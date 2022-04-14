‘Grace’ explores the importance of food and family

‘Grace’

Through May 14

Ford’s Theatre

511 10th St., N.W.

$22 -$81

Fords.org

The older you get the more dead people you know. So says Miss Minnie, the blunt but sage sister of the deceased in the new musical “Grace,” now premiering at Ford’s Theatre.

With music and lyrics by D.C.’s Nolan Williams, Jr. and a book co-written by Williams and Nikkole Salter, it’s an upbeat exploration of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.

For the Mintons, death has come for Gran’Me, the matriarch who has held the reins of the family’s century old restaurant for the last 40 years. With her passing, the landmark Minton’s Place goes to granddaughter Ruthie (Nova Y. Payton). But with ownership comes a host of problems, specifically keeping financially afloat in an evolving neighborhood where corner stores are replaced by doggy spas and soulless developers are on the rise.

Payton’s Ruthie is a revelation. Seamlessly and subtly, she exudes a truthful blend of preoccupation, strength, and unsuccessfully concealed worry. And nightly, Payton deservedly receives a mid-show standing ovation for “Again,” a powerfully sung pledge to muster the grit to endure.

The action unfolds on a fall day in the restaurant’s outdoor courtyard. A flashily turned-out Miss Minnie (Virginia Ann Woodruff) along with Gran’Me’s adult grandchildren have come to prepare for the memorial. No two are alike – for instance, Paul (David Hughey), who has a Ph.D. and lives far from home and rarely visits, is interested in the cultural significance of the restaurant while local D.J. and social media maven Joshua (Rayshun LaMarr) is eager to remember his grandmother in his own way – but ultimately food, memories, and a respect for family bring the disparate cousins together.

Nimbly staged by Robert Barry Fleming, the 90-minute without intermission production moves at an enjoyably brisk pace. In addition to Payton, the cast boasts seven other talented actors, all with marvelous voices and able to effectively play both the light and poignant moments.

Williams’s impressive score played by an eight-person pit orchestra uses the wide-ranging sounds of jazz, R&B, soul, Broadway, and spirituals to explore life and culture. Both his music and the production design make nods to Black history.

The Minton family is part of a glorious Black culinary past that goes back many generations, and that is so briefly explained in “Bogle, Augustin, Prosser, Dorsey, Jones & Minton.” That quick musical reference to the family’s history, and the show’s oddly abrupt ending are weaker bits in a mostly strong piece.

Scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West’s verisimilar set makes splendid use of Ford’s stage – an uncluttered grouping of outdoor tables and chairs backed by a looming urban mural featuring the headliners of the early restaurant biz.

For the Mintons food is comfort, livelihood, and fun. As Haley, Arica Jackson shows off her comedic chops as the cousin who rightly feels overlooked, and without a doubt, enjoys to eat. Jackson ardently sings “The Gospel Bird (This Chicken Died),” a rousing tribute to the feathered friend who died that she might live.

Other melodies in praise of the family’s relationship with food include “Good Lawd, Let’s Eat,” “Black Eyed Peas,” and “Three Okra Seeds.”

Whereas Haley loves Gran’Me’s cooking, her nemesis cousin EJ (Jarran Muse) isn’t that into it. Raised in an affluent suburb by parents with highly aspirational goals, he rarely frequented Minton’s Place. At the memorial, when asked to run to the store to pick up some turkey necks to cook with greens, he’s totally baffled. Still, EJ’s memories of his grandmother, her food, and the old neighborhood are fond ones.

Siblings low-key Lawrence (Solomon Parker III) and self-described Afro-boho chic Jacqui (Raquel Jennings) regularly butt heads due to very different ideas about community organizing. She’s willing to use any means necessary, corporate or otherwise, to promote change, while he remains truer to the longtime residents.

But, increasingly, it seems rifts are healed by Miss Minnie. Though forgetful and not ready to fill the formidable shoes of her dead sister, Minnie extends the importance of food and family.