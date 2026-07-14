Suzanne Goode wants efficient spending, better infrastructure for Rehoboth

(Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a three-part series profiling the candidates for mayor of Rehoboth Beach, Del.: Commissioners Suzanne Goode, Susan Stewart, and Craig Thier; a fourth candidate, William Raak, filed to join the race but has not responded to Blade inquiries.)

Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Suzanne Goode, a candidate for mayor, told the Blade she’s running on a platform prioritizing efficient spending, improving infrastructure, and increasing affordability.

A Maryland native, Goode became a full-time resident of Rehoboth Beach with her husband in 2016. The two have been homeowners in Rehoboth since 2006. Goode became involved with Rehoboth politics soon after moving to town full time.

“I started attending meetings back in 2018 right after we moved here full time. I feel that the city needs to change desperately. They really are in trouble.”

“I never expected to get involved, but once I saw how dysfunctional everything was, that’s what inspired me.”

Goode said that her background in economic consulting makes her qualified to oversee how the city spends taxpayer dollars.

“I’m an economist, that’s my background. I present data at some of these meetings, but no one is willing to analyze the data or even respond as to why we aren’t doing things differently,” said Goode.

“We have other commissioners who are so unwilling to make the hard decisions and cut spending,” said Goode.

“We have so much wrong with the way money is being spent to defend the bureaucracy and not to give back power to the voters, the taxpayers,” said Goode.

But the city’s budget numbers contradict Goode’s claims about financial mismanagement.

The city reported that it ended fiscal year 2025 with a $1.21 million surplus. The 2027 budget was adopted in March and projects an operating surplus of about $875,000.

Elected as a city commissioner in 2024, Goode says she has made an effort to limit spending. She has had multiple public disagreements with fellow commissioners, in particular, Susan Stewart, who is also running for mayor.

In a March 9th commissioner’s meeting, Stewart publicly disclosed a series of Goode’s emails, outlining allegations of misconduct and harassment, all of which Goode denied and claimed were false.

The emails alleged racially and sexually demeaning remarks from Goode about city staff and officials, including City Manager Taylour Tedder.

Goode has criticized the city’s decision to give Tedder a $750,000 forgivable home loan and a $250,000 salary, which is $90,000 more than the previous city manager.

“Under his stewardship, he has handed out excessive pay packages, including benefits to his immediate deputy administrators, all with taxpayer money,” Goode said.

The Blade has reached out to Tedder for comment.

Goode spoke against the decision to hire City Solicitor Lisa Borin Ogden and has made attempts to reduce her $200,000 annual salary.

Goode also disagrees with Tedder’s hiring of consultants for the city: “My goal is to cut the endless stream of consultancies that the city manager contracts, which do not seem to improve the quality of life for the average resident or visitor to Rehoboth Beach.”

“I don’t believe we need additional advice about how to run things,” said Goode. “We just need to improve infrastructure at this point, cut back on some of the excessive compensation packages, not to the working class among our employees, but to the executives and the administrators,” said Goode.

Goode also disapproves of Tedder’s ‘Reimagine Rehoboth’ master planning initiative and says that it “would come to an immediate halt” if she were elected mayor.

“You have to hope that we make better decisions going forward. It would be a benefit to everyone, to visitors, to homeowners, both second homeowners and full-time residents.”

Goode’s platform focuses on expanding and improving the infrastructure throughout Rehoboth. She says she would like to work to “improve infrastructure to include replacement of crumbling and uneven sidewalks.”

She shared that as a resident, she has experienced hazardous conditions when trying to walk or bicycle at night due to what she calls an insufficient amount of streetlights.

Goode also has her sights set on improving Rehoboth’s wastewater treatment system.

“We have complex issues with wastewater treatment. I will continue to advocate against Rehoboth Beach becoming the destination where treated wastewater is sent from areas outside Rehoboth.”

“I want to fully support the working class, the line people, the sanitation workers, the people on city staff who keep the city running and who are the most important workers in many ways,” said Goode.

Goode also addressed her approval of efforts to construct a venue for Clear Space Theatre Company in town, saying, “I think it’s a wonderful use of some city-owned land.”

However, she is cautious about talks to give Clear Space money toward construction of the theater, saying the decision should go to public referendum.

The Blade asked Goode if maintaining Rehoboth’s perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index would be a priority as mayor. She said that it would be a priority and that she is proud of Rehoboth’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. However, she bemoaned the lack of racial diversity among Rehoboth homeowners.

“While we have LGBTQ+ diversity, we have little racial diversity among the property owners with very few African Americans owning homes in Rehoboth. That is, in my view, a bad thing.”

“We want diversity of demographics and race. In order to do that, in order to make Rehoboth more affordable to everyone.”

Goode also responded to claims that she opposes the rainbow sidewalks in town by saying that she thinks they are “attractive” but is worried that they “necessitate more labor.”

“My priorities are safety and affordability,” said Goode. “Unfortunately, the rainbow crosswalks have potentially reduced the upkeep of the conventional crosswalks. But the rainbow crosswalks are attractive in and of themselves, and they do add to our recognition of Rehoboth’s longstanding status as a gay-friendly town.”

Goode said that she noticed recently at the intersection of First Street and Baltimore Avenue that the two rainbow crosswalks were freshly painted for the spring while the two white crosswalks were “faded and unsafe.”

The election will take place on Aug. 8, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Convention Center.