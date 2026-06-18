Washington Blade publishes ‘Queering America 250’

Editor’s note: This is part of the “Queering America 250” LGBTQ history magazine published by the Washington Blade. The glossy magazine is free and available across the D.C. region during Pride.

You can find it here: Annie’s, As You Are, Bunker, Crush, DIK Bar, District Eagle, Green Lantern, Her Diner, Jane Jane, JR.’s, Icon, Kiki, Larry’s Lounge, Little Gay Pub, Nellie’s, Number Nine, Pitchers, Red Bear Brewing, Shakers, Sinners and Saints, Spark Social House, Fireplace, Thurst, Trade, Uproar, Whitman-Walker Health, Destination DC, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Center, SMYAL, HRC, Bite the Fruit, 350 Bakery, Logan 14 Aveda Salon Spa, Vida Fitness U Street and Logan Circle, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Destination Tomorrow. The magazine is also available at D.C. and Northern Virginia libraries.

The United States does not have a monarchy. I do not mean to comment on whether or not we live under tyranny or despotism, or if people live under modern serfdom; I mention that to explain, likely to the chagrin of our current president, U.S. citizens are not rewarded for their accomplishments by becoming a Knight or a Dame.

We do, however, like our awards, including trophies from academies and medals from the executive or legislature. The aforementioned current president likes awards so very much that the U.S. Congress and an international sports association created new awards just to appease him, and the recent winner of the Nobel Peace Prize gifted hers. These incidents will likely be rendered as footnotes in history because of the sheer volume of lunacy we are enduring under this regime of idiocracy.

In entertainment, a coveted status is that of EGOT: the winning combination of receiving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. I assert that not all EGOTs are equal. Some Emmys and Tonys are received merely by financing productions. Oscars and Grammys have been won because of sympathy for personal tragedy, the nominated veteran performer is considered overdue for a win, or a deceased nominee posthumously wins, as a final sendoff.

Not all awards are created equal. Some are considered prestigious, while others are less notable. As far as awards bestowed upon local entertainers, the Nation’s Capital has very few of the former. Given what I know about their processes, many are decided upon by small groups of often unremarkable people or flawed online procedures. It is not a meritocracy. Ultimately, receiving awards is about who knows you and who likes you. Even more unfortunate is that bias and bigotry play at least as much a part as loyalty or nepotism.

Winners of the Nobel and Pulitzer Prizes receive money, which is something some advocacy groups have done, and I wish more would do. As an outside observer, I find that the local awards for D.C. theater, television, and restaurants seem to have the most cachet. Some other awards that have a precise focus or have only a select few annual honorees are commendable, but many of the rest seem haphazard and disorganized, if not corrupt or simply irrelevant.

While most local awards fail to impress me, be it the categories, the trophies, the ceremonies, or the recipients themselves, I still want people to be recognized, so I nominate them. I point out who is often left out, such as DJs, who not only help to curate nightlife and culture but also enable these organizations to have successful events, including their award ceremonies and receptions.

Over the years, in many an awards nomination process, I have done my best to advocate for people, especially elders, whom I consider unsung heroes or under appreciated trailblazers. My focus is primarily Black LGBTQ people who are local or who hail from the region.

Consistently unacknowledged by local awards are people who are from here and have since gone on to achieve national or international acclaim. Merely from the perspective of production and promotion, and especially prestige, this seems like a missed opportunity.

There are the Black LGBTQ performers who are commonly known to be from this area: Grammy-winning musician and former Duke Ellington student Meshell Ndegeocello, comedian and former NSA employee Wanda Sykes, blues legend and former Fredericksburg science teacher Gaye Adegbalola, and recording artist and former D.C. nightclub performer Kevin Aviance.

Samira Wiley (Photo by DFree/Bigstock)

There are several accomplished Black LGBTQ actors from this area, including Emmy winner and Duke Ellington graduate Samira Wiley, Helen Hayes Award winner and Howard University graduate Roz White, Emmy winner and graduate of Greenbelt’s Roosevelt High Tramell Tillman, “Noah’s Arc” cast member and Hyattsville native Doug Spearman, “Angel” cast member and former Bladensburg resident J. August Richards, and former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant-turned-actor and Prince George’s County native Isis King. Pioneering transgender actor and singer Sandra Caldwell was born and raised in Washington, D.C.

I also think of people who deserve posthumous recognition, including DJ and music producer Vjuan Allure, poet and D.C. government employee Venus Thrash, and Tony Washington, lead singer of the Motown vocal quintet Dynamic Superiors.

There are others in the performing arts, as well as authors, playwrights, journalists, and content creators, whose notable achievements seem to be unacknowledged locally. It appears one can be revered in certain D.C. circles, but once success is achieved beyond that, that person likely never receives a homecoming. It is reminiscent of U.S.-born showgirl and singer (and later war hero) Josephine Baker, who found success in France, and elsewhere around the world, but is less revered in the nation of her birth.

Wanda Sykes speaks at the ‘LGBT 50th’ event in Philadelphia on July 4, 2015, marking the 50 year anniversary of the first gay and lesbian rights picket outside Independence Hall. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

As some people celebrate 250 years of the United States, I hope we will all think about how we acknowledge history and honor our community members, especially our elders. In my opinion, we can do better. I think there are many people whose accomplishments, big or small, in various arenas, are overlooked. Furthermore, just as I find the flag-waving jingoism that purports itself as patriotism distasteful, I also think that lackluster ceremonies and overpriced trinkets are not the best ways to acknowledge community advocates and activists who particularly need financial support.

At least the aforementioned performers have received national acclaim. While I have not yet been successful in getting any of them honored by local organizations, I was able to acknowledge them here. I give you all your proverbial flowers. Congratulations on your success, and know that some of us see you and are proud of your success.

Zar is the mononynous community advocate, speechwriter, songwriter, and event organizer who founded Team Rayceen Productions in 2014.