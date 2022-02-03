Opinions
Gotcha, nastiness become go-to method for many reporters
Two problematic ‘Today’ show interviews with VP Harris
I continue to be appalled and disgusted at what some politicians say and do; yet how it is reported isn’t always helpful to the public. Reporters doing in-person interviews, or asking questions at press conferences, seemingly lost the goal of eliciting information and rather decided it’s better to try to get a headline.
Newspapers, especially online, look for the best clickbait headline even if it has little to do with the story.
Recent examples of such interviews include two with Vice President Kamala Harris. One by someone I greatly admire, Craig Melvin, the other by Savannah Guthrie. Watching Melvin’s interview just look at his facial expressions as he presses her to gauge his reactions to what she is saying and not being able to get her to say something he can use later. He appeared disappointed he couldn’t get her to make a misstatement. Then the smile on his face when he asked her about whether she will be on the ticket in 2024, which clearly even he recognized was a silly question with the administration still in its first year. Melvin also appeared to give his own views when he apparently said it’s time to give up on people who aren’t vaccinated; a position Harris pushed back on.
Then came the Savannah Guthrie interview with the vice president on the “Today” show. She continuously interrupted Harris, and seemed to be attacking her trying to get her to say something they could use later on air as a ‘gotcha’ moment. The vice president did a great job explaining what the administration is doing. Guthrie seemed clearly disappointed she couldn’t get Harris to publicly disagree with what the president said in his news conference the night before. She talked over Harris and then ended the interview abruptly saying ‘sorry we are out of time.’ Anyone watching the president’s press conference the day before can point to lots of stupid questions. And yes, the president misspoke on Ukraine but that didn’t come from a ‘gotcha’ question.
I only use Melvin and Guthrie as easy examples. I know them as I watch the “Today” show regularly. I met Hoda Kotb in Rehoboth Beach, at a favorite place we share, The Coffee Mill. I know Craig Melvin from his days in D.C. and admire him, a nice guy and good reporter. I never met Guthrie but when she doesn’t do attack interviews, I like her.
Clearly there are different pressures on TV reporters today than years ago. Being a reporter often seems second to being a likeable personality attracting viewers, except when doing political interviews. Guthrie interrupted the interview with Harris to go to a commercial; yes, they need to make money. I want to think her attack method with Harris could come from her producer saying “get tough with her, we need to keep our audience from switching channels.” After all there are other morning shows.
Being older I remember interviews reporters have done with presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress, and candidates over the years. From Cronkite and Huntley and Brinkley, to Brokaw. There’s the great interview Roger Mudd did with Teddy Kennedy where Kennedy couldn’t answer why he wanted to be president. It didn’t seem adversarial but Mudd got an answer, or no answer, to a simple and politely asked question that about destroyed Kennedy’s quest for the presidency. Even when asking a tough question about Chappaquiddick it wasn’t in a nasty way — simply a direct question he let Kennedy answer.
Today, political interviews seem more like interrogations. Reporters are not interested in gathering information for the public to use and judge what is going on; rather it seems like they are trying to uncover a crime. Reporters seem to believe they have to sound nasty and look tough to get a good answer.
There are hundreds of places for people to get news. More and more aren’t really news but opinion. Where once a New York Times or Washington Post reporter was happy to get a story on page one today it seems the goal is to get on TV. There they often voice opinions finding it difficult to stick to their reporting. It won’t happen but things could change if newspaper reporters were not on TV and didn’t have Twitter accounts.
But reality is the public will continue to have to wade through what is news and what is someone’s opinion of what is happening. Reporters no longer seem to believe if they just report the news or have politicians respond to a series of more polite but tough wide-ranging questions, the rest of us can decide if we are satisfied and believe what we hear.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Making mental health parity a priority
Protecting benefits whether for a sprained ankle or for opioid use
Mental health is health – period.
When someone gets the flu, or sprains an ankle, there’s no question about whether care is needed. If that person has health insurance, they can go to their doctor, or nearest urgent care or hospital. It’s often a commonplace, run-of-the-mill experience. You go in, you pay a copayment, you see the health care professional, and you’re on your way home.
