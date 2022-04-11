Photos
PHOTOS: Cherry ‘Flawless’ main event
Overflowing crowds at Howard Theatre party
The Cherry Fund produced the 25th annual Cherry Weekend events from April 8-10 to benefit mental health services and HIV/AIDS charities. The main event party “Flawless” was held on Saturday night through Sunday morning at the Howard Theatre featuring DJs Shane Marcus, Micky Friedmann and Mor Avrahami.
Click here to see photos from Cherry’s “Moodio 54” event at Soundcheck.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC presents scholarships, awards at annual ceremony
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC presented awards and scholarships to student athletes at a ceremony at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf on Saturday, April 9.
Scholarship recipients included Natalie Romero-Marves of Justice High School in Falls Church, Va.; Susan Shobeiri of McLean High School in McLean, Va., Ana Bonilla of E.L. Haynes Charter School in D.C.; Tori Tracey of Thurgood Marshall Academy in D.C.; Paloma Benach of Wilson High School in D.C.; Stuart Conrad of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Va.; Sophia Bailey of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va. as well as a student who wishes to remain anonymous.
Other awardees included Bill Horten of Adventuring, Kevin Comerford of Rogue League Sports, the Dupont Social Club, Dre Khoury of the Furies Women’s Rugby and Chirs Miller of the Capital Tennis Association. Robert Norris Rigby of Fairfax County Schools was the recipient of the 2022 Clark Ray Horizon Award for his advocacy efforts on behalf of LGBTQ students.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
Cherry: Moodio 54
Party at Soundcheck featured DJ Joe Gauthreaux
The 25th anniversary of Cherry Weekend, a series of parties produced by the Cherry Fund that raise money for HIV/AIDS and mental health services, continued on Saturday with a “Moodio 54 – Birthday LXV” event at Soundcheck. DJ Joe Gauthreaux provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: LGBTQ Ukrainian refugee fundraiser
Event at Number Nine raised $50,000 for ORAM
The Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. hosted a fundraising event for LGBTQ refugees from Ukraine on Saturday, April 2 at Number Nine. Local drag legend Banaka was the emcee and there were performances by KC B Yoncé and Carlos Cello.
The event raised $50,000 for ORAM: Organization for Refuge, Asylum & Migration.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Inmigrantes LGBTQ celebran decisión de terminar con el Título 42
America the humorless
PHOTOS: Cherry ‘Flawless’ main event
Man sentenced to 39 years for 3 D.C. ‘home invasion’ rapes
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
Vatican official speaks at online LGBTQ event
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Florida7 days ago
Florida High School student defies DeSantis & teaches a class in LGBTQ+ history
-
Sports5 days ago
Qatar police may seize Pride flags ‘to protect’ LGBTQ World Cup fans
-
Obituary5 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ+ journalist & editor Thomas Senzee dies at 54
-
Television6 days ago
Grindr’s first series is as shallow as you’d expect
-
New York5 days ago
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
-
Federal Government6 days ago
LGBTQ immigrant groups welcome decision to terminate Title 42
-
Real Estate2 days ago
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
-
United Kingdom6 days ago
British government cancels global LGBTQ rights conference