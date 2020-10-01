October 1, 2020 at 7:05 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Ruby Corado released from hospital following COVID symptoms
Ruby Corado, gay news, Washington Blade
Ruby Corado (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Casa Ruby founder and executive director Ruby Corado announced on Facebook on Wednesday that she has been released from a local hospital after being taken to the emergency room on Tuesday, Sept. 29, while experiencing what she believed to be COVID related breathing problems.

Corado first announced on Facebook last week that she learned on Sept. 21 that she tested positive for COVID-19. She told the Washington Blade she decided to share her experiences as a COVID-positive person among other things to dispel the stigma that some with the virus were encountering.

“Worst feeling ever, not being able to Breath while eating Your Dinner!” she stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sept. 29. A short time later she posted a photo of the inside of an ambulance with the message, “The moment that I feared the most has arrived.”

But on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, Corado posted a far more positive message.

“No COVID in my Lungs, No Pneumonia. I am Back Home Feeling Blessed. Thank You For Your Prayers!!!”

Later on Wednesday she posted yet another follow-up message.

“Thanks everyone for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. I continue to fight this virus but yesterday in the emergency room after having shortness of breath, I was told there is no COVID in my lungs and I don’t have pneumonia,” she stated.

“I keep praying I am out of the danger zone,” her post continued. “Today marks 10 days since I tested positive. My fight continues.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

