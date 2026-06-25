District of Columbia
Nearly 6,000 turn out for Pride Night Out at the Nationals
Gay Men’s Chorus sings National Anthem
“Just shy of” 6,000 people purchased tickets for the Wednesday, June 24, 21st annual Pride Night Out at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium, which the Nationals said is the longest running LGBTQ Pride event in Major League Baseball, according to a Nationals spokesperson.
The event was organized with the Nationals by Team D.C., the local LGBTQ sports group that organizes similar Pride Nights for other professional D.C. area sports teams.
“It was a good time had by all as the Nationals celebrated the LGBTQ+ community during the Nationals 21st Pride Night Out, presented by Team D.C.” the Nationals said in a statement.
Nationals spokesperson Erica George said the overall game attendance was 27,200.
Similar to recent past years, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sung the National Anthem at the start of the game, drawing loud cheers from people throughout the stadium.
The Nationals lost the game to the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 5-4. Although most of the LGBTQ attendees of the event, held in the right-field mezzanine section of the stadium, were cheering for the Nationals, a sizeable number also cheered for the Phillies.
Miguel Ayala, one of Team D.C.’s lead organizers, said he noticed fans displaying Pride flags and recognized LGBTQ people in all parts of the stadium, indicating significantly more LGBTQ people and their supporters attended the game beyond the close to 6,000 or more who purchased the specific Pride Night Out tickets.
“It was a great excitement last night,” he told the Washington Blade on the day following the event. “I saw a lot of big crowds of our people, I saw everybody I can think of in the community. And it was really great to see the turnout.”
Also, like in previous years, Team D.C. along with the Nationals helped to organize a pre-game show on the large concourse platform area next to the stadium seating area involving a drag show led by local drag performer Shi-Queeta Lee.
“During pregame ceremonies, the Nationals Pride employee resource group was recognized on the field,” the statement released by the Nationals says. “Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a physician and public health leader who has had a profound impact on the LGBTQ+ community and those living with or vulnerable to HIV, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the guest of Team D.C.,” the statement says.
It adds that Team D.C.’s scholarship recipient Spencer Doll made the ceremonial call to “Play Ball.”
As if all that were not enough, a Nationals employee who entertains during the Nationals pre-game shows on the field dressed as a giant eagle named “Screech” wearing an eagle’s head mask appeared in the seating area where the Pride Night Out crowd was seated and mingled with the LGBTQ fans, many of whom posed for photos with Screech.
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District of Columbia
Washington Blade names new publisher
Longtime ad exec Brian Pitts to assume role from Lynne Brown
The Washington Blade announced this week that its longtime publisher, Lynne Brown, who has worked at the publication for nearly 40 years, is retiring from her day-to-day duties.
Blade co-owner and longtime advertising executive Brian Pitts will assume the role of publisher effective June 26.
Pitts, 46, is a native of Fredericksburg, Va. In 2004, he moved to Washington, D.C., from Rehoboth Beach, Del., to work at the Blade as a 24-year-old sales executive. Pitts, along with Brown and Blade Editor Kevin Naff have owned the Blade since 2009. Pitts has served as the Blade’s lead sales executive since then.
“We’ve been through a lot over the last 17 years, including a recession and a pandemic,” said Pitts. “Lynne has been a steady hand throughout and I’m excited to take the reins and help steer the Blade into its next chapter.”
Brown will assume the title of publisher emerita and remain a part owner of the Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade and contribute to the business via special projects.
As for what’s next, she said, “I will take the summer to regroup. I have one more LGBTQ community project in mind, and a few personal goals to check off the list. I am a Washingtonian. I will continue to live, work, and love here in D.C. Of course every Friday morning, I will grab a cup of coffee and read the Blade.”
Asked what advice she has for Pitts as he takes over the publisher’s job, Brown replied, “Brian is going to be great. He has all the skills needed to run this business. He also has a deep, silent passion for the Blade. My only advice: Slow and steady wins the race.”
Pitts said his primary goal as publisher is to ensure the Blade continues its mission as America’s LGBTQ news source.
“Another goal is to reach a younger audience and to include an educational component,” he added. “Some younger community members may be newer to the Blade and less familiar with LGBTQ history. Recently, we published a special commemorative magazine to coincide with America 250, chronicling LGBTQ history and contributions to U.S. culture. It’s so important not to let our history get erased and to remember where we came from and to work toward where we want to go.”
He described the biggest challenge to queer media as the Trump administration’s attacks on DEI.
“We have companies that have advertised with us for years who are now afraid of the potential consequences,” he said.
Brown joined the Blade in 1987. She was named publisher in 2007 by previous owner Window Media. In 2009, Window Media filed for bankruptcy; shortly after, Brown, Naff, and Pitts acquired the Blade’s assets from the bankruptcy court and relaunched the brand with Brown as publisher.
