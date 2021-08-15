Local
Comings & Goings
Alexander-Reid headed to LA-based tech startup
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected]
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Sheila Alexander-Reid the new senior vice president of tech startup
BiasSync based in Los Angeles. Michele Ruiz, CEO of Bias Sync, said, “We started BiasSync to help businesses create more fair and respectful work environments. And we believe that assisting individuals to learn more about themselves helps make us all better humans.”
Most recently, Alexander-Reid served as director of the D.C. Office of LGBTQ Affairs in the Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser. In that role she advised the mayor on the implementation of discrimination protections and diversity and inclusion policies that support D.C.’s LGBTQ residents.
Prior to that, she served as vice president of Strategic Branding and Digital Initiatives for the Washington Blade; director of Strategic Engagement and business development manager for the Washington City Paper; and is founder/principal of Branding4Change.
She was selected by Stanford University to conduct a groundbreaking “Privilege and Power” workshop at its Graduate School of Business Executive LGBTQ Leadership Program. In addition, she was a radio show host and programmer for “Inside Out” and founder of Women in the Life Inc./ Women in the Life Magazine/Women in the Life Association.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College in Atlanta.
Congratulations also to Lee Westgate, MBA, on his new position as manager of Policy and Advocacy with the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). When accepting the position, Westgate said, “Being a social worker has been one of the great gifts of my lifetime. It is an honor and privilege to serve at NASW in this capacity and to engage in work that is both important and humbling. The broad portfolio of this work is absolutely essential in order to recognize the countless and routinely unseen contributions of social workers and to affect meaningful social change.”
NASW is headquartered in D.C. and has 55 state/territorial chapters. Westgate will work in collaboration with numerous coalitions and other policy stakeholders to advance NASW’s advocacy agenda. He is an out transgender advocate with more than 15 years of professional experience in social work policy, practice, research, and education. He has held numerous leadership roles and has served as an educational consultant to a variety of associations and organizational clientele. Westgate will continue to serve as a graduate faculty member and Clinical Instructor at the University of Maryland, School of Social Work.
Westgate has contributed to many publications, including Population Health Management – The Social Work Connection, Social Work Today, 2017; Poised to Take the New Payment Leap, Provider Magazine, 2016 and The Limitations of Traditional EAP Metrics, Journal of Employee Assistance, 2008. He participated in the design of inter-professional curriculum through the University of Maryland focused on “Bridging Curriculum Gaps in Pediatric and Adolescent Transgender Care.” He received a Superstar Award, Sinai Hospital in 2014.
Westgate earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Philosophy from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., and two master’s degrees — in social work from the University of Maryland, the other in business administration from Towson University/University of Baltimore.
Local
Equality Virginia PAC endorses McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring
Former Va. governor championed LGBTQ rights during first term
Equality Virginia’s political action committee on Friday endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor.
Equality Virginia Advocates in a press release notes McAuliffe in 2013 was “the first gubernatorial candidate to proudly run an LGBTQ inclusive campaign,” was the first Virginia governor to recognize Pride month and to “open the doors of the Executive Mansion to LGBTQ people to celebrate.” Equality Virginia Advocates also said McAuliffe is the first Virginia governor to ban discrimination against LGBTQ state contractors and to protect transgender state employees.
“Every Virginian deserves to be treated equally, live free from fear and thrive regardless of who they are or who they love,” said McAuliffe in an Equality Virginia Advocates press release. “As Virginia’s 72nd governor, I was proud to fight every single day to make Virginia the most open and welcoming state in the nation.”
“I will always fight for LGBTQ+ rights, provide all Virginians with equal opportunities, and work to lift up the LGBTQ+ community,” added McAuliffe. “I have laid out a clear plan to make Virginia more inclusive and I’m grateful to have the endorsement of Equality Virginia Advocates. Together, we will build a stronger commonwealth for all.”
Equality Virginia Advocates on Friday also endorsed state Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William County) for lieutenant governor and Attorney General Mark Herring for re-election.
“It is imperative that we elect leaders committed to LGBTQ equality, especially as anti-LGBTQ proponents continue to make headlines by attacking transgender students,” said Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director Vee Lamneck. “We do not take for granted the significant legislative advancements that we have made over the past two years because we know that these hard-fought victories could easily be rolled back. These candidates have been true champions of our issues and we are confident that with their continued leadership Virginia will become a more welcoming place in the South for LGBTQ people.”
Local
Blunt Rochester, Stonewall PAC to honor Del. lawmakers
State now has three out LGBTQ elected officials
U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) will join Stonewall PAC in honoring three Delaware legislators at its 17th annual summer fundraiser.
State Sens. Sarah McBride (D) and Marie Pinkney (D) and Rep. Eric Morrisson (D) will be featured for “the work they are doing to ensure equal protection under the law for all,” according to a Stonewall PAC statement. More legislators should be in attendance, according to the statement.
“One of our missions, was to elect LGBTQ+ individuals, and now we have three,” Stonewall PAC President Peter Schott said. “The fact that so many of the State’s elected officials appear at the Stonewall event is also an affirmation of the work Stonewall has done over the past 18 years.”
The event takes place Aug. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Lavender Fields in Milton, Del. Membership and admission purchases are available at the Delaware Stonewall PAC website.
Local
Loudoun County school board approves trans students rights policy
Vote caps off months of protests over Va. Department of Education mandate
The Loudoun County School Board on Wednesday voted in favor of implementing a policy that will protect the rights of transgender students.
The 7-2 vote came a day after an hours-long hearing on whether to implement a Virginia Department of Education directive that allows trans students to use their preferred name and pronouns. The mandate, among other things, also permits students to use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.
A woman who said she had been a teacher in the Loudoun County public schools for five years announced her resignation during Tuesday’s hearing. A judge in June reinstated Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School who was suspended after he said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them.
The school board delayed the vote by a day. A chaotic June 22 school board meeting that drew hundreds of people who support and oppose the policy left one person injured and another in police custody.
Comings & Goings
92% of LGBTQ+ adults have received at least one dose for COVID-19
Two transgender women attacked in Cameroon after release from prison
First United States Gay Ambassador James C. Hormel dies at 88
LGBTQ activism in Uzbekistan ‘is almost impossible’
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
Adopting an older child from overseas — one couple’s story
Meet Rev. Bos, first out lesbian Evangelical Lutheran bishop
Biden: Lessons from infrastructure deal for voting reform, LGBTQ civil rights
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Bars & Parties3 days ago
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
-
Local4 days ago
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
-
National5 days ago
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
-
National6 days ago
HRC announces independent review of president ensnared in N.Y. AG report
-
a&e features3 days ago
Adopting an older child from overseas — one couple’s story
-
National5 days ago
Embattled N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
-
Local6 days ago
Northam appoints 21 people to Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
-
a&e features4 days ago
Meet Rev. Bos, first out lesbian Evangelical Lutheran bishop