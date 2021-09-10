Opinions
Progressives are Patriots
Fighting every day to ensure country exceeds promises it was built upon
The last four years have shown the dark underbelly of an America that has always existed. From anti-immigration rallies, to transphobia, to denying the right to vote for all Americans, the promise of our country has been changed and scarred by hate and bigotry. And the worst part? It’s been done under the guise of patriotism, flying the American flag as the hate and vitriol spews. Like countless others, I have found myself wishing to put distance between myself and that hatred. I’m not alone. Americans who believe in progressive values have also distanced themselves from the flag, patriotism, and our identity as patriots.
In the last several years, my best friend and I have begun the work to reclaim what it means to be a patriot and to invite other progressives to do the same. In doing this work we’ve heard reactions like, “Patriot…? Not me, I don’t have a Trump flag flying, and I believe in science!” We’ve heard some variation of that sentiment time and time again. As we opened the door to these conversations, we started to ask ourselves, why did progressives have such a negative connotation with the word patriot? When did that happen? Why did we let it happen? The more we thought about it the more we realized we had given away too much, too easily.
When we don’t accurately identify the work being done by millions of Americans to change the narrative of our country as patriotic or identify ourselves as patriots, we miss the opportunity for something powerful – unity and pride.
Last summer, we saw Americans of all races and ethnicities come together to say enough is enough: this country must address the legacy of racism it is built upon. They said Black Lives Matter, and that is the work of patriots. We saw Stacey Abrams and voting rights advocates in Georgia work tirelessly to ensure voters got to the polls, even in the face of active voter suppression. They said Voter Rights are Civil Rights, and that was the work of patriots. In the face of unconscionable family separation and child detention at the border, we saw immigration rights activists doing everything in their power to fight and reunite. They said No Human is Illegal, and that was the work of patriots.
The more we thought about this, the more we realized we’d given up something valuable and something that belonged to us just as much as to anyone else — patriotism. We realized the need to create new associations with the word patriot — to reclaim patriot in the image we know to be true. Patriots don’t storm the capital with nooses. Patriots fight every single day to ensure this country exceeds the promises it was built upon. Patriots Believe Black Lives Matter, No Human is Illegal, Women+ Control Wombs, Healthcare is a Human Right, Love is Love, Climate Change is Real, Voter Rights are Civil Rights, and more.
How do we make people see themselves as patriots? We make the beliefs we hold on the inside visible on the outside, and we do it en masse. My best friend and I have created a company that enables people to boldly display their beliefs. For every one person in a MAGA hat, we want five in a Patriots Believe Black Lives Matter or Patriots Believe Climate Change is Real shirt making clear their values and beliefs as patriots. We know that wearing a shirt doesn’t change everything, but it’s a visible, tangible start. It shows people they are not alone. They are in community with others who care and who want to fight for this country to be better – and that is the work of patriots.
Kate McMahon is an educator, lifelong activist, and co-founder of Patriots Believe. Patriots Believe can be contacted via Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok @PatriotsBelieve, Twitter @ReclaimPatriot, or via the website PatriotsBelieve.com.
Opinions
9/11: the day life changed forever
In memory of those lost, we must work to make the world better
Even before the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, I felt sad, angry, numb, scared, disoriented.
My partner Anne, the love of my life, died two and a half weeks before 9/11. She was diagnosed with cancer in the ER around New Year’s 2001 and died shortly after the chemo stopped working.
My world, like any grieving person’s universe, had completely changed.
I barely knew what day it was. Brushing my teeth was a challenge. I couldn’t follow the plot when I glanced at a rerun of “The Odd Couple” on TV, let alone news headlines.
“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold,” the line from W.B. Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming” ran through my head.
Then, on a Tuesday morning, 20 years ago, everyone’s life changed. People from teens to grandparents felt as if the center had disintegrated.
Airplanes hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center and into the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.
Everyone (64 people) on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon were killed along with 125 people in the building. United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Everyone on the plane died.
It’s widely believed that some passengers, including Mark Bingham, a gay public relations executive, tried to take control of the plane from the hijackers.
Investigators speculated that Bingham and the other passengers tried to overtake the hijackers to prevent an attack on the White House or a building such as the Capitol.
Along with those who died during the attacks, there were the many survivors and first responders who were burned and injured during the 9/11 attacks.
On 9/11, marriage equality was years away. As the Blade reported, LGBTQ people whose spouses died on 9/11 struggled to obtain survivors’ benefits.
