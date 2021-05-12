Travel
LGBTQ travelers to the rescue!
Queers leading the way to tourism recovery
Since the tragic events of 9/11 and the abrupt halt to travel that followed, about every 10 years, the tourism industry is knocked back on its heels. The economic meltdown of 2008 and 2009 was even worse on the travel industry than 2001. And the pandemic is a once-a-century calamity exacerbated by the very things that make travel so enriching: large in-person events, meeting new friends at a hotel lounge, slaloming through a crowded bar in a far-flung city.
The travel industry rebooted before, and it will bounce back again soon. And if history is any guide, LGBTQ travelers will lead the way.
Roger Dow, president and CEO of U.S. Travel Association, the Washington, D.C.-based organization representing all segments of travel in America, says, “Gays lead, and the rest follow. They’re adventurous and like new experiences. They have a penchant for travel far greater than their heterosexual counterparts. They travel more and spend more when they travel. They’re the darlings of the travel industry when it comes to spending and dollars.”
Recent history has demonstrated that LGBTQ travelers — especially those in dual-income-no-child households — are always among the first to travel after social and economic crises. Following 9/11 and again after the 2008/2009 financial crisis, destinations, hospitality companies and travel brands noticed that LGBTQ travelers were prioritizing tourism over other purchase decisions, helping fill airplanes, hotels and, restaurants and animating destinations. So, they began to market to this segment in earnest.
Smart travel marketers will note that this is happening again now. We see — anecdotally and with the support of research by Community Marketing, Inc., Harris Interactive and IGLTA — that this segment travels in higher proportions and intends to book and execute travel in greater proportions than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.
Queer travelers tend to have more disposable income and time to spend it, helping fill destinations and hotels, especially during the quieter periods when kids are in school. Being among the first to travel safely, this resilient segment grants permission to others that they can return to travel safely. The LGBTQ segment has always been disproportionately present in online platforms, which provide a safer way to meet and interact with others in an otherwise potentially anti-LGBTQ world.
They also help achieve travel marketers’ goals by experiencing more, creating social media content and generating buzz.
The segment displays intense loyalty to brands that welcome and include them. There are also surprising halo effects: By signaling welcome to this group, marketers send a sign of inclusiveness to other overlooked and marginalized segments, like Black and LatinX travelers, and the family and friends of queer people are also positively motivated by outreach to LGBTQ people. Finally, these messages resonate strongly with millennial and Gen Z audiences who plan their travel — as well as plot their careers — to destinations and at hospitality brands whose missions align with their more inclusive values.
The segment has also demonstrated a strong affinity for cruises of all sorts, including all-gay or all-lesbian cruises, LGBTQ groups on mainstream cruises, and simply joining mainstream cruises as a same-sex couple or in small friend groups. While cruise vacations are still on a pandemic-induced pause in the U.S., cruise companies — including Carnival, Celebrity, Cunard, Uniworld and the brand-new Virgin Voyages — have all firmly established LGBTQ travelers as a core segment.
“National Travel and Tourism Week takes on special significance this year as we look ahead to recovery following the most challenging year this industry has experienced,” says Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line and national chair of the U.S. Travel Association. “Across the country, we are recognizing travel’s value, and the long-standing support of the LGBTQ community will help accelerate our rebound. I know that for Carnival, we pride ourselves on an inclusive atmosphere where every guest is appreciated, and we look forward to welcoming them back as soon as possible.”
One reason queer travelers are uniquely suited to help power the return of travel during this crisis has to do with their decades of experience living under the ever-looming shadow of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, during which they learned the importance of risk mitigation for the good of all. Wearing masks to protect yourself and others resonates with a community that understands the importance of condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
According to Randle Roper, co-founder and CEO of VACAYA Full-Ship and Full-Resort LGBT+Vacations, “[Our] guests showed incredible resilience by traveling safely during the pandemic, and they proved they could adapt to live with health protocols that would keep each other and their loved ones back home safe.”
Travel safety is organically entwined with the LGBTQ community’s DNA. In 70+ countries, many popular with LGBTQ travelers, homosexuality is criminalized. That includes 11 countries in which death is the punishment meted out for those convicted of homosexuality and other “crimes” of sexual and gender non-conformity.
While travelers would be spared the harsh treatments locals may suffer, they nonetheless have a great deal to consider when traveling. Same-sex couples still receive awkward and uncomfortable service when checking into hotels with a single bed on the reservation or even simply existing in places where everyone’s assumed to be heterosexual. When a lesbian boards a plane with her legally married wife and their legally adopted children, they could land in a destination where their marriage license is void and their legal guardianship of their kids is in question. Trans and non-binary travelers, especially those oF color, may encounter challenges including lack of safe bathroom access, awkward encounters at TSA security and even outright hostility and worse in any public setting. In the face of all this, queer people still explore and have a lot to teach the rest of the world about how to travel with intent and joy while
maintaining their own safety and that of the community around them.
