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PHOTOS: Frederick Pride Festival

LGBTQ celebration held at Carroll Creek Park

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1 day ago

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A scene from the 2026 Frederick Pride Festival. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 13th annual Frederick Pride Festival was held at Carroll Creek Park in Frederick, Md. on Saturday, June 27.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Fredericksburg Pride March and Festival

LGBTQ celebration held in historic Virginia town

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2 days ago

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June 29, 2026

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A scene from the 2026 Fredericksburg Pride March. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The sixth annual Fredericksburg Pride March was held in downtown Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday, June 27. Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Deuntay Diggs led the march alongside Fredericksburg City Council Member Jannan W. Holmes. The Fredericksburg Pride Festival took place at Riverfront Park after the march. Bree Fram was the featured speaker.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Frederick Pride Parade

Second annual LGBTQ march held in Maryland city

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3 days ago

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June 28, 2026

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A scene from the 2026 Frederick Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The second annual Frederick Pride Parade was held in the streets of downtown Frederick, Md. on Friday, June 26.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

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PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert

Annual LGBTQ celebration held on Pennsylvania Ave.

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1 week ago

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June 22, 2026

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Maren Morris performs at the 2026 Capital Pride Concert on Sunday, June 21. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2026 Capital Pride Festival was held on Pennsylvania Ave. on Sunday, June 21.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Landon Shackelford)

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