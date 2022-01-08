Local
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend not postponed
Event to take place in D.C. on Jan. 14-17
The chair of Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend on Saturday said the event is still scheduled to take place in D.C. next weekend.
“We’re following the guidelines,” Patrick Grady told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview. “We’re going to make the most of it.”
The event, organized by the Centaur Motorcycle Club, will take place at the Hyatt Regency from Jan. 14-17.
All MAL attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. A statement on the event’s website also notes masks “will be mandatory at all indoor venues during MAL 2022” in accordance with the D.C. indoor mask mandate.
The Hyatt Regency has agreed to refund the cost of the room of anyone who chooses not to attend MAL. BoxOffice Tickets will also refund the registration costs of any participant who has decided not to come.
The BOOTCAMP dance party is still scheduled to take place at Soundcheck on Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.
The Official MAL Weekend Closing Dance is slated to begin at the 9:30 Club on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the venue.
Grady said MAL organizers will continue to post updates on the event’s website.
Comings & Goings
Combs named president of CAMP Rehoboth
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Ronaldo Ribeiro on his new position as a coordinator on the RedfinNow team. In his new role he will be helping the Asset Managers effectively list and manage their portfolio of properties. On accepting the new position he said, “RedfinNow was launched on the East Coast in March of 2021. Within just nine months of its business in the DMV, the area has become one of the largest markets for Redfin nationally. I am excited to be a part of this amazing team and cannot wait to see how far we will go in the New Year.”
Prior to this, Ribeiro was Transaction Coordinator with Leverage Network in Ellicott City, Md.; and a licensed Realtor with Keller Williams Integrity, also in Ellicott City.
Ribeiro is a member of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors. He is fluent in native Portuguese and basic Spanish. He is working toward a bachelor’s degree in Economics at Towson University, with anticipated graduation in fall 2022.
Congratulations also to Wesley Combs the new president of CAMP Rehoboth, the Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ+ community center. On being named president, Combs said, “CAMP Rehoboth has a special place in my heart and I look forward to working with the board, staff, volunteers and supporters to ensure it continues to serve all members of our community. My husband Greg and I met in Rehoboth 33 years ago and it is because of CAMP Rehoboth that we now call this home. I want to especially thank outgoing President Chris Beagle for his years of service to CAMP Rehoboth and for his mentorship over the past two years.”
Combs is the founding principal of Combs Advisory Serviceswhere he serves as an executive coach and adviser helping organizations and individuals reach their highest potential. Prior to that, he served as the North American Diversity & Inclusion Director at The Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm. He has also worked as a Senior Manager at Accenture Ltd. Prior to that Combs was president and co-founder of Witeck-Combs Communications, Inc. He currently serves as a DC Advisory Board member of WAMU, DC’s NPR station. He and his husband, Greg Albright, are actively engaged in their communities in Washington, D.C. and Rehoboth Beach, Del.
D.C. police release video of suspect in shooting of gay man
Victim attacked outside store next to Georgia Ave.-Petworth Metro
D.C. police are seeking help from the public in identifying a “person of interest” in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting of a gay man outside a store next to the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station.
A video released by police shows a male suspect pointing a gun in the direction of where D.C. resident Larry Henderson, 36, was standing when he was shot in the hip.
Henderson, who spent nearly two weeks at MedStar Washington Hospital Center undergoing surgery to treat his gunshot wound, said the suspect initially pointed the gun at his groin, prompting him to turn his body around, resulting in a single gunshot in the hip area.
A police incident report says Henderson was hit by a male suspect who fired nine shots into a crowd where Henderson was standing on the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, N.W. just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 11.
“The subject was captured by a nearby surveillance camera,” according to a police statement sent to the Blade on Jan. 4. “Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE to 50411,” the statement says.
“The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia,” the statement points out. It says anyone contacting police with information about the shooting incident involving Henderson should refer to case CCN #21-180-648.
Kevin McDonnell, Henderson’s partner, said Henderson told him and police that the shooter did not say anything and did not attempt to rob him. McDonnell told the Blade that because he and Henderson frequently patronize the stores and shops surrounding the area where the shooting occurred and sometimes exhibit affection toward one another, he believes the shooter may have perceived Henderson to be a partner in a gay relationship and targeted him for a hate crime.
The police report says the incident is not listed as a suspected hate crime, a designation that McDonnell has questioned.
“It’s no accident that that guy pointed his gun at his genitalia,” McDonnell said. “And had LD not pivoted it would be a different story,” said McDonnell, who refers to Henderson by his nickname LD.
D.C. police spokesperson Alaina Gertz told the Blade in a Jan. 4 email that the case remains under “active investigation.”
McDonnell said a detective working on the case told him hate crimes are often difficult to prove and there did not appear to be sufficient evidence to classify the case as a hate crime.
He and Henderson told the Blade in a phone interview on Tuesday that the D.C. LGBTQ community services center Casa Ruby was helping Henderson apply for financial assistance with the D.C. Superior Court’s Crime Victims Compensation Program. Henderson said the gunshot wound has resulted in his having difficulty walking and could impair his ability to do routine daily functions.
The video released by D.C. police can be viewed here:
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend returns to D.C. Jan. 13-17
Organizers decide against cancellation despite surge in COVID cases
The D.C.-based Centaur Motorcycle Club announced on Jan. 2 that its members had voted to hold its annual Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend events in Washington, D.C. as planned Jan. 13-17.
The announcement came at a time when other large events in D.C. and across the country are being canceled due to a surge in the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 Omicron strain.
An earlier announcement posted on the event’s website describes the Mid-Atlantic Leather, or MAL Weekend, as an event “that attracts thousands of leather men, kinksters, fetish-lovers and curious spectators from all over the world.”
That announcement says this year’s MAL for the first time is being organized in a partnership between the Centaur Motorcycle Club, which started the annual MAL events, and the leaders of four prominent D.C. event production companies affiliated with some of the city’s largest nightclubs.
It also says proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous five days will be required for entry to all events.
“We acknowledge that it is each individual’s personal choice to attend the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend 2022,” the motorcycle club says in its Jan. 2 announcement. “More details are to come and will include any additional rules, restrictions, or other changes to help make the weekend as safe and fun as possible.”
The MAL website also says that the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Capitol Hill, which serves as the event’s headquarters hotel, and the nearby Phoenix Park Hotel have agreed to refund any room deposits for MAL weekend guests who decide to cancel their reservations.
Among the event company leaders who are producing five of this year’s MAL events are Dougie Meyer of Dougie Meyer Presents, Jimmy Martin of JMar Productions, Jesus Quispe of La Fantasy, and Zach Nalbone of Takeover Presents, who collectively have created a team called KINETIC to jointly produce the events for Centaur Motorcycle Club.
“Whether you’re a jock, bear, wolf, otter, or any other member of our community, all are welcome to unleash their urges on the largest dance floors MAL has ever seen,” the announcement quotes Meyer as saying.
“We have secured the city’s best and most colossal venues for KINETIC: MAL Weekend,” Quispe says in the announcement. “There will be lots of dancing, cruising, and sliding into one another,” the announcement quotes Quispe as saying.
One of the weekend’s largest dance events called “KINK,” scheduled for Saturday night, Jan. 15 at D.C.’s Echostage nightclub, “will feature live fetish acts, epic performances, and more chains and whips than can be imagined,” a statement released by MAL organizers says.