LGBTQ travelers can also show the world how best to support the tourism and hospitality industries in ways that also strengthen their own communities. “LGBTQ consumers have the power to make change and support LGBTQ-friendly companies and destinations by choosing to spend their travel dollars with those that support our community,” says Jeff Guaracino, co-author of the “Handbook of LGBT Tourism and Hospitality.” “LGBTQ-owned hotels, bed and breakfasts, tour companies, bars and restaurants, festivals and destinations have been especially hard hit by COVID, and as a community, we can support LGBTQ-owned and friendly businesses and their employees by spending our travel dollars with them first.”
LGBTQ tour companies and travel agents have a direct connection to queer travelers and report strong interest in and bookings of travel. According to Robert Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Out Adventures, “After [releasing] our entire tour schedule through the end of 2022, we saw our largest month of sales in our 12-year history.”
Kelli Carpenter, co-founder of R Family Vacations, adds, “Our highest sales have come from our river cruise products and international tour business, showing that travelers are ready to explore the world again.”
VACAYA’s Roper has seen extremely robust sales over the past several months — including selling out their Antarctica Cruise. “With a starting price of around $25,000 per room, that was our best sign yet that our community members are ready to break free from their cages and return to travel,” he says.
Robert Geller, founder of FabStayz, agrees: “Pent-up demand is visible, palpable and quantifiable.”
NYC-based Ed Salvato is a freelance travel writer, instructor at NYU and the University of Texas at Austin’s NYC Center, and an LGBTQ tourism marketing consultant.
Travel
Rehoboth Beach 2021: plan now for fun, safe return to normal
Business owners excited for summer season after lost year
As you plan your return to Rehoboth Beach for the 2021 spring and summer season you should know what to expect as the town prepares to bounce back from last year’s pandemic closures and restrictions.
Rehoboth Beach is all of one square mile in the middle of Sussex County, Del, which for decades has been a destination for the LGBTQ community. One of the reasons for that is the work over many years of CAMP Rehoboth, the LGBTQ community center. Its executive director, David Mariner, said, “CAMP Rehoboth remains optimistic and excited about summer 2021 in Rehoboth Beach. Many new restaurants and businesses are opening around us, coupled with fun events and happenings. The CAMP Rehoboth staff and volunteers are busy planning for the community. Sure, we can’t predict when large gatherings will return or the pandemic will end, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t good, clean, safely distanced fun to be had for all.”
It is anticipated this will be a very different experience from the 2020 season when the pandemic was just beginning. While the pandemic isn’t over and we still must be careful, wearing masks and washing hands, the business community at the beach is ready and prepared for the crowds to return. They have been working hard over the past year to make sure this summer is safe and exciting. And the town recently restored the barriers allowing many restaurants to expand outdoor service to sidewalks and parking spaces.
The Blade spoke to a number of business owners who see this as a chance to make up for what many consider a lost year. Joe Mack, who owns Double Dippers on 1st Street, said, “I will be opening for my 23rd season March 26. I am the original owner — Tom Gile, my business partner, passed in 2015 — and look forward to a huge season as people get their lives back.” It’s good old-fashioned ice cream served with a smile. He even shared, “It’s Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream parlor and his favorite is chocolate chip in a waffle cone.”
Speaking of President Biden, many expect to see him at his home at the beach. He has always been a Rehoboth booster. He and first lady Jill Biden love grabbing lunch from Lori’s Oy Veh Café in the CAMP courtyard. Proprietor Lori Kline said she thinks “summer of 2021 is going to be great! I believe folks are ready and hopeful for vaccines and we are in a much better and positive place.” Her chicken salad is still to die for.
Bob Suppies, co-owner of the The Pines and Aqua Grill, which weather permitting plans to reopen on April 9, wants everyone to know, “This summer will be an amazing time to visit Rehoboth Beach. Although I believe some state mandates will still be in place, we have learned over the past year how to safely offer food and drinks and continue with entertainment.”
Former Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Lisa Schlosser wants visitors to know “Rehoboth is open for an exciting season. The sun is shining, our favorite shops and restaurants are open with lots of new outdoor dining. We can’t wait to see the community come back together for fun at the beach.”
It is not only restaurant owners and politicians who are signaling Rehoboth is ready for business. Lee Ann Wilkinson, Realtor and CEO of The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group, said, “All beach businesses, including our real estate offices, have worked throughout the winter to welcome people back to the beach safely. Real estate hasn’t slowed down since last year, and we anticipate and look forward to a very busy summer season.”
One of the great places ready to welcome people back is The Purple Parrot, according to owners Hugh Fuller and Troy Roberts. Fuller said, “This coming season is like no other and so many hopes ride on this year as if it is the first season for all of us. 2021 has brought us so much hope already and the energy in the air is already bringing promises of more good things to come. This summer will be one for the record books not just financially, but emotionally.
