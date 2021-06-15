Opinions
Opinion | Pride offers LGBTQ youth opportunities for community
Whether out or not, everyone benefits from annual celebrations
For teenagers, many of whom are not out, Pride month can mean everything. Whether it is a parade where they can watch from the sidelines or the solidarity expressed in rainbow flags posted around their towns, some LGBTQ teens get quiet comfort in knowing the celebration simply exists.
A spring survey by the Urban Media Health Project, a D.C.-based non-profit that teaches high school students from under-resourced communities to report on health issues, asked young people how they show their pride.
“I’m not out to my parents due to safety concerns, so I try to show my pride by including the colors of my flag into what I wear (purple, blue and pink), and by supporting my friends who are out as well as those who aren’t,” one teen responded anonymously.
This year Pride is more important than ever because teens have been more alone than ever.
Aileen Delgado, 17, is an ally who lives in Miami and said she has seen friends struggling. “Quarantine might have restricted them to staying in abusive/homophobic households with nowhere else to go,” she said. “Pride means continuing to support those friends.”
For Arin Jayes, a 30-year-old non-binary trans man living in Baltimore, Pride has always been important.
“But if COVID-19 has taught me anything, it is that time is not guaranteed, and we must consider what makes life worth living and embrace it,” he said in an email. “Every time Pride month rolls around I recommit to my true self, but this year it feels all the more important.”
Capital Pride Alliance is hosting events all month intended to spread pride throughout D.C. This year, to stay safe, they organized a “Colorful Pridemobile Parade,” a caravan that travelled throughout the city instead of a localized parade centered around Dupont Circle. They asked residents in diverse neighborhoods to decorate their yards and homes with colors, flags, and symbols of pride for the June 12 event.
Still to come is a virtual gathering for teens on June 24. Capital Pride is teaming up with Prince George’s County Memorial Library System to host a Teen Pride Lounge from 5-7 p.m. Up to 200 people can join in for free by registering via the Capital Pride website.
Importance of Pride to youth
Dave Daswell, 30, of Silver Spring, attended many Pride events as a young person, and recommends others do, too.
“It is a big thing,” said Daswell, who is a concierge at a D.C.-area hotel. “You’ll be surprised who you meet. You meet really good, important people who maybe could become a mentor for you, or maybe to help you grow in different areas. So networking is good, especially at Pride, because people come from all types of lives and backgrounds.”
Radiah Jamil, a rising high school senior at Brooklyn Latin School, has attended Pride events in New York City, and found them to be eye-opening for people like her who are outside the LGBTQ community.
“I’ve seen huge and vibrant Pride parades in-person where I live in NYC, and it has expanded the amount of LGBTQ representation I’ve had exposure to,” she said. “In the media and at school I think I was hardly exposed to LGBTQ obstacles or even people identifying as LGBTQ, so from the Pride month gatherings I’ve been able to visualize LGBTQ issues along with how much of the population supports or is LGBTQ outside of my limited circle of people.”
For young people, the fight continues. A small group of high school students in a Prince George’s County, Md. Gay Straight Alliance were able to meet virtually twice a week throughout the pandemic.
Even though they could not be together in person, the group bonded through their struggles, sitting in their bedrooms, on computer screens. One 11th-grade student who identifies as gay but is not out to his mother, told her it was a meeting of the Chinese Honor Society. Another 10th grader who identifies as bisexual shared her feelings about being rejected by her mother because of her religion. Another talked about his father’s toxic masculinity that destroyed their relationship.
LGBTQ youth can derive similar support from Pride events. Those who are out get positive reinforcement; those who are not out can still participate because Pride is for everyone.
Pride events offered an opportunity for 19-year-old Eden Ungar, of Louisville, Ky., to celebrate with her family and friends. Her first Pride, she attended with friends. The next year, when she was out, she told her family and they participated with her.
“Pride means being able to live uninhibitedly and as fully myself,” said Ungar “This is so important to me because I’ve been afraid to do that at times in the past.”
Adrian Gibbons is a 2021 graduate of Boston University, where he was a film major. A trans male, Gibbons is an intern with the Urban Health Media Project. Mary Stapp teaches journalism in D.C- area high schools and is the D.C. state director of the Journalism Education Association. This article is part of our 2021 Youth Pride issue in partnership with the Urban Health Media Project.
Opinions
Opinion | Happy Pride everyone — except at Nellie’s
Dragging a customer down the stairs an unforgivable act
Last Saturday was the official start of Capital Pride or what I refer to as “Community Pride” in the District of Columbia. We have Black Pride, Youth Pride, Silver Pride, Trans Pride and Latinx Pride but Capital Pride in theory embraces all parts of the diverse LGBTQ+ communities within the DMV.
