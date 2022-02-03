Gotcha, nastiness become go-to method for many reporters

I continue to be appalled and disgusted at what some politicians say and do; yet how it is reported isn’t always helpful to the public. Reporters doing in-person interviews, or asking questions at press conferences, seemingly lost the goal of eliciting information and rather decided it’s better to try to get a headline.

Newspapers, especially online, look for the best clickbait headline even if it has little to do with the story.

Recent examples of such interviews include two with Vice President Kamala Harris. One by someone I greatly admire, Craig Melvin, the other by Savannah Guthrie. Watching Melvin’s interview just look at his facial expressions as he presses her to gauge his reactions to what she is saying and not being able to get her to say something he can use later. He appeared disappointed he couldn’t get her to make a misstatement. Then the smile on his face when he asked her about whether she will be on the ticket in 2024, which clearly even he recognized was a silly question with the administration still in its first year. Melvin also appeared to give his own views when he apparently said it’s time to give up on people who aren’t vaccinated; a position Harris pushed back on.

Then came the Savannah Guthrie interview with the vice president on the “Today” show. She continuously interrupted Harris, and seemed to be attacking her trying to get her to say something they could use later on air as a ‘gotcha’ moment. The vice president did a great job explaining what the administration is doing. Guthrie seemed clearly disappointed she couldn’t get Harris to publicly disagree with what the president said in his news conference the night before. She talked over Harris and then ended the interview abruptly saying ‘sorry we are out of time.’ Anyone watching the president’s press conference the day before can point to lots of stupid questions. And yes, the president misspoke on Ukraine but that didn’t come from a ‘gotcha’ question.

I only use Melvin and Guthrie as easy examples. I know them as I watch the “Today” show regularly. I met Hoda Kotb in Rehoboth Beach, at a favorite place we share, The Coffee Mill. I know Craig Melvin from his days in D.C. and admire him, a nice guy and good reporter. I never met Guthrie but when she doesn’t do attack interviews, I like her.

Clearly there are different pressures on TV reporters today than years ago. Being a reporter often seems second to being a likeable personality attracting viewers, except when doing political interviews. Guthrie interrupted the interview with Harris to go to a commercial; yes, they need to make money. I want to think her attack method with Harris could come from her producer saying “get tough with her, we need to keep our audience from switching channels.” After all there are other morning shows.

Being older I remember interviews reporters have done with presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress, and candidates over the years. From Cronkite and Huntley and Brinkley, to Brokaw. There’s the great interview Roger Mudd did with Teddy Kennedy where Kennedy couldn’t answer why he wanted to be president. It didn’t seem adversarial but Mudd got an answer, or no answer, to a simple and politely asked question that about destroyed Kennedy’s quest for the presidency. Even when asking a tough question about Chappaquiddick it wasn’t in a nasty way — simply a direct question he let Kennedy answer.

Today, political interviews seem more like interrogations. Reporters are not interested in gathering information for the public to use and judge what is going on; rather it seems like they are trying to uncover a crime. Reporters seem to believe they have to sound nasty and look tough to get a good answer.

There are hundreds of places for people to get news. More and more aren’t really news but opinion. Where once a New York Times or Washington Post reporter was happy to get a story on page one today it seems the goal is to get on TV. There they often voice opinions finding it difficult to stick to their reporting. It won’t happen but things could change if newspaper reporters were not on TV and didn’t have Twitter accounts.

But reality is the public will continue to have to wade through what is news and what is someone’s opinion of what is happening. Reporters no longer seem to believe if they just report the news or have politicians respond to a series of more polite but tough wide-ranging questions, the rest of us can decide if we are satisfied and believe what we hear.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.