Around 10:30 a.m. on 9/11, Barbara, a friend, called and told me to turn on my TV ASAP.
“There’s been an explosion in New York!” she said, “I think a plane’s crashed into the Pentagon!”
As instructed, I turned on my TV (you didn’t get the news on your phone then).
But, I could barely take it in as I watched the Twin Towers burn and the terror at the Pentagon. Still in shock from losing Anne, I couldn’t register the horror.
Seeing the images on the screen was like watching something from another world with no connection to me. But I soon learned nearly everyone would feel connected to the terror, anxiety and fear of 9/11. Including me.
The day after the Sept. 11 attacks, I went with a friend to the courthouse to record Anne’s will. Just as we’d entered the building, we were told to “evacuate the premises.”
After we waited about an hour outside, the security guard said we could go back into the building. There had been a bomb scare. “It could have been a terrorist,” he said.
There was much talk about how irony had ended after 9/11. Yet, because tragedy and comedy are so intertwined, humor didn’t die.
A few weeks after, 9/11, a paralegal helped me to settle Anne’s affairs. I remember that he wisecracked about Osama Bin Laden. Not, I believe, to trivialize the Sept. 11 attacks. Like many, I think he joked to try to cope with the terror.
No grief is like that of those who lost loved ones in a nano-sec on 9/11. Yet, like many, I’ve come to grieve for what 9/11 did to our country.
Since the Sept. 11 attacks, we’ve been engaged in a misbegotten War on Terror. On Jan. 6, rioters, in an act of domestic terrorism, stormed the Capitol. A new law in Texas empowers private citizens to spy on women who want to have an abortion.
In the face of such terror and division, it seems quixotic to hope for an end to fear and divisiveness. Yet, in memory of those who died on 9/11, we must hope and work to make the world better.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Opinions
Texas is our Afghanistan
And Republican lawmakers are our Taliban
Texas is our Afghanistan and the Republicans in control of their legislature are our Taliban. They are passing laws controlling the lives of women and allowing their citizens to be randomly armed. They are trying to pass laws repressive to the LGBTQ community and one anti-trans bill only missed passing because it didn’t get a vote in this session before it came to a close. Wait until next year.
The people of Texas have yet to rise up and say “no more.” Their governor, Greg Abbott, says you can’t mandate people to wear a mask to protect themselves, their children and the community at-large from COVID, but it’s just fine to tell a woman the government will now control and tell her what she can do with her body.
According to The Agenda published by the Victory Fund “On September 1st a barrage of legislation (666 pieces in all) went into effect in Texas. Among the new laws is the horrific bill that aims to overturn Roe v. Wade in the state and offers financial incentives for citizens to police their neighbors seeking reproductive healthcare. There’s a new law that allows anyone to carry a gun in public without training or a permit.” Another bill passed by the legislature but not yet signed by the governor, though he has committed to signing it, will make it much more difficult to vote in Texas. The bill is directed at the poor and minorities to keep them from the polls. That is the bill that had Democrats in the legislature leave the state in an unsuccessful effort to keep it from passing.
So like the people of Afghanistan who will have to fight if they want to take back their country from the Taliban, it will be up to Texans themselves to fight to stop this attack on the decent people of their state. In Texas they should do it not with guns but with their vote. Many believe this latest attack on a woman’s right to control her own body may just have gone too far and could be the impetus for people to finally stand up and say ‘enough.’ The only way Democrats can win in Texas, even with the new bill making it more difficult to vote, is if Democrats get people out to vote in huge numbers. Texas Democrats need to follow the lead of Stacey Abrams in Georgia. It isn’t just about money and we saw that in a number of races in 2020. One example was Jamie Harrison’s race in South Carolina against Ms. Lindsay Graham. Yes, those of us who care must help and can invest money, provide data and talent; but we don’t vote in Texas and it is the voters there who will win or lose this fight.
We are seeing with unfortunate clarity what voting means and the repercussions when people in a state don’t vote. Democrats and Democratic leaning independents are a majority in this country and we saw it with the election of President Joe Biden.
The three Supreme Court Justices President Trump was able to get confirmed all refused to stop the Texas anti-abortion law, which in essence strips all the rights women have under Roe v. Wade. Saying you can’t have an abortion after six weeks in most cases means you can’t have an abortion as many women don’t even know they are pregnant by six weeks. Prevaricating by the court majority saying they were not deciding the constitutionality of the bill, simply not enjoining it from going into effect, really means they allowed a clearly unconstitutional bill to go into effect as if Roe v. Wade was no longer the law of the land.
