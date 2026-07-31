Come showcase your singing, poetry talent

Friday, July 31

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at DIK Bar. This is a chance to relax, make new friends, and enjoy happy hour specials at this classic retro venue. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, August 1

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, August 2

“Black Gay Flea: Summer Kickback” will be at 12 p.m. at Wunder Garten. This is a space created to celebrate Black LGBTQ+ creatives, artists, makers, entrepreneurs, and the community that shows up for them. Come spend the afternoon shopping with local vendors, discovering new brands, supporting small businesses, and connecting with people from across the DMV. More details are on Eventbrite.

Monday, August 3

“Center Aging: Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam ([email protected]).

Tuesday, August 4

The DC Anti-Violence Project will host “Soul Centered” at 7 p.m. at Thurst Lounge. This is not a dating event in the traditional sense. It is a space to meet kindred spirits, future collaborators, mentors, friends, or maybe someone who reminds you of what’s possible. Romance may happen, but it’s not the expectation. For more details, visit DCAVP website.

Wednesday, August 5

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom upon request. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Center Aging Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. To register, visit the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center’s website.

Thursday, August 6

The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the Center. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Virtual Yoga Class will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This free weekly class is a combination of yoga, breath work and meditation that allows LGBTQ+ community members to continue their healing journey with somatic and mindfulness practices. For more details, visit the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center’s website.