Unfortunately, the experience for someone with a mental health condition or in need of treatment for substance use disorder is usually very different. Often, people feel apprehensive about seeking treatment in the first place. They think, “What will my friends think?” or “I probably shouldn’t tell my job that I need time off to see a psychologist.” Trust me: I had similar thoughts when I needed help dealing with alcoholism in my twenties. I knew something was wrong, but it was so hard to take that first step. I’m so grateful that as a union member I had access to the care I needed, because once I did ask for help, my life started to change for the better.
But for many, once they reach a point where they’re ready to seek care, getting care can be an even bigger challenge. From identifying professionals who will take your insurance to figuring out what requirements you need to meet for treatment to be covered by your plan, the process can be incredibly difficult to navigate. Not only is this frustrating for those who need critical services — in many cases, it’s illegal.
The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, passed in 2008 aims to improve access to treatment for mental health conditions and substance use disorders. At its core, the law is designed to make sure insurance companies and health plans cover mental health and substance use disorder benefits the same way they cover physical benefits. Whether you’re seeking care for a sprained ankle or for opioid use, your benefits are protected by the law.
And with more adults seeking care for mental illness and substance use disorders following the pandemic, ensuring that everyone gets the care they deserve is more important than ever. Receiving the care that you need, and are entitled to, shouldn’t be a struggle.
That’s why I’m working with our Employee Benefits Security Administration to prioritize action to ensure equal access to treatment for mental health conditions and substance use disorders for more than 136.5 million people and to remove the stigma for seeking help in the first place. This is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration, for the department, and for me personally.
Last week, we released a report to Congress that highlights where insurance companies and health plans are falling short when it comes to providing parity in care, and how we’re ramping up our enforcement of the law. We hope this report and our ongoing efforts show health plans that we take this issue seriously — and provide more opportunities for people to get the care they deserve under the law.
Marty Walsh is the U.S. Secretary of Labor. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SecMartyWalsh.
Opinions
America’s strange obsession with marital affairs
Politicians on both sides excoriated for cheating
It is no secret that Americans hold their politicians in contempt over extramarital affairs. When politicians cheat on their spouses, the whole country seems to erupt, cast judgment, and even ask for these politicians to be expelled from office.
Indeed, judging politicians for having affairs seems to be a fetish that the American public can’t seem to drop. During the Clinton era, Americans couldn’t get enough of Monica Lewinsky’s affair as an intern in the Oval Office with the president, watching congressional testimony that invaded her privacy. Kenneth Starr, almost perversely, investigated Clinton’s blow job in the Oval, with many calling on Clinton to resign the presidency.
More recently, in February 2020, Rep. Ilhan Omar was exposed for having an affair with Tim Mynett, a staffer on her team and chief fundraiser. Omar’s then husband walked in on Mynett and Omar dressed in pajamas in their Washington living room. Omar was relentlessly attacked by the right for her mistake.
In 2009, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford was caught cheating on his wife with Maria Chapur, an Argentinian journalist. As a result of the press leaking the affair, Sanford had to stand at a podium and seek forgiveness for his mistake from the public.
Sanford subsequently engaged in sorrowful interviews with the Associated Press and other outlets, in an effort to be forgiven by South Carolinians.
What America needs to come to grips with is the fact that cheating politicians should be the least of our worries. We need to accept that politicians are human, just like us.
In fact, studies show that a decent amount of adults in America commit adultery. A study by the Initiative for Family Studies revealed in 2018 that 20% of men and 13% of women have had sex with someone other than their spouse during their marriage. But, in all likelihood, these numbers might be higher, as adults are reluctant to confess that they’ve sinned.
When the public lambasts politicians for cheating, they are wasting taxpayer dollars. Instead of working on actual policy issues, these public officials are forced to spend dozens of hours distracted by press briefings, statements, interviews with the press, and self-defense.
Additionally, adultery is not, in the grand scheme of things, the worst sin to have ever been committed. Citizens and taxpayers should be concerned about real, dangerous issues at hand — like government corruption, homelessness, the pandemic’s effect on the closure of small businesses, expensive health care, and hefty student loans.
Americans should care about more than frivolous sex scandals.
