Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend not postponed

Ronaldo Ribeiro

Congratulations to Ronaldo Ribeiro on his new position as a coordinator on the RedfinNow team. In his new role he will be helping the Asset Managers effectively list and manage their portfolio of properties. On accepting the new position he said, “RedfinNow was launched on the East Coast in March of 2021. Within just nine months of its business in the DMV, the area has become one of the largest markets for Redfin nationally. I am excited to be a part of this amazing team and cannot wait to see how far we will go in the New Year.”

Prior to this, Ribeiro was Transaction Coordinator with Leverage Network in Ellicott City, Md.; and a licensed Realtor with Keller Williams Integrity, also in Ellicott City.

Ribeiro is a member of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors. He is fluent in native Portuguese and basic Spanish. He is working toward a bachelor’s degree in Economics at Towson University, with anticipated graduation in fall 2022.

Congratulations also to Wesley Combs the new president of CAMP Rehoboth, the Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ+ community center. On being named president, Combs said, “CAMP Rehoboth has a special place in my heart and I look forward to working with the board, staff, volunteers and supporters to ensure it continues to serve all members of our community. My husband Greg and I met in Rehoboth 33 years ago and it is because of CAMP Rehoboth that we now call this home. I want to especially thank outgoing President Chris Beagle for his years of service to CAMP Rehoboth and for his mentorship over the past two years.”

Combs is the founding principal of Combs Advisory Serviceswhere he serves as an executive coach and adviser helping organizations and individuals reach their highest potential. Prior to that, he served as the North American Diversity & Inclusion Director at The Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm. He has also worked as a Senior Manager at Accenture Ltd. Prior to that Combs was president and co-founder of Witeck-Combs Communications, Inc. He currently serves as a DC Advisory Board member of WAMU, DC’s NPR station. He and his husband, Greg Albright, are actively engaged in their communities in Washington, D.C. and Rehoboth Beach, Del.