We did not have any face-to-face Pride celebrations in two years due to COVID-19. Fortunately, the COVID-19 gathering restrictions were lifted on June 11 and the 2021 version of Capital Pride was a scaled down event with a short participatory march led by Vice President Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
While I was not able to attend the Capital Pride march or rally, I lived vicariously through the many social media postings of the weekend celebrations by friends and colleagues who were taking advantage of the beautiful weather as well as the now wide-open LGBTQ+ clubs and bars. The local television stations highlighted the positive energy and joyful expressions of Pride from Dupont Circle to Freedom Plaza on the evening news. So imagine my surprise when I started receiving messages showing a video of an incident at Nellie’s Sports Bar.
My first reaction was “here we go again, another fight scene at Nellie’s.” Then after viewing the video several times, I realized the video showed a young woman later identified as Keisha Young, being dragged down the stairs by the hair by two security guards. Now I have been going to clubs and bars around the globe for almost four decades and I have never seen or heard a bar or club patron being dragged down a set of stairs by security. I have seen people pushed down a set of stairs. I have seen people kicked down a set of stairs. I have seen people fall down a set of stairs. And the stairs at Nellie’s are steep, reminding me of the stairs to my grandmother’s cellar.
My second reaction was: What type of egregious behavior would warrant this type of brutal response? Did Young stab or cut someone? Did she put someone’s life in danger? I would later find out through the news media that Young, a Morgan State University student, was out celebrating Pride weekend with friends and may have been mistaken for another patron who allegedly tried to sneak in a bottle of alcohol. I was not there so I can only go by what I saw on the video and the statements of other patrons. Regardless of the circumstances, security has no business dragging anyone out of any place unless patrons are in danger, or a weapon has been presented. The more I watched the video, the more I became disgusted.
Truth be told, Nellie’s has been a place of fights and bloodshed over the past few years. In June of 2017, several local community-based individuals and organizations (including the Center for Black Equity and the Collective Action for Safe Spaces) worked with Nellie’s management and staff to address security and cultural respect issues. Security issues were addressed and for a while things were relatively peaceful. Granted, I still heard complaints from patrons about how they were treated by staff.
Here is my final thought: I have certain expectations when I enter a bar or club — straight or queer. The expectation is remarkably simple. No. 1 is that I am treated with respect by staff and patrons, and No. 2 is that I am provided with a safe environment to enjoy socializing with my friends. While it’s sometimes difficult for bars and clubs to control the behavior of its patrons, there are security techniques on how to handle difficult customers and I suspect that dragging a person down a set of stairs is not in the club’s security training manual.
Where do we go from here? Nellie’s has issued a statement of regret, fired the security company, and will remain closed for the rest of the week. Good first steps but I have another suggestion for the owner: Stay closed and sell the business as Nellie’s is finished!
Earl D. Fowlkes, Jr. is president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity.
Opinions
Opinion | Pack your suitcase, it’s time to travel again
The world awaits those who are vaccinated
The light at the end of COVID for me means going back to cruising, no not online, but on the high seas. Each of us has a place we wanted to visit before the pandemic and are now planning to take that trip. For me it’s a transatlantic cruise on the Celebrity APEX. After COVID, traveling won’t always be easy, especially internationally.
The excitement of seeing the light at the end of the COVID tunnel was never more obvious than when watching the thousands of people participate in D.C.’s Pride walk. The energy was infectious.
Planning my cruise began two years ago. It was cancelled in 2020 and rescheduled to sail Oct. 21, 2021 from Barcelona. Until recently, no one knew when cruise ships could begin to sail again. First to announce regular sailings was Celebrity with summer sailings out of Athens. With that knowledge I made flight arrangements to Barcelona. Then the CDC announced with appropriate precautions they could start sailing from U.S. ports on June 26. I still waited with baited breath to see if my cruise would go. Now I know it will but the APEX will leave Barcelona on Oct. 10 instead of the 21. Kudos to American Express travel for helping to make my ticket changes at the same price. Some of you may be finding airlines are now jacking up their prices.
The other change was Celebrity cancelled a planned stop in Lisbon, a city I looked forward to seeing, having never been there. But nothing will take away from the excitement I will feel when walking up the gangplank and being shown to my stateroom on Oct. 10. With three ports of call in Spain; one in Portugal; and one in the Canary Islands it will be a fantastic voyage because for me the best times are those when the ship is at sea and we will have eight days at sea.
Then there is the idiot Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, trying to insist cruise ships leaving from his state allow anyone to sail with or without a vaccination. One would think after the Celebrity Millennium sailing out of St. Marten had two vaccinated guests test positive with breakthrough infections and no symptoms he would agree it was fortunate Celebrity had mandated all crew and passengers be vaccinated, based on CDC guidelines, preventing spread of the virus. This actually made me feel more positive about going on my cruise.
According to CNN travel “More of Europe is opening up to US leisure travelers in time for summer — especially the fully vaccinated. Travel heavyweights France and Spain are the latest to open their doors. It is important if you want expert input into your travel decision, to view the websites of the US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provide COVID-19 risk assessments by country. Both agencies rate many of the countries open to U.S. travelers at Level 4, the highest risk for COVID-19. Also, remember that all air passengers age two and older must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that’s no more than three days old to enter the United States. So if you want to travel internationally make sure you are up to date on the latest documents and information you will need to do so safely.
