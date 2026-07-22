Craig Thier says experience, civility are key to Rehoboth’s future

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a three-part series profiling the candidates for mayor of Rehoboth Beach, Del.: Commissioners Suzanne Goode, Susan Stewart, and Craig Thier; a fourth candidate, William Raak, filed to join the race but has not responded to multiple Blade inquiries. Visit washingtonblade.com for previous installments.)

Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Craig Thier says his experience in public service and finance has prepared him to lead the city as residents elect a new mayor on Aug. 8.

Thier, who has owned property in Rehoboth Beach since 2002 and has lived there full time for a little more than five years, said he first sought public office after becoming concerned about the city’s financial planning.

“A couple of years ago, when I decided to run, the city raised taxes and fees across the board unnecessarily. They had a broken budgeting process,” said Thier.

Elected as a city commissioner in August 2024, Thier draws on a background in corporate finance and consulting, He said he could improve the city’s budgeting practices.

“I felt that I could bring that experience in and help the city improve that broken budgeting process,” he said.

Thier said one of his accomplishments as commissioner has been helping transition the city from annual budgeting to long-term financial planning.

“Within the first year, I worked with the city administration to transition us from an annual budgeting process that was really broken to a multi-year planning process,” he said.

If elected mayor, Thier said his first priority would be improving relationships among members of the Board of Commissioners.

“First would be just civility. There is a lot of infighting among some of the commissioners,” said Thier.

He says that he wants to focus on “getting people to work together so that we can get back to the business of the city.”

Thier said disagreements are inevitable but believes they should be handled more respectfully.

“We have to return to civility. People need to respect each other, people need to respect the right of other individuals to express their thoughts and opinions,” he said.

“That lack of civility absolutely has impacted our ability to get the business of the city done.”

He also said meetings should remain focused on the agenda even when commissioners disagree.

“Everyone’s got to tone things down a little bit,” Thier said. “Just because we may not agree with someone’s position doesn’t mean that that position isn’t valid.”

He added that after discussions conclude, commissioners should be willing to accept the outcome.

“People need to be prepared to move on if they don’t have the support,” he said.

Thier pointed to his previous elected experience as another qualification for the mayor’s office.

“I spent 12 years on a school board, five years as president, and I’m finishing up my second year here [as commissioner]. I believe that I have far more experience than anyone else.”

“I’ve been able to accomplish things because of my experience, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” he added.

Thier also said maintaining Rehoboth Beach’s perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index would remain a priority if he is elected.

“It is absolutely a priority for the city,” he said.

“I think it’s one of the great things about the city of Rehoboth Beach is the diversity that’s there, and that we’ve been a very welcoming community.”

Thier credited city staff for helping achieve the city’s perfect score and said he would continue working with LGBTQ+ organizations, including CAMP Rehoboth.

“I have relationships with these organizations. I would continue to foster these relationships,” he said. “It’s critical that we’re doing the things to maintain this perfect score.”

Thier also expressed support for the city’s partnership with Clear Space Theatre Company as it works toward constructing a permanent performing arts venue downtown.

“Clear Space has been part of the community for more than 20 years. I think they’re an important part of the community.”

He said the theater contributes to Rehoboth’s identity as a tourist destination.

“The tourists come to Rehoboth for the whole package: the beach, the boardwalk, our restaurants, our retailers, Clear Space. They’re an important part of that whole package.”

The election will take place on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.