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PHOTOS: Amsterdam Pride Canal Parade
Annual LGBTQ celebration held in Dutch city during World Pride
Editor’s note: International News Editor Michael K. Lavers and Photo Editor Michael Key are on assignment in the Netherlands through Aug. 10.
AMSTERDAM — The 2026 Amsterdam Pride Canal Parade was held on Saturday, Aug. 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Michael K. Lavers)
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PHOTOS: Lambda Legal in the Pines
Fundraiser held at ‘Normal Heart’ house
The LGBTQ organization Lambda Legal held its annual “Lambda Legal in the Pines” fundraiser on Saturday, July 25. The event was held at a house on Fire Island featured in Ryan Murphy’s 2014 HBO film, “The Normal Heart.”
Organizers say over $500,000 was raised to support Lambda Legal’s national litigation and advocacy work.
(Photos by Santiago Felipe)
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PHOTOS: Front Royal Pride
Third annual LGBTQ celebration held in Virginia town
The third annual Front Royal Pride was held at the Main Street Gazebo in Front Royal, Va. on Saturday, July 25.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
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PHOTOS: Vitamin C at JR.’s
Live drag show follows ‘Drag Race All Stars’ viewing party
JR.’s Bar held a “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” watch party followed by a live drag show on Friday, July 17. The Vitamin C weekly drag show was hosted by Citrine with performers Brooke N Hyman and Rosie Beret.
(Washington Blade photos by Landon Shackelford)
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