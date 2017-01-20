January 20, 2017 at 10:24 pm EST | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: Gays for Trump DeploraBall
Gays for Trump held its DeploraBall Gala at the Bolger Center in Potomac, Md. following the inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael
