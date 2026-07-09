Baltimore
Ron Singer, owner of popular Mount Vernon gay bar Leon’s, dies
66-year-old’s funeral to take place Friday
By CAYLA HARRIS | Ron Singer, the owner of Baltimore’s popular gay bar Leon’s Backroom, died Tuesday, the venue announced in a social media post. He was 66.
“For more than 20 years, Ron made Leon’s a place so many people were proud to call home,” the post reads. “He will be deeply missed.”
The Mount Vernon bar, typically open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, is still open Thursday, but doors will close at midnight so staff can attend his funeral Friday morning. Services are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Sol Levinson’s Chapel.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
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Baltimore
This John Waters interview has been edited for readability — but perhaps not human decency
Pope of Trash dishes on Trump, plane etiquette, last meal, and more
By WESLEY CASE | At 80 years old, John Waters is still the ideal dinner guest — incisively sharp, quick-witted and funny as hell.
The chic Baltimore native proved it again and again in a recent Zoom interview, calling from his summer home in Provincetown, Mass.
The occasion was the Blu-ray releases of two of his movies — the 1977 dark comedy “Desperate Living” and his enduring 1988 musical “Hairspray” — on June 23 by the Criterion Collection, which publishes restorations of films it deems culturally important. The Criterion stamp of approval has become the gold standard among cinephiles.
“It’s like getting an award,” said Waters, who wrote and directed both films.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
‘Heated Rivalry’ fandom exposes LGBTQ divide in Baltimore
Hit show raises questions about identity, cultural representation
By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | “Heated Rivalry,” the surprise gay hockey romance that has captivated global audiences and become a cultural phenomenon, has inspired sold-out parties celebrating the characters from the steamy series, including in Baltimore.
For some, love of the show has exposed the loss of a once-vibrant gay nightlife in Charm City and splintered its LGBTQ community. It also brings up layered questions about identity, cultural representation, and the limits of identity politics.
In Baltimore, the majority of the parties also appear to be missing a key ingredient that has been a part of the show’s success: gay men at the helm. Last month, women hosted a dance party at Ottobar, a straight establishment.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Baltimore
BLAQ Equity Baltimore fights for queer liberation
Group recently entered partnership with FreeState Justice
Just seven volunteers are behind BLAQ Equity Baltimore, a nonprofit that offers social programs and community events to the city’s Black LGBTQ community.
The independent nonprofit, founded in 2002, presents a wide range of events, including film screenings, celebratory parties, and community service gatherings. In addition, the group hosts monthly town hall meetings for community members to connect with one another and directly voice their thoughts to BLAQ Equity’s leadership.
The four community leaders who founded BLAQ Equity sought to create a Black-centered space within the predominately white-led LGBTQ movement of the early 2000s. In 2025, the organization has come to host a variety of BLAQ Pride events throughout October alongside the year-long calendar of events.
Christopher Henderson-West and Cody Lopez became the co-executive directors of BLAQ Equity in January.
Henderson-West first got involved in May 2024 after moving to Baltimore following a political career in Washington, aiming to connect with Baltimore’s Black LGBTQ community. Now, Henderson-West focuses on BLAQ Equity’s day-to-day operations, including program coordination, fundraising, partnerships, branding, and marketing. He works alongside Lopez, and five board members.
“Oftentimes, as we look at our social structures and things of that nature, Black queer folks tend to be at the bottom,” Henderson-West said. “As it has tended to be proven historically, [when we] fix things from the bottom up, it tends to get better for everybody. And so that is kind of what we are looking to do.”
According to Henderson-West, town halls average around 15 community participants and monthly Pride parties yield between 70-100 attendees. He notes that few town hall attendees “are truly repetitive.”
“It’s normally fresh faces, which also means fresh conversations and fresh voices,” Henderson-West said.
One of BLAQ Equity’s most recent changes includes a new partnership with FreeState Justice that began on Oct. 1.
FreeState Justice is Maryland’s only statewide LGBTQ legal advocacy group and offers free legal services, education, and outreach programs.
The partnership allows BLAQ Equity to share an office space with FreeState Justice. Considering the proximity, BLAQ Equity community members can expect to more easily access legal resources and collaborative programming, according to Henderson-West.
While BLAQ Equity previously had “one-off” collaborations with FreeState Justice, the formal partnership came into fruition in July.
“I think it is striking to me, at least, how much of the Black LGBTQ community feels like the resources that were available through FreeState may not have been available to them,” Henderson-West said. “I think the primary client base for FreeState are predominantly white queer folks, and so in that way, it may feel weird or uncomfortable as a Black person to then show up in that space, or to feel like that organization caters to Black queer folk.”
FreeState Justice has similar partnerships with other organizations, allowing closer communication between BLAQ Equity and similarly aligned organizations.
According to Henderson-West, the community’s response has been “very positive.”
“BLAQ Equity Baltimore’s work is rooted in the same values that guide ours — dignity, self-determination, and a refusal to leave anyone behind. By joining forces, we’re investing in the collective liberation of every Blaq individual in Maryland,” said Phillip Westry, the executive director of FreeState Justice.
While Henderson-West maintains the long-term goal of solidifying a permanent community space for multiple organizations to work parallel, he notes that “stabilizing the organization” is BLAQ Equity’s primary goal.
“I think our focus is … making sure that we live up to being community-led and not something that is just community in title or in name, but in actuality,” Henderson-West said.
Henderson-West cites the importance of community support in empowering BLAQ Equity, especially considering that the nonprofit entered 2025 with “little funds.”
“We’re not getting foundational funding or ongoing grant funding, or anything of that nature. It has truly been a product of the community,” Henderson-West said.
In continuing to fuel community gatherings, promote community feedback and take advantage of the FreeState Justice partnership, Henderson-West’s wish for the community is simple: “to come out.”
“It just goes to show that if you allow people to help, and you say that you need help, and that you bring people in on the journey with you, they will support you through the journey,” Henderson-West said.
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