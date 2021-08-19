Opinion | Jim Hormel died a second-class citizen

For the past several days, I’ve been shuffling off to the LA Superior Court near LAX to see if I get picked for jury duty. Coming home to read about Jim Hormel’s death made me very sad. I’ve been thinking about him a lot over the past few months as Congress inexplicably argues over such big issues as the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — leaving the Equality Act lying fallow near the dustbin of history.

I interviewed the remarkable and kind Jim Hormel several times over the course of my decades reporting for the LGBTQ community. But one moment is seared into my soul. After we finished a brief interview at a Human Rights Campaign gala, I looked back and he was hanging his head. He was next to his partner Michael Nguyen and was treated like a rock star at the event so he couldn’t have been lonely. Maybe he wasn’t feeling well? I asked him if anything was wrong – he looked so sad. Jim Hormel looked up at me and said with a grave simplicity I will never forget: “I do not want to die a second-class citizen.”

But he did. For all his wealth, philanthropy, groundbreaking LGBTQ political activism, and especially kindness in treating others as equals – former U.S. Ambassador Jim Hormel died as a privileged white gay man who represented America to the world but was officially denied the full freedom conferred through the Equality Act as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Straight people don’t seem to get how much that hurts. They do not grasp that we are not automatically granted the same equal civil rights conferred upon straight American citizens. Even now, sitting in that courthouse, I wonder if there are others like me there. Access to all aspects of justice is supposed to be a fundamental democratic principle.

But California is currently one of only 11 states that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and one of eight states that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity in jury selection. And yes, President Biden issued an executive order to interpret last year’s SCOTUS Bostock v. Clayton County ruling to include nondiscrimination in jury selection as well as employment, housing, education, and health care. But an executive order is not a law and can be withdrawn with a change in administrations.

This morning I thought of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “How Long, Not Long” speech in 1965. “Let us march on ballot boxes until ‘brotherhood’ becomes more than a meaningless word in an opening prayer, but the order of the day on every legislative agenda…..I know you are asking today, ‘How long will it take?’ Somebody’s asking, ‘How long will prejudice blind the visions of men, darken their understanding, and drive bright-eyed wisdom from her sacred throne?’….How long? Not long, because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Please read the appreciation in the Blade to glimpse some of what Jim Hormel endured and contributed – though I would underscore that his contributions were especially impactful during the second wave of AIDS. At least he died knowing he was loved, respected, much appreciated, and honored. But how long will it take until we are all officially free and equal in America?

How many more of us LGBTQ folk from all stations in life will die knowing that we are still second-class American citizens like brother Jim Hormel?

Karen Ocamb is a longtime award-winning LGBTQ+ journalist who has chronicled the lives of the LGBTQ community in Southern California.