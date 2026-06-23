District of Columbia
New report says LGBTQ young adults in D.C. facing affordability crisis
79 percent of respondents reported difficulty paying rent or mortgage
A newly released report on the findings of a survey of 304 LGBTQ young people aged 18-30 who live in D.C. shows as many as 79 percent of those surveyed report they are struggling to pay rent or a mortgage.
The report, entitled Out and Counted: 2026 LGBTQ+ Young People Community Survey Findings, also shows at least 80 percent of those surveyed “feel isolated often or some of the time” and their reported use of tobacco-nicotine products, alcohol, and marijuana was “significantly higher” than that of the general adult population.
“Nearly one third of respondents have considered leaving the District, driven by housing insecurity,” the report says.
The survey and report were prepared jointly by the D.C.-based Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing and other support services for at-risk and homeless LGBTQ youth, and the Los Angeles-based Loyola Marymount University’s LGBTQ+ Politics Research Initiative.
The report says the LGBTQ young people completed the detailed survey in March and April of 2026 “thanks to multiple outreach strategies, including paid digital ads, in-person outreach, and other communication channels.”
Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, said the survey included as many as 80 questions and a number of local LGBTQ organizations helped in arranging for the young people to take the survey.
“These findings suggest the District’s LGBTQ+ young people are being pushed to the brink,” Toledo said in a statement released by the Alston Foundation. “They are working hard, yet hitting an affordability cliff, deepened by a loneliness paradox and alarming health-risk behaviors,” he said.
He added, “To ignore these findings is to accept a ‘Queer Flight’ that will displace our LGBTQ+ community and drain the very lavender economic engine that Wells Fargo once famously noted as a secret sauce to economic growth.”
Gabriel Magni, associate professor of political science and Director of the LGBTQ+ Politics Research Initiative at Loyola Marymount University, said in the statement that the survey finding indicate that LGBTQ young people can be priced out “traditional LGBTQ+ hubs” that have historically been important in advancing LGBTQ equality.
“These findings raise serious concerns regarding affordability and the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth in a city that has long welcomed the LGBTQ+ community,” he said in the statement.
The report says about 41 percent of the survey respondents identified as gay, 17 percent as lesbian, 16 percent as bisexual, 14 percent as queer, 8 percent as pansexual, 1 percent as asexual, and 1 percent as demisexual.
The full report can be accessed here.
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District of Columbia
Capital Pride draws tens of thousands to D.C.
Revelers lined 14th Street for parade, festival took place on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Tens of thousands of people gathered across D.C. over the weekend as Capital Pride celebrated its annual Pride festivities with a parade, festival, concerts, parties, and community events centered on the theme “EXIST. RESIST. Have the Audacity!”
Although the events took place a week later than usual due to America 250 celebrations the week prior, crowds turned out in force to celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQ community.
The weekend began with the Crack of Noon Parade Brunch, where awardees were recognized and parade grand marshals David Archuleta and Monroe Alise mingled with attendees. Honorees included D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Benjamin Coy, Charity Blackwell, Darryl Hamilton, Thea Kano, Kendall Martinez-Wright, Lee Levingston Perine, Dylan Drobish, Tyler Hack, Patrick Magee, Judy Schloss, Darrell Wood, Tyler Cargill, and Dai Nguyen.
Saturday’s Pride parade kicked off at 3 p.m., drawing large crowds along 14th Street, N.W.
Floats, cheerleaders, marching bands, and performers entertained attendees as they made their way through the city. The Canadian Embassy’s float featured cardboard cutouts of characters from “Heated Rivalry,” while others sprayed water into the crowd to provide relief from the summer heat.
Attendees of all ages lined the streets, with children reaching for bracelets, candy, and bubble wands tossed from parade participants. Pride flags waved throughout the crowd, and businesses along the route decorated storefronts in celebration. Others watched from balconies and rooftops overlooking the parade.
The parade also remembered SaVanna Wanzer, a lifelong D.C. resident who passed from natural causes on April 24. Wanzer was a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, specifically transgender rights, in the community, creating her own celebrations and organizations over the years. Multiple floats featured framed photos and flowers in her honor.
Following the parade, thousands gathered at the 17th Street Block Party, presented by Absolut Vodka. The event featured performances by DJs Bruno and Lauren, and Citrine the Queen as attendees danced and celebrated into the evening.
Earlier in the day, younger attendees participated in family-friendly activities at Stead Park, including glitter tattoos, hair tinsel, crafts, and other activities before heading to the parade.