She said the period after the bankruptcy became her biggest challenge as publisher.
“The crisis that birthed Brown Naff Pitts Omnimedia kept me overly focused on millions of details,” she recalls. “My greatest personal challenge was delegating and letting go of details. Trusting staff with their strengths and skills to do their jobs was slow to come. It has proved to be most rewarding. Building the right team — knowing the people you work with are committed, professional, and honest — is a great thing.”
Pitts described the bankruptcy and rebirth of the Blade in 2009 as his proudest moment with the company.
“Working at the paper has been great, but becoming a co-owner was a dream come true,” he said.
Naff praised both of his colleagues.
“Lynne has been a rock, helping us navigate financial crises and a pandemic. The Blade wouldn’t have survived without her dedication,” he said. “She is the publisher every editor would want. Brian has terrific instincts, a passion for the Blade’s important mission, and an eye on growth. I am proud to call both of them friends and mentors and look forward to the next chapter.”
Asked why LGBTQ media are still relevant, Brown cited the recent erosion of queer rights as evidence that the Blade’s work remains important.
“The Blade helps fight invisibility and isolation,” she said. “We may have rights today, but we have seen rights eroded or erased. The Blade reports on those rights authentically and accurately and serves as a communication tool and a historian for the community.”
Pitts added, “While mainstream media may cover LGBTQ+ issues, no one covers them quite like us. These are our community’s stories and voices and this is your news source.”
The Blade will host a happy hour event later this summer where the community can meet Pitts and thank Brown for her decades of service.
District of Columbia
New report says LGBTQ young adults in D.C. facing affordability crisis
79 percent of respondents reported difficulty paying rent or mortgage
A newly released report on the findings of a survey of 304 LGBTQ young people aged 18-30 who live in D.C. shows as many as 79 percent of those surveyed report they are struggling to pay rent or a mortgage.
The report, entitled Out and Counted: 2026 LGBTQ+ Young People Community Survey Findings, also shows at least 80 percent of those surveyed “feel isolated often or some of the time” and their reported use of tobacco-nicotine products, alcohol, and marijuana was “significantly higher” than that of the general adult population.
“Nearly one third of respondents have considered leaving the District, driven by housing insecurity,” the report says.
The survey and report were prepared jointly by the D.C.-based Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing and other support services for at-risk and homeless LGBTQ youth, and the Los Angeles-based Loyola Marymount University’s LGBTQ+ Politics Research Initiative.
The report says the LGBTQ young people completed the detailed survey in March and April of 2026 “thanks to multiple outreach strategies, including paid digital ads, in-person outreach, and other communication channels.”
Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, said the survey included as many as 80 questions and a number of local LGBTQ organizations helped in arranging for the young people to take the survey.
“These findings suggest the District’s LGBTQ+ young people are being pushed to the brink,” Toledo said in a statement released by the Alston Foundation. “They are working hard, yet hitting an affordability cliff, deepened by a loneliness paradox and alarming health-risk behaviors,” he said.
He added, “To ignore these findings is to accept a ‘Queer Flight’ that will displace our LGBTQ+ community and drain the very lavender economic engine that Wells Fargo once famously noted as a secret sauce to economic growth.”
Gabriel Magni, associate professor of political science and Director of the LGBTQ+ Politics Research Initiative at Loyola Marymount University, said in the statement that the survey finding indicate that LGBTQ young people can be priced out of “traditional LGBTQ+ hubs” that have historically been important in advancing LGBTQ equality.
“These findings raise serious concerns regarding affordability and the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth in a city that has long welcomed the LGBTQ+ community,” he said in the statement.
The report says about 41 percent of the survey respondents identified as gay, 17 percent as lesbian, 16 percent as bisexual, 14 percent as queer, 8 percent as pansexual, 1 percent as asexual, and 1 percent as demisexual.
The full report can be accessed here.
District of Columbia
Capital Pride draws tens of thousands to D.C.
Revelers lined 14th Street for parade, festival took place on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Tens of thousands of people gathered across D.C. over the weekend as Capital Pride celebrated its annual Pride festivities with a parade, festival, concerts, parties, and community events centered on the theme “EXIST. RESIST. Have the Audacity!”
Although the events took place a week later than usual due to America 250 celebrations the week prior, crowds turned out in force to celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQ community.
The weekend began with the Crack of Noon Parade Brunch, where awardees were recognized and parade grand marshals David Archuleta and Monroe Alise mingled with attendees. Honorees included D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Benjamin Coy, Charity Blackwell, Darryl Hamilton, Thea Kano, Kendall Martinez-Wright, Lee Levingston Perine, Dylan Drobish, Tyler Hack, Patrick Magee, Judy Schloss, Darrell Wood, Tyler Cargill, and Dai Nguyen.
