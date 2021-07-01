Local
Former DNC Chair Tom Perez visits College Park’s first Pride
‘Every single person has dignity’
Throwback jams and rainbow colors brightened Duvall Field as the City of College Park, Md. held its first Pride event Sunday, with speeches from gay Mayor Patrick Wojahn, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez to commemorate the event.
“Civil rights, worker rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights have been my life’s work,” said Perez who also served as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and the U.S. Secretary of Labor during the Obama administration.
The event was organized by The LGBTQ Dignity Project, and co-founder Cassy Morris introduced Perez, a Takoma Park resident who announced on June 23 that he would seek the Democratic nomination to be a 2022 Maryland gubernatorial candidate.
Perez told the crowd that his parents, who were first-generation Dominican Americans, instilled in him that “every single person has dignity” and should be allowed to realize their highest potential.
Similarly, Braveboy, who was introduced by Wojahn, spoke of the need for community and for everyone to be respected and supported.
Wojahn thanked everyone for coming out and said he was pleased and surprised by the robust turnout for what he believed to be the city’s first official Pride event.
Local
Vandalism of Logan Circle Barbie doll display goes viral
‘It takes a special kind of crazy to steal Dorothy’
The Washington Post gave it the kind of coverage it gives to a full-fledged crime story with a happy ending.
In a June 27 story, the Post reported that a gay man who asked not to be identified told of how a quirky art display in the front yard of his rowhouse on the 1400 block of Q Street, N.W. that he created for Pride month with Barbie dolls dressed as characters in the movie ‘Wizard of Oz’ had been vandalized on June 26.
In a posting on Instagram, in which he had over 23,000 followers, the gay man said the Barbie doll figures dressed as the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion had been knocked down along with figures of green-skinned witches holding brooms with small rainbow flags. And to his great dismay, the creator of the Q Street display revealed, the Barbie doll figure for the ‘Wizard of Oz’ lead character, Dorothy, had been stolen.
“It takes a special kind of crazy to steal Dorothy and trash the Emerald City on Pride Weekend,” he wrote in his posting. To add spice to his story, the man also posted on Instagram security camera footage of a man who was caught on camera damaging the display and stealing Dorothy.
According to the Washington Post, while the gay man who created the display was telling his story of the vandalism to a Post reporter in front of his house on Sunday morning, June 27, one of his neighbors walked by and confessed to being the culprit who vandalized the display and stole Dorothy. The neighbor said he is also gay, the Post reports.
“He shared that he found the Barbie [display] offensive, misogynistic and homophobic,” the creator of the display said in his Instagram post. “I explained that the intent is exactly the opposite, and how the idea is to create something that’s inclusive and empowering and community-oriented, but most of all, silly and fun,” he wrote.
He added that the neighbor promised not to touch the display again. But the Post reported in its article that the man who confessed to damaging the display said he could not return the Dorothy doll he stole because he tossed her into another neighbor’s yard. “Hours later,” the Post reports, “Dorothy was recovered from some bushes.”
The restored display, which the creator has said is intended, among other things, to show the iconic impact that the “Wizard of Oz’ movie and its famous star Judy Garland has had on the LGBTQ community, was expected to be in place for viewing on the 1400 block of Q Street for at least a few more days during the conclusion of Pride Month.
Local
Arlington police chief attends ‘Pride with the Police’
Event held at Freddie’s Beach Bar
Arlington, Va., Police Chief Andy Penn was among a contingent of 15 Arlington police officials and officers who mingled with a crowd of customers on the outdoor patio at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant on June 25 at an event called Pride With The Police.
Freddie Lutz, owner of Freddie’s gay bar and restaurant in Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood, said he was pleased to accept an invitation by the Arlington Police LGBTQ+ Liaison Team to host the event.
Among the police officials attending the event, in addition to Chief Penn, were three deputy chiefs, the director of the department’s Restaurant and Nightlife Liaison Team, and Det. Matt Rihl, leader of the LGBTQ+ Liaison Team.
After being greeted by and chatting with many Freddie’s customers, Penn told a Washington Blade reporter he was delighted to participate in the event.