Celebrations continued throughout the night with events including RIOT! The Official Parade Opening Party, featuring headliner Myki Meeks, as well as ELIX-Her and KINETIC: Toyland. Across the city, LGBTQ community members and allies gathered for parties and nightlife events that extended well into the evening.
The festivities continued Sunday with the Capital Pride Festival and Concert.
Hundreds of vendors lined the festival along Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., offering everything from handmade crafts and leather goods to nonprofit fundraising opportunities and political initiatives. Attendees browsed booths, enjoyed food and drinks, and spent the afternoon exploring the festival.
The main concert featured performances by Maren Morris, queer rapper Leikeli47, Lisa Lisa, “Heated Rivalry” DJ Harrison, Tracy Young, and Meeks. Additional performances took place at the Monument Stage and Dupont Dance Stage.
The Monument Stage featured DJ Jerry’s Dance Party, DC’s Different Drummers, and Vagenesis, while the Dupont Dance Stage hosted a variety of DJs and provided space for attendees to dance throughout the day.
While much of the weekend focused on celebration and joy, organizers said this year’s theme, “EXIST. RESIST. Have the Audacity!,” reflected both the resilience of LGBTQ people and the challenges the community faces, and speakers emphasized Pride’s roots in activism and community.
“Grounded in the undeniable truth that our existence is not up for debate, this year’s theme calls on the community to live loudly and proudly, stand firm against injustice and erasure, and embody the collective strength that has always defined the LGBTQ+ community,” said Capital Pride Alliance in a statement.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, there are 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the U.S. that have been introduced this year. While 333 have been defeated, 93 are advancing in their legislature, and 33 have been passed into law or will soon be.
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently in the process of deliberating on the topic of trans athletes in college-level sports, and recently supported a case allowing for what is considered so-called conversion therapy under Colorado law. At a time when support for the LGBTQ community seems to be fading, the message from the Capital Pride Alliance is a reminder that Pride began as a protest.
Earlier Sunday at the main concert stage, Rayceen Pendarvis addressed attendees, speaking about the ongoing work required to create change and the importance of perseverance.
“I leave you with the words of Angela Davis: ‘I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change, I am changing the things I cannot accept,’” Pendarvis said.
Pendarvis has a legacy in D.C. for fighting for change, emceeing LGBTQ events, and using her strengths, as she refers to herself as a “queer elder,” to be able to use her experience and wisdom to push her community in the direction she wishes to see it go.
“Love is also the greatest gift we have. You are the light that outweighs the darkness,” Pendarvis said.
She then asked attendees to turn to someone they did not know, hug them, and tell them they loved them. The crowd responded by embracing one another in a moment that reflected the sense of community that defined the weekend.
Dupont Circle once again fenced off during Pride
The celebrations unfolded amid renewed attention on Dupont Circle.
The National Park Service closed Dupont Circle Park from June 19 through June 22 at 6 p.m., citing public safety concerns. According to NPS, the closure was intended “to provide for public health and safety and protect natural and cultural resources in Dupont Circle Park.”
The weekend was largely free of major incidents.
However, a shooting occurred Saturday night near the 900 block of Florida Avenue, N.W., near the U Street Corridor shortly after 10 p.m. Two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not indicated any connection between the shooting and Pride events.
The weekend concluded with the “Capitol” Sunset Party, providing a final celebration for attendees as another year of Capital Pride festivities came to a close.
District of Columbia
McDuffie concedes to Lewis George in D.C.’s mayoral primary
Democratic Socialist presumed winner while official vote count continues
D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) emerged as the presumed winner in the city’s June 16 Democratic primary for D.C. mayor as her lead opponent, former Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-At-Large) conceded the race Thursday, June 18.
Both Lewis George and McDuffie have strong records of support for the for the LGBTQ community, and local LGBTQ rights activists appeared divided in their support between the two mayoral candidates.
“Earlier this morning, I called Councilmember Janeese Lewis Geroge to congratulate her on her victory and wish her success as she prepares for the general election,” McDuffie said in a statement. “The campaign may be over, but the work of building a safer, more affordable, more prosperous city continues,” he said
It its most recent release of the official first-choice vote count at 1:54 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, the D.C. Board of Elections reported Lewis George had 55,214 votes or 52.87 percent of the vote. McDuffie had 38,033 votes, or 36.42 percent.