Saturday’s Pride parade kicked off at 3 p.m., drawing large crowds along 14th Street, N.W.
Floats, cheerleaders, marching bands, and performers entertained attendees as they made their way through the city. The Canadian Embassy’s float featured cardboard cutouts of characters from “Heated Rivalry,” while others sprayed water into the crowd to provide relief from the summer heat.
Attendees of all ages lined the streets, with children reaching for bracelets, candy, and bubble wands tossed from parade participants. Pride flags waved throughout the crowd, and businesses along the route decorated storefronts in celebration. Others watched from balconies and rooftops overlooking the parade.
The parade also remembered SaVanna Wanzer, a lifelong D.C. resident who passed from natural causes on April 24. Wanzer was a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, specifically transgender rights, in the community, creating her own celebrations and organizations over the years. Multiple floats featured framed photos and flowers in her honor.
Following the parade, thousands gathered at the 17th Street Block Party, presented by Absolut Vodka. The event featured performances by DJs Bruno and Lauren, and Citrine the Queen as attendees danced and celebrated into the evening.
Earlier in the day, younger attendees participated in family-friendly activities at Stead Park, including glitter tattoos, hair tinsel, crafts, and other activities before heading to the parade.
Celebrations continued throughout the night with events including RIOT! The Official Parade Opening Party, featuring headliner Myki Meeks, as well as ELIX-Her and KINETIC: Toyland. Across the city, LGBTQ community members and allies gathered for parties and nightlife events that extended well into the evening.
The festivities continued Sunday with the Capital Pride Festival and Concert.
Hundreds of vendors lined the festival along Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., offering everything from handmade crafts and leather goods to nonprofit fundraising opportunities and political initiatives. Attendees browsed booths, enjoyed food and drinks, and spent the afternoon exploring the festival.
The main concert featured performances by Maren Morris, queer rapper Leikeli47, Lisa Lisa, “Heated Rivalry” DJ Harrison, Tracy Young, and Meeks. Additional performances took place at the Monument Stage and Dupont Dance Stage.
The Monument Stage featured DJ Jerry’s Dance Party, DC’s Different Drummers, and Vagenesis, while the Dupont Dance Stage hosted a variety of DJs and provided space for attendees to dance throughout the day.
While much of the weekend focused on celebration and joy, organizers said this year’s theme, “EXIST. RESIST. Have the Audacity!,” reflected both the resilience of LGBTQ people and the challenges the community faces, and speakers emphasized Pride’s roots in activism and community.
“Grounded in the undeniable truth that our existence is not up for debate, this year’s theme calls on the community to live loudly and proudly, stand firm against injustice and erasure, and embody the collective strength that has always defined the LGBTQ+ community,” said Capital Pride Alliance in a statement.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, there are 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the U.S. that have been introduced this year. While 333 have been defeated, 93 are advancing in their legislature, and 33 have been passed into law or will soon be.
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently in the process of deliberating on the topic of trans athletes in college-level sports, and recently supported a case allowing for what is considered so-called conversion therapy under Colorado law. At a time when support for the LGBTQ community seems to be fading, the message from the Capital Pride Alliance is a reminder that Pride began as a protest.
Earlier Sunday at the main concert stage, Rayceen Pendarvis addressed attendees, speaking about the ongoing work required to create change and the importance of perseverance.
“I leave you with the words of Angela Davis: ‘I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change, I am changing the things I cannot accept,’” Pendarvis said.
Pendarvis has a legacy in D.C. for fighting for change, emceeing LGBTQ events, and using her strengths, as she refers to herself as a “queer elder,” to be able to use her experience and wisdom to push her community in the direction she wishes to see it go.
“Love is also the greatest gift we have. You are the light that outweighs the darkness,” Pendarvis said.
She then asked attendees to turn to someone they did not know, hug them, and tell them they loved them. The crowd responded by embracing one another in a moment that reflected the sense of community that defined the weekend.
Dupont Circle once again fenced off during Pride
The celebrations unfolded amid renewed attention on Dupont Circle.
The National Park Service closed Dupont Circle Park from June 19 through June 22 at 6 p.m., citing public safety concerns. According to NPS, the closure was intended “to provide for public health and safety and protect natural and cultural resources in Dupont Circle Park.”
The weekend was largely free of major incidents.
However, a shooting occurred Saturday night near the 900 block of Florida Avenue, N.W., near the U Street Corridor shortly after 10 p.m. Two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not indicated any connection between the shooting and Pride events.
The weekend concluded with the “Capitol” Sunset Party, providing a final celebration for attendees as another year of Capital Pride festivities came to a close.