of queer African Americans during the colonial era has mostly gone unrecorded since they were largely held as slaves or servants during this period, according to Putman.

One of the few recorded examples of an African American challenging gender expectations was Cathay Williams, who dressed as a man and joined the army. She was eventually caught and honorably discharged, but later joined an all-Black regiment that would become part of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Women like Deborah Sampson and Anna Maria Lane also subverted gender expectations by dressing as males and joining the army.

The journals, letters and court records are what historians have to piece together to reveal what an 18th century LGBTQ community looked like.

Letters reveal the romantic friendship of Charles Sumner, who had romantic friendships with Henry Longfellow and Samuel Howe in 1837. Both eventually got married, leaving Sumner feeling isolated.

Before marrying, Howe wrote to Sumner: “I find my heart yearning more and more for something to love even more than I love you my dear Sumner: but till I find it let me be all yours.”

Sumner was encouraged by Howe and Longfellow to get married, but he never found a relationship or marriage that lasted long term. Instead, he spent his days wallowing and yearning for the time he used to spend with the two men.

During the Revolutionary War, at a time when the American army was low on food and morale, a Prussian military man was called into help. Baron Friedrich von Steuben was allegedly dismissed from the Prussian military for homosexuality. Benjamin Franklin recommended von Steuben to George Washington, downplaying rumors of his sexuality.

After fleeing his home country, von Steuben accepted Franklin’s proposal and joined the military to whip the undisciplined men back into shape. Both Franklin and Washington knew of von Steuben’s sexuality, but found it irrelevant to his military qualifications.

Von Steuben also threw sexually charged parties to socialize with troops, with one party requiring the men not to show up in a “whole pair of breeches.” He grew close to two other men, William North and Benjamin Walker, with whom he legally adopted upon returning home so he could live with them. Von Steuben stands today as one of the earliest examples of a somewhat openly gay man in this era, and receives little mainstream recognition for turning the war around.

“George Washington made it clear: without von Steuben, there would be no United States of America,” Segal said.

Sylvia Drake and Charity Bryant were the rare queer couple who lived openly without punishment. The pair ran a successful tailoring business and were recognized as a married couple by the community. They lived together and assumed traditional roles of husband and wife. When Bryant died in 1851, Drake wore all black as a widow would.

Thomas(ine) Hall’s situation was a bit more complex. Presumed to be an intersex person by historians, Hall was raised as a girl. They joined the English army dressed as a man before moving to colonial Virginia years later. Hall lived as both a man and woman throughout their life, alternating between the name Thomas and Thomasine.

Their identity caused confusion in the community where they lived. Inspections were done on their body to determine their gender, often with inconclusive results. After Hall testified that they had lived as both man and woman, they didn’t face the punishments others sought for them. Rather, they were ordered to wear the clothing of each gender, including the breeches and shirt of a man and the cap and apron of a woman.

Though they didn’t know it at the time, each of these figures played a key role in defining gender and sexuality as we know them today. That’s the significance of a community learning its history, according to Segal.

Segal said learning about the LGBTQ community’s role in shaping the nation is more than just gaining knowledge; it’s a way for those in the community, especially youth, to feel seen and understand that their identity doesn’t hinder their ability to find long-term love or make a difference in the world.

“Many LGBT youth don’t think that they could grow up and have love for a lifetime,” Segal said. “If we show them that they could have the life that they wanted to have, they will feel more comfortable in their skin.”