Each of the five other Democratic mayoral candidates had less than 4 percent of the vote, including Rini Sampath, who self-identifies as queer, who had 3.093 votes or 3.02 percent.
With about 75 percent of D.C. voters registered a Democrats, Lewis George’s status as the apparent Democratic nominee makes here the odds-on favorite to win the general election in November. Board of Elections records show that no Republican candidate ran for mayor in the D.C. Republican primary on June 16 and one Statehood Green Party candidate — Robert G. Gross — ran unopposed. The latest vote count shows he received 312 votes from registered Statehood Green Party members.
With Lewis George running as a democratic socialist and left leaning “progressive” candidate and McDuffie running as a more moderate Democrat on a wide range of issues, LGBTQ activists, like voters in general, appear to have backed either of the two on non-LGBTQ issues since both are strongly supportive of the LGBTQ community, including transgender-related issues.
Lewis George received the endorsement of the Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.s largest local LGBTQ political group.
D.C. Councilmember Robert White (D-At-Large), who supported Lewis Geroge for mayor, emerged as the apparent winner in the race for D.C. delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. He received 62.9 percent of the vote in a five-candidate race. His closest opponent, D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who conceded the race to White, received 21.52 percent of the vote. White and Pinto have been longtime supporters of the LGBTQ community.
In other races, D.C. Councilmember Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), the Council’s only gay member, received 76.51 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race, making him the clearcut winner in the primary.
In the Ward 1 D.C. Council race, where five LGBTQ supportive candidates were competing for the seat being vacated by incumbent Brianne Nadeau, who is not running for re-election, community activist Aparna Raj, who identifies as bisexual, has emerged as the apparent winner with 46.91 percent of the vote. Her closest opponent, gay candidate and LGBTQ rights advocate Miguel Trindade Deramo, had 20.63 percent.
D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and Councilmember Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3) ran unopposed for re-election in the primary and emerged as winners. Also emerging as apparent primary winners were Councilmember Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), with 74.4 percenter of the vote, and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, with 90.4 percent.
In the At-Large D.C. Council race where nine Democrats were competing for the seat being vacated by incumbent Anita Bonds, who is retiring, local pharmacist and community activist Oye Owolewa, who was endorsed by Capital Stonewall Democrats, was leading with 33.89 percent
In the special election to fill the other At-Large Council eat that under the city’s Home Rule Charter must go to a non-Democrat, former Councilmember Elissa Silverman was leading with 54.87 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race. Incumbent Doni Crawford, who was temporarily appointed to the seat, was in second place with 24.09 percent.
At least 14 known LGBTQ candidates were among several dozen candidates competing for seats on the D.C. Democratic State Committee in the June 16 primary.
Longtime local gay Democratic activist and Ward 8 community leader Philip Pannell emerged as the apparent winner in the race for D.C. Democratic National Committeeman, one of the two highest-level State Committee positions, along with the National Committeewoman post. Pannell received 40,073 votes or 49.32 percent of the vote, according to the latest vote count.
Coming in second place in the National Committeeman race was gay Democratic activist David Meadows, who had 34,875 votes or 42.92 percent. The third candidate in the race, Mike Panetta, had 5,904 votes or 7.27 percent.
The winners couldn’t immediately be determined in the races where most of the other LGBTQ State Committee candidates were running. Two of the presumed winners who had a sufficient number of votes to win prior to the final vote count were trans candidate Vida Rangel for the Ward 1 Democratic Committeewoman seat; and Stevie McCarty for the Ward 2 Democratic Committeeman seat.
District of Columbia
Pride is here!
Parade, festival, parties planned for 51st annual D.C. celebration
The 51st annual Capital Pride is already underway with parties and events throughout D.C. The Capital Pride Parade and Capital Pride Festival are the two large signature events slated for this weekend, though there are many other LGBTQ Pride celebrations planned for venues throughout the city in the days to come.
Friday, June 19
The Capital Pride Alliance and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are hosting the LGBTQ+ Women’s Symposium at Arlo Washington DC (333 G St., N.W.) with sessions scheduled from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and a day party from 3-7 p.m. The symposium brings together community leaders and advocates for panel discussions and dialogue. RSVP for the free event on capitalpride.org.
The RIOT! Official Capital Pride Opening Party is scheduled for 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Rd., N.E.). Bob the Drag Queen will be running a DJ set and Myki Meeks scheduled as the headlining performer. Area DJs and performers include: Bambi, Baphomette, Bumper, Cake Pop!, Connor, DJ Ed Bailey, DJ Diyanna Monet, Evry Pleasure, Jakknife Complex, Mari Con Carne, Pussy Noir and WessTheDJ. Advance tickets run from $49-$59 and will be $69 at the door. Capital Pride General and VIP pass packages also include admission and can be purchased on capitalpride.org. The event is 18+.