“It was organized to make sure we are constantly in contact with people in the community, in all communities,” he said. “Our starting point is to make sure we have true bonds, true relationships with everybody across the community. And the way to do that is to get out and spend time with people just talking and listening to their concerns.”
Asked how he views his department’s relationship with the LGBTQ community in Arlington, Penn said, “I feel like it’s positive. I hope it’s positive.” He added, “If there are areas of concern I certainly want to know because whatever we can do to make sure that we have the strongest and best relationship possible – we’re committed to doing that.”
Rihl, who has been a member and subsequently the leader of the department’s LGBT+ Liaison Team since it was created in 2007, said the unit provides educational outreach to the LGBTQ community on issues of concern to that community, including the types of crime that some LGBTQ people become victims of. Among those issues, he said, are same-sex domestic violence and online dating scams in which criminals pose as a potential dating partner to gain access to a gay person’s home, where they rob and sometime assault the unsuspecting victim.
Penn said he was unaware of any anti-LGBTQ hate crimes that have occurred in Arlington in recent years.
The Pride With The Police event took place from 5-7 p.m. on a Friday, when many of Freddie’s customers stop by after work at nearby office buildings, including the Pentagon, which is located less than a mile away.
Local
July 4 in Rehoboth: fireworks return but Freddie’s is delayed
Nate Buccieri on the keys at Blue Moon; ‘Eyecons’ to open at Clear Space
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — With Memorial Day weekend a chilly washout, the Fourth of July promises to be packed with revelers ready for a post-COVID good time and there are several big developments awaiting visitors.
Freddie Lutz’s dream for many years has been to open a Freddie’s Beach Bar at the beach in view of real sand. That dream is close to fruition. But reality has intruded and he will have to wait just a little longer as he navigates the process of opening a business in what Rehoboth Beach denizens have come to know as ‘lower slower Delaware.’
The City of Rehoboth Beach has never been known as a business-friendly place but to be fair, the issues surrounding the pandemic and now the reopening of the state have made things even worse. In the best of times the permitting process is slightly antediluvian. Today you also have to deal with Sussex County and it can seem to take forever. There are reportedly dozens of businesses looking to open, some in Rehoboth and others on Route 1.
So while Freddie’s Beach Bar won’t make its hoped for July 4th opening, Lutz himself is staying positive and working to get the restaurant/bar open as soon as possible. He wants to make sure when it does open it will provide the same level of fun, good food, and service as both Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington and his Federico Ristorante Italiano.
Lutz recently received an honor from U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) who presented him with a flag that had flown over the Capitol to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Freddie’s Beach Bar. He had been honored previously by the military for being a safe place for members of the LGBTQ community before “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was rescinded. Both of Lutz’s establishments are fully integrated into the community and he was proud to have been approached by Amazon during the pandemic to help prepare and organize meals they funded for first responders.
Lutz told the Blade, “Once Freddie’s at the beach is open I hope it will be as diverse and all-inclusive as Freddie’s in Arlington. I look forward to bringing the same magic people feel at Freddie’s in Arlington to the beach.” He added, “I am looking forward to working with all my good friends and neighboring gay bars to make Rehoboth an even more exciting beach destination for dining and entertainment.”
While we anxiously await Freddie’s opening, there are other options this weekend. Well-known New York City pianist Nate Buccieri returned to his residency gig at the Blue Moon this week and plays Sundays-Thursdays, 6-8:30 p.m. with no cover charge throughout the summer. Dinner is available during the show.
Christopher Peterson’s “Eyecons: Thank You Tour” premieres July 4 and runs through Sept. 5 at Clear Space Theatre. The female impersonator’s show features live singing parodies of everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Tina Turner. Shows are Saturday at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 9 p.m., all tickets $25.
After last year’s COVID-driven cancellation, fireworks return to Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, July 3. Festivities kick off at the downtown bandstand around 8 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
And looking ahead, the annual Sundance dance party fundraiser for CAMP Rehoboth is being replaced by the new SunFestival, Aug. 29-Sept. 5. The Blade will have more details in the coming weeks.