Granted, there are instances in which the public should hold officials accountable for adultery, when it happens in inappropriate circumstances. Sex with minors and nonconsensual sex are two places to start.
There are ample examples of officials acting inappropriately, like when former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner sent lurid texts to a 15-year-old girl.
But America needs to let go of its punishment of those who commit adultery in a normal context. Politicians make mistakes. But so do we.
Isaac Amend is a Yale graduate and participant in National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ documentary. He also is a member of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @isaacamend.
Opinions
DeSantis doesn’t want racism, LGBTQ topics taught in schools
It’s horrifying to hear Fla. guv invoke Dr. King to push discrimination
Sometimes, when the news comes on your screen, you think: this must be from Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update. Until, a few seconds in, you realize: this isn’t satire, it’s all too real.
That’s how I felt when I heard about the Stop W.O.K.E Act. I’m not making this up or satirizing the news. I wouldn’t even try to be like the fabulous Samantha Bee.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has introduced the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act (a.k.a. the Stop W.O.K.E Act) to the Florida Legislature.
DeSantis, like many Republican politicos nationwide, including Virginia’s new governor Glenn Youngkin, is a good culture warrior.
Months ago, Florida, like some other states, banned the teaching of critical race theory. Earlier this month, for instance, Virginia Gov. Youngkin in his first week in office issued an executive order prohibiting the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory.”
Never mind that critical race theory hasn’t been taught in our country’s elementary, middle, or high schools. It’s a theory taught to graduate students. It says that historically laws and policies have created systemic racism.
But that wasn’t not good enough for DeSantis. The Stop W.O.K.E. Act would take things even further. If passed, the legislation, “will give businesses, employees, children and families tools to fight back against woke indoctrination,” said a DeSantis office press release.
“The Stop W.O.K.E. Act will be the strongest legislation of its kind in the nation,” the press release said, “and will take on both corporate wokeness and Critical Race Theory.”
DeSantis wants us to believe that he’s on the side of the angels – that he wants to make the world more just. To prove how righteous he is, DeSantis talked about the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Washington Post reported. “You think about what MILK stood for,” he told an audience in Wildwood, Fla. “He said he didn’t want people judged on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character.”
“You listen to some of these people nowadays,” DeSantis said, “they don’t talk about that.”
It’s horrifying and enraging to hear DeSantis quote the words of King, a civil rights icon who inspired many to work for racial justice. DeSantis was using King’s work as part of a culture war against everything King stood for.
“I was right about ‘The Politics of the English Language,’” George Orwell, the author of “1984” who taught us about “Newspeak,” is saying to himself, “this is more Orwellian than even I would have imagined.”
Unfortunately, if passed, the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, would have even more draconian consequences than polluting the language. DeSantis has decided to follow the example of the Texas abortion law, which allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.
If enacted into law, the Stop W.O.K.E. Act would give parents or other private citizens the right to sue if they think critical race theory is being taught in schools or workplaces.
This should set off alarm bells for everyone, Black, white, hetero, LGBTQ+ — from parents to teachers to authors to students.
It’s fine for parents to complain to teachers or school boards. Or for employees to seek redress from their supervisors or human resources departments.
But do we want private citizens to enforce the law? What would it be like to have to worry whether about your neighbor or co-worker would sue you if they felt you were espousing critical race theory?
If you’re LGBTQ, you should be especially concerned.
In plain, non-Orwellian English: Republican politicos know that some folks don’t want to learn about our country’s history of racism or about LGBTQ sexuality, gender identity, culture and history.
We can’t afford to throw up our hands on this.
Let’s do all we can to prevent the erasure of racism and LGBTQ culture from the teaching of our country’s history.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Celebrate omicron’s decline this Valentine’s Day
Gotcha, nastiness become go-to method for many reporters
Valentine’s Day gifts for the queer love in your life
Catholic University LGBTQ student group remains unrecognized
‘El activismo contra el Código de las Familias va a hacerse sentir’
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
President Biden joins Cher & others to honor Betty White
Arrest made in murder of Honduran transgender activist
Estate planning for the future of your home
A fascinating tale of Paris and literature in early 20th century