Without Democratic senators from states like Texas we will not be able to pass legislation on a national level to deal with a host of issues from LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, voting rights, climate change, healthcare, and civil rights.
So yes, Texas is our Afghanistan, and there are other states we can say the same thing. The Republican Taliban are taking over other states where treatment of women will become more like Sharia law and where people have a convoluted sense of what is appropriate for government to do. Where it is acceptable to force a woman to bring a child into the world and yet when that child is born they won’t allow it to be protected from illness with a simple vaccination or wearing of a mask.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
What can the AIDS generation teach today’s activists?
Anger and a noble cause aren’t enough to sustain a movement
The last decade has seen an explosion of films and books on the AIDS crisis, marking the end of the Second Silence — the amnesia toward the plague years evinced by many LGBTQ+ organizations in the late ‘90s and aughts. (The First Silence was Reagan’s callousness.) The desire to move on from AIDS was understandable — for more than a decade the community had fought a traumatic and exhausting struggle against a death sentence.
The emergence of antiretroviral drugs in 1996 marked both a victory for people with AIDS and an opportunity for activists to leave the past behind and move onto civil rights battles, like marriage equality. By hastily moving on from AIDS history, however, we risked forgetting one of the most inspiring movements in the gay rights story that bequeathed, as Larry Kramer has argued, its greatest accomplishment: saving ourselves and others.
Fortunately, that history is no longer at risk of being forgotten. Journalist David France’s Oscar-nominated documentary “How to Survive a Plague” (2012) and subsequent 2016 book has arguably done more than anything else to memorialize that history for generations of queer people too young to remember or born long after the crisis. Harvey Milk confidante and AIDS Memorial Quilt founder Cleve Jones’s memoir “When We Rise” (2016) added a layer of personal history to the AIDS years. Queer scholar Sarah Schulman’s new book “Let the Record Show” (2021) has been called by the New York Times a “Monument to the AIDS Movement” for its extensive survey of ACT UP — the frontline activist New York-based AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power fighting for drug treatment. To this growing list, we can add former ACT UP member Peter Staley’s upcoming memoir “Never Silent.”
A young Wall Street trader with political aspirations, Staley’s life was upended after receiving an HIV diagnosis in the early ‘80s. Staley didn’t panic; instead, he came out to his family, both as gay and HIV+, quit his job and threw himself into full-time AIDS activism.
He quickly rose to become one of ACT UP’s most prominent members. It was Staley who confronted Pat Buchanan on a now-famous episode of “Crossfire” where the conservative co-host called gay sex Russian roulette. Staley rebuffed the homophobic moralizing and advised young men to use a condom and a lubricant — only to later fret that his anal sex advice might have made half the audience turn off the TV. CNN booked Staley to discuss ACT UP’s demonstration at FDA headquarters that morning demanding the agency stop slow-walking HIV drugs and permit people with AIDS quick access to treatment. Staley famously climbed the building’s awning to unfurl a Silence = Death banner. The FDA eventually fast-tracked the drugs — the first time the agency acted in response to public pressure.
Staley is the best kind of guide to this history, particularly in relating the science behind AIDS treatment in common terms. Equally charming and even-handed, this is one story on the queer underdogs who roused a country from its indifference that should enter the AIDS canon.
What makes his story endearing is the personal dimension that Staley feels nostalgic for. ACT UP was more than a movement, it was a family of creative, loving and joyous people. And plenty of sex. ACT UPpers were not into being shamed. They were going to have tons of safe gay sex. It was a badge of honor to be a movement slut — and Staley proudly confesses to being one. The death of friends never abated, but the darkness could be kept at bay by cultivating a supportive space where people could channel rage into constructive action.
Righteous anger and a noble cause, Staley advances, aren’t enough to sustain a movement. Show me an angry activist, Staley cautions, and I’ll show you a failed activist. In order to keep going, people need a loving and forgiving space otherwise they burn out.
ACT UP wasn’t all rainbows. Eventually, the movement split up due to an irreconcilable divide over strategy.
Through it all, Staley and his comrades took their work seriously but never themselves too seriously. There’s a lesson here for contemporary left-wing activism, which can be bogged down by smug indignation and righteous one-upmanship, and where incrementalism is mocked as selling out. AIDS activists took every opportunity, no matter how small, to push their agenda.
And Staley and his comrades never forgot that activism is meant to serve a happy life. Their spirit sustained a movement that saved millions of lives. It’s one for the history books.
Khelil Bouarrouj is an activist who writes about LGBTQ issues.
