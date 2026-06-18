After years of progress, 21st century brings backlash, roll backs

Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.

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Over the past 26 years, the fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States has unfolded in cycles of progress and backlash. Legal victories and cultural breakthroughs have expanded visibility and protections, building on momentum from decades of activism at the turn of the millennium. Despite the community’s best efforts, those gains have never been fully secure. Even landmark rulings like Obergefell v. Hodges have not ended the struggle. Today, as federal, state, and local leaders continue to introduce laws targeting LGBTQ people — particularly transgender Americans — the movement finds itself once again defending rights many once considered settled.

In 2000, Vermont became the first state in the country to recognize same-sex couples through civil unions following the Vermont Supreme Court decision in Baker v. State of Vermont. The ruling marked the first statewide legal recognition of LGBTQ relationships in the United States, even if it fell short of full marriage equality.

While progress toward protections for same-sex couples was being made in the “Green Mountain State,” rights for LGBTQ people in other parts of the country were being restricted the same year. In Mississippi, same-sex couples were banned from adopting children, underscoring how dramatically LGBTQ rights varied across the country — state by state, and often county by county.

Culturally, LGBTQ stories were becoming more visible. In late 2000, “Queer as Folk” premiered in the United States, featuring unapologetic gay storylines that explored addiction, relationships, sex, and life during the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. While groundbreaking in its visibility, the series was also criticized for its lack of racial and gender diversity, reflecting the limitations of LGBTQ representation at the time.

The next major legal shift came in 2003, when the Supreme Court ruled in Lawrence v. Texas that sodomy laws were unconstitutional. The decision decriminalized same-sex intimacy between consenting adults nationwide and marked a turning point in the recognition of LGBTQ people under constitutional law, moving the country closer — at least legally — to treating private relationships with equal dignity.

Just a year later, in 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, making it the first jurisdiction in the United States where marriage equality became law. That same year, however, the national political climate revealed deep resistance: more than a dozen states passed constitutional amendments banning same-sex marriage, embedding discrimination into state law through ballot initiatives.

The tension between cultural progress and political backlash intensified in 2006, when Arizona became the first state to reject a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage at the ballot box — an early sign that public opinion was beginning to shift, even as most states still moved in the opposite direction.

By 2008, California’s Proposition 8 overturned marriage equality in the nation’s most populous state, sparking widespread protests and legal challenges that would eventually reach the Supreme Court. That same year, the global financial crisis briefly overshadowed LGBTQ political momentum, but organizing continued at the state and local level.

President Barack Obama signed the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

In 2009, Congress passed the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, expanding federal hate crime protections to include sexual orientation, gender identity, race, and religion. The law was named after Matthew Shepard, a gay man murdered in a 1998 hate crime, and James Byrd Jr., a Black man murdered in a racially motivated attack in Texas.

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act into law, ending the ban on openly gay and lesbian service members in the U.S. military. The repeal took effect in 2011, marking a major milestone in LGBTQ inclusion in federal institutions.

In 2012, the FDA approved Truvada as the first medication used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a breakthrough that transformed HIV prevention. For the first time, HIV transmission became medically preventable through daily medication. Over the following years, advances in antiretroviral therapy dramatically improved life expectancy for people living with HIV, turning what was once a fatal diagnosis into a manageable chronic condition when treated properly.

The fight over repealing ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ led to numerous protests, including this one in 2010 featuring gay service member Daniel Choi who handcuffed himself to the White House fence. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Also in 2012, voters in several states — including Maine, Maryland, and Washington —approved same-sex marriage at the ballot box for the first time, signaling growing public support for marriage equality.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Windsor that key parts of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) were unconstitutional, requiring federal recognition of legally performed same-sex marriages. This decision accelerated the spread of marriage equality litigation across the country.

By 2014, federal courts had struck down same-sex marriage bans in multiple states, creating a legal patchwork that increasingly pointed toward nationwide recognition.

In 2015, the Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide. The ruling marked the culmination of decades of activism and legal advocacy, establishing marriage equality as the law of the land.

Despite that victory, new challenges emerged almost immediately. In 2016, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, killing 49 mostly LGBTQ people and injuring dozens more. That same year, North Carolina passed House Bill 2 (HB2), one of the earliest and most widely criticized “bathroom bills” targeting transgender individuals’ access to public facilities.

In 2017, President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, reversing Obama-era policy. The ban was implemented in 2019 after a series of legal challenges. At the same time, visibility for transgender people in politics and media continued to grow, with more openly trans candidates running and winning office.

In 2018, a record number of openly LGBTQ candidates were elected nationwide, reflecting a growing pipeline of political representation. That same year, increasing legal battles over transgender athletes and healthcare access began emerging in state legislatures.

In 2019, the FDA approved Descovy as another PrEP option, expanding HIV prevention tools and access for patients who could not take Truvada. That year also saw continued expansion of LGBTQ representation in media, with more trans and nonbinary characters appearing in mainstream television.

In 2020, the Supreme Court delivered another major civil rights ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, holding that federal workplace discrimination protections under Title VII apply to LGBTQ employees. The decision marked a significant expansion of federal legal protections, as the Court declined to revisit marriage equality, leaving Obergefell intact.

The early 2020s brought rapid shifts in federal policy. In 2021, the Biden administration reversed the transgender military ban and expanded federal protections for LGBTQ Americans in housing, healthcare, and education. That same year, the FDA approved Apretude, the first long-acting injectable form of PrEP, marking another major advancement in HIV prevention.

In 2022, Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which required federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages even if Obergefell were ever overturned. But that same year, Florida enacted its “Don’t Say Gay” law, restricting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades and sparking similar legislative efforts in other states.

By 2023, state legislatures across the country introduced a record number of bills targeting LGBTQ people, particularly transgender youth. These measures included bans on gender-affirming care, restrictions on school participation in sports, and regulations on drag performances. At the same time, several states passed “shield laws” protecting access to gender-affirming care and abortion-related healthcare, deepening a growing legal and cultural divide between states.

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

In 2024, LGBTQ rights once again became a defining issue in national politics. Debates over transgender healthcare, youth protections, and curriculum policies increasingly shaped state and federal elections. As the political landscape intensified, former President Donald Trump and allied lawmakers continued to campaign on rolling back LGBTQ protections, particularly those affecting transgender Americans.

As the country moves further into the 2020s, the central reality of the past 26 years remains unchanged: LGBTQ Americans have achieved historic legal and cultural victories, but those gains have never been permanent. Progress has consistently been met with resistance, reversal attempts, and renewed political conflict. The result is a civil rights movement that, even after landmark victories like Obergefell v. Hodges continues to fight for protections that remain vulnerable to the shifting tides of American politics.