Photos
PHOTOS: Say it ain’t snow!
Storm transforms D.C. into winter wonderland
A snowstorm transformed D.C. into a winter wonderland on Monday.
More than 8” of snow fell in D.C., with some parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia receiving over a foot. The storm paralyzed traffic throughout the DMV and prompted federal government offices to close for the day. The D.C. Snowball Fight Association organized a snowball fight on the National Mall.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)
Photos
PHOTOS: Front Runners holiday party
LGBTQ social, activity group holds end-of-year gathering at All Souls Episcopal
The LGBTQ running, walking and social group D.C. Front Runners held a holiday party at All Souls Episcopal Church on Saturday.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
Chorus performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed its “Holiday Show” at Lincoln Theatre on Saturday. The Chorus has performances on Dec. 11 and 12. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: International LGBTQ Leaders Conference opening reception
Politicians and activists from around the world met and mingled at the JW Marriott
The LGBTQ Victory Institute held an opening reception for the 2021 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference at the JW Marriott on Thursday.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