Here is to 2021 and to new beginnings.”
Many more of the town’s best restaurants are anticipating the new season, including the always great Eden Restaurant and its more casual cousin Jam, both on the beach block of Baltimore Avenue. Also returning for the 2021 season is the veteran Back Porch, and Meghan Kee’s award-winning La Fable, Houston White, and her new offering, the Italian spot Delmata. Then there’s Port 251 with its popular Sunday drag brunch right on Rehoboth Avenue; and the grand dame of dining in Rehoboth, the Blue Moon. Cafe Azafran and Goolees Grill are also ready to welcome visitors. The Coffee Mill is ready and Mel Demascena said the café is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Brashhh on 1st Street celebrates its eighth season. Demascena said “Bob and I are opening another place The Mill Creamery. It will serve local farm fresh ice cream and milk shakes, fresh squeezed juices and desserts, right across from the Coffee Mill in our very happy courtyard.”
Longtime Rehoboth businessman Steve Fallon, who owns Gidget’s Gadgets and now a second place selling vinyl records, Extendedplay, said, “With a new president and the roll out of more vaccinations daily, I would call this the summer of hope. The clouds are opening to bluer skies and our tears for our loved ones who passed will hopefully turn into laughter and new beginnings. Stay safe and see you at the end of the rainbow.”
Then there is Rick and Dave’s Coho’s Market and Grill on Rehoboth Avenue. They took a chance when they opened right in the middle of the pandemic so this will be their first full season. Then there’s Elegant Slumming and Philip Morton Gallery, mainstays on Baltimore Avenue.
There are two new places on 1st Street, giving it a nice upgrade, with the opening of the Square One Grill by the owners of the popular Diego’s Bar and Nightclub. It’s a great spot for the perfectly crafted martini. Also highly anticipated is the opening of Freddie’s Beach Bar by Freddie Lutz in the old Pond space (it moved out to the highway with a reopening planned for April 5).
Don’t forget to make your animals happy and stop into Critter Beach on Rehoboth Avenue. Then partake in the culture of Rehoboth Beach and buy a ticket to a show at the amazing Clear Space Theatre. Their productions over the years have been top-notch and if the small group of residents who are trying to force them out of town finally loses their fight, then Clear Space will have a beautiful new theater in the near future. They are a town treasure.
This will be a summer not to be missed at the beach. So mask up and make your plans early as hotels and home rentals are booking fast.
homepage news
VIDEOS: Wilton Manors during a pandemic
Bars, restaurants and clubs open with some COVID restrictions
WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Bars, clubs and restaurants in the Florida city of Wilton Manors are open, but with some pandemic restrictions still in place.
Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar, a bar and restaurant on Wilton Drive, on March 6 had socially distant tables inside and outside.
Bartenders and servers wore masks, but a go-go dancer who was dancing on a platform near the dance floor did not wear one.
Small groups of patrons who were standing on the dance floor were also not wearing masks.
A drag queen who greeted patrons inside Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar was wearing a mask and a face shield. Windows were also open to provide additional ventilation.
Several dozen people at Hunters, a nightclub in the same strip mall where Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar is located, on the same night were crowded onto an outside patio as they were drinking. Lit, a bar a few blocks away on Wilton Drive, had cornhole and other games set up in the parking lot.
Other bars and restaurants along Wilton Drive had tables placed along the sidewalk. Indoor dining was also available, but at limited capacity in order to adhere to social distancing rules.
Broward County as of last Oct. 16 has allowed businesses to serve food and alcohol to remain open until midnight, and offer dine-in service until midnight.
“Social distancing and facial covering requirements, restaurant capacity limits, and sanitation and safety requirements to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) remain in effect,” reads the city of Wilton Manors’ website.
The website notes businesses “licensed to serve food may operate at up to 100 percent of indoor capacity if a distance of six feet is maintained between tables, and no more than six people at a table.” Bars that “only serve alcohol, and are not licensed to serve food, must operate at no more than 50 percent of their indoor capacity.”
homepage news
VIDEO: Bourbon Street in the French Quarter
Coronavirus restrictions remain in place in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Bars in New Orleans continue to operate at limited capacity because of the coronavirus.
Café Lafitte in Exile, a gay bar on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, on March 1 allowed groups of up to six people to sit at indoor tables on both of its floors. The bar is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but it requires patrons to wear masks when they enter.
A handful of people were drinking on the sidewalk in front of Café Lafitte in Exile at around 6 p.m. on March 1 when the Washington Blade drove down Bourbon Street. Oz, a gay dance club across the street, was closed.
Several other bars on Bourbon Street were also open, but only a handful of people were inside them.
Bars in the French Quarter were closed last July when the Blade reported from New Orleans.