Instead you may decide to stay in the United States and see some of the sights you haven’t had time to visit before. Travel the California coast on Highway One and see Big Sur. You will be amazed at places like the Grand Canyon, or national parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone, or Acadia in Maine. Stop and see Mt. Rushmore on your travels. States across the nation are opening up and if you are vaccinated you can feel pretty comfortable even if you come across some idiots who haven’t taken advantage of the opportunity to make their own and other’s lives safer. We must never forget all those who lost their lives during the past year but let it remind us life is short and we must live it to the fullest while we can.
So pack your bags, be prepared to deal with the unexpected, but have a great time wherever your travels take you.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
First rejected, then outed in church, bisexual teen questions Christianity
Her mother outed her at church. She is still trying to pick up the pieces.
Editor’s Note: The author of this story needs to remain anonymous for reasons you will read about. She is a rising 11th-grader and lives in Maryland. This article is part of our 2021 Youth Pride issue in partnership with the Urban Health Media Project.
I was only in sixth grade when I knew I was bisexual. I had first come out to my classmates; well, it was more like they had found out. Surprisingly, they were cool with it and accepted it. Looking back on it, I didn’t care what they thought about my sexuality, mainly because I’d been so used to being the outcast that it wouldn’t matter if they accepted it or not.
Growing up, I got bullied a lot. This bullying, combined with being an African immigrant, caused me to keep to myself for most of my younger years.
I really wanted acceptance from my family, and most importantly, my parents. I thought that if my parents accepted me and loved me the way I am, then the world would accept me, too. Sadly that was not the case.
Both of my parents are immigrants from the same African tribe and firmly-rooted Christians in the faith. They are ordained ministers. My parents’ cultural and religious identities are defining traits for both of them.
I’ve grown up in church most of my life, and it felt suffocating trying to explore my sexuality when everything I was being taught told me my feelings were sinful and I would “burn in hellfire” for them.
One Sunday after church, we had just gotten home. I had made my way to my mom’s room after deciding I couldn’t keep my sexuality a secret anymore.
I remember feeling sick trying to find the words to tell my mom I was bisexual; after standing in my mom’s room for about five minutes, I finally found the courage to say, “Mommy I’m bisexual.” The frog in my throat had jumped out, and tears began to fill my eyes. I had come out to my mom!
She just looked at me like I was confused and didn’t know what I was talking about. It hurt for her not to accept me, but I thought she would pretend I had not come out to her, and life would go back to normal. If that had been the case, I would not be telling this story.
A couple of weeks later it’s Sunday again, and we’re at church. My mom is on the pulpit leading prayers. In front of the whole church congregation, she outs me without my permission and then proceeds to use it as a prayer point against the “gay agenda,” which I see as just another way to confuse children and declare their lifestyles sinful.
I have been to a variety of churches growing up, and the hypocrisy I’ve seen is galling. I’ve heard Christians say being gay is wrong and “of the devil” and that gay people will burn in hell, while those same people look the other way in the face of other sins referenced in the Bible such as infidelity and stealing.
That day, in that church, I was broken. I was hurt. I wanted to cry. I wanted to run away, but we were in public, and I didn’t want to cause a scene.
My mother went on like she didn’t do anything wrong and went back to her everyday life. I felt emotionally violated; my trust was betrayed. Ever since that day, our relationship has never been the same, and it will never be the same.
Photos: Pride at Pitchers
White House mum on whether Biden raised LGBTQ rights with Putin
Conservative West Virginia state GOP lawmaker comes out during Pride
Lesbian, trans Defense nominees sail through confirmation hearings
House Republicans block LGBTQ small business credit measure
Woman dragged down stairs at Nellie’s, fatal crash during Pride weekend
Vice President Harris joins D.C. Pride Walk, makes history
New gay bar ‘Central’ to open in Baltimore this summer
Rachel Levine in ‘rewarding’ visit speaks with trans youth at D.C. health clinic
Two new books celebrate Old Hollywood glory
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Local3 days ago
Woman dragged down stairs at Nellie’s, fatal crash during Pride weekend
-
Local6 days ago
Sheila Alexander-Reid to step down as director of D.C. LGBTQ Affairs Office
-
Local4 days ago
Vice President Harris joins D.C. Pride Walk, makes history
-
Local7 days ago
Trans woman attacked, stabbed at D.C. laundromat
-
National6 days ago
North Dakota lawmakers okay regulation banning Conversion Therapy
-
Local6 days ago
Attack on trans woman in D.C. laundromat captured in video
-
Local3 days ago
New gay bar ‘Central’ to open in Baltimore this summer
-
Politics6 days ago
New York Gender Recognition Act passes heads to Governor Cuomo