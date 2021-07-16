Connect with us

PHOTOS: Team DC Scholarship Reception

The LGBTQ sports organization presents awards to area students

Aubrey Durba presents the Clark Ray Horizon Award to coach Ava Benach at a ceremony on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Team D.C., the umbrella organization for area LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly sports leagues, held its 2021 Scholarship Reception at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Thursday, July 15. Scholarships were awarded to area LGBTQ student athletes who are to attend an institution of higher learning next semester.

Awardees included Hailey Nguyen of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Anna Dugan of Alexandria City High School, Ajania Thaxton of Washington Latin Public Charter School, Anna Kolb of Thomas Edison High School, Kelsey Goldwein of Oakton High School, Dustin Connors of Independence High School, Naomi Mansour of Washington-Liberty High School, Sarah Jones of James Madison High School and Otter Kammer of Washington-Liberty High School.

The Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to immigration attorney and coach Ava Benach.

Donors and scholarship sponsors included the DC Front Runners, Dupont Social Club and Rogue League Sports.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

