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PHOTOS: Front Royal Pride
Third annual LGBTQ celebration held in Virginia town
The third annual Front Royal Pride was held at the Main Street Gazebo in Front Royal, Va. on Saturday, July 25.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
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PHOTOS: Vitamin C at JR.’s
Live drag show follows ‘Drag Race All Stars’ viewing party
JR.’s Bar held a “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” watch party followed by a live drag show on Friday, July 17. The Vitamin C weekly drag show was hosted by Citrine with performers Brooke N Hyman and Rosie Beret.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
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PHOTOS: Rehoboth Beach Pride Festival
LGBTQ celebration held at convention center
The 2026 Rehoboth Beach Pride Festival was held at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on Saturday, July 18.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
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PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
LGBTQ festival held in Maryland city
The eighth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held at Westminster City Park in Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 11.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
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