KINETIC Presents is holding a Pride opening party, UNCUT XXL: Heavy Load from 10 p.m.-4 a.m at A.i. Warehouse (530 Penn St. N.E.). There will be music by Alex Acosta, Felipe Lira and Mitch Ferrino. Tickets are $80.33-$96.62 + fees on Eventbrite. The event is 21+.
Saturday, June 20
A Capital Pride Family Fun Festival will be held at Stead Park (1625 P St., N.W.) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is designed for families and children with games, crafts, glitter tattoos, hair tinsel, story time, an inflatable obstacle course, and more. The event is free and especially designed for children ages 2-10, though is open to everyone.
The Crack of Noon Parade Brunch is scheduled for 12-3 p.m. at Viceroy Washington DC (1430 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.). It is an all-you-can-eat gourmet brunch with mimosas. Tickets for the event are limited and range from $75-$90 or as a part of the VIP package available on capitalpride.org. The event is 21+.
The 17th Street Pride Block Party will run concurrently with the Capital Pride Parade from noon-10 p.m. on 17th St., N.W. between P and S streets. The event is presented by Absolut.
The Capital Pride Parade is one of the largest in the region and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants and spectators. The annual parade is scheduled for 3-7:30 p.m. and will move through the Shaw, Logan Circle, Downtown and Penn Quarter neighborhoods. The parade is anticipated to begin at 14th Street and T Street, N.W. and end at Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Street, N.W. The event is free to spectate and open to people of all ages, however, there are grandstand bleachers set up at Franklin Park (957 14th St., N.W.) for a shaded, seated spot for $40 in advance. Tickets for the grandstand bleachers are available on capitalpride.org. Monroe Alise and David Archuleta are serving as the parade grand marshals.
The Official Capital Pride Women’s Party, ELIX-Her, is slated for 10 p.m.-3 a.m. at Decades DC (1219 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) The multi-floor event has a different “vibe” for each floor: Latin/reggaeton/Caribbean, house/dance/pop, and hip-hop/rap/afro/reggae musical genres. Tickets are $32.15-$42.59 + fees and can be purchased on capitalpride.org. The event is 21+.
The MIXTAPE Pride Party is scheduled for 10 p.m. at the 9:30 Club (815 V St., N.W.) with DJs Shea Van Horn and Matt Bailer. Tickets are $45.65 and are available on ticketmaster.com. The dance party is 21+.
KINETIC Presents partners with Capital Pride to produce the Official Main Event party, Toy Land, from 10 p.m.-4 a.m at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Rd., N.E.). Toy Land is 18+ and features music by GSP and Matt Suave. There will be a special performance by Alaska from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Tickets are $63.35-$69.15 and available on ticketmaster.com.
Sunday, June 21
The Capital Pride Festival is scheduled for 12-10 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. The event will include food courts, multiple beverage gardens, vendors, community organizations, games, art, performances, dancing and more. Donations are appreciated by organizers, but the event is free. There are designated beverage garden areas for attendees 21+, but the majority of the festival is open to people of all ages. The Capital Pride Concert on the main stage of the festival runs from 1-8 p.m. with a sunset dance party with DJ Tracy Young planned for 8-10 p.m. The stage is at the east end of the festival on Pennsylvania Ave. at 3rd Street. The event is free and open to the public, but VIP passes for an area near the stage for attendees 21+ are available on capitalpride.org and range from $230-$290 or as a part of a $450 Capital Pride VIP package. Concert headliners include Maren Morris, Myki Meeks, Leikeli47 and Harrison. Other performers include Carlos Ova Dupress, Kora Edge, Ruepratt, RenRiot, Vagenesis, Kitty Lovelace, Ari Voxx, RAYSHARD, Bryce Bowyn, the 2026 Capital Pride royal court, Lisa Lisa, Ms. DC Black Pride and Destiny B. Childs. An accessibility zone is available with ASL interpretation and accessible seating.
KINETIC’s discoVERS closing party is scheduled from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. at SAX (734 11th St., N.W.). Music is provided by Alexis Tucci and Clinton Foster. Tickets are $41.76-$69.46 + fees and are available at kineticpresents.com. The event is 21+.
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