Theater
‘Grace’ explores the importance of food and family
Ford’s musical an upbeat look at African-American culinary traditions
‘Grace’
Through May 14
Ford’s Theatre
511 10th St., N.W.
$22 -$81
Fords.org
The older you get the more dead people you know. So says Miss Minnie, the blunt but sage sister of the deceased in the new musical “Grace,” now premiering at Ford’s Theatre.
With music and lyrics by D.C.’s Nolan Williams, Jr. and a book co-written by Williams and Nikkole Salter, it’s an upbeat exploration of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.
For the Mintons, death has come for Gran’Me, the matriarch who has held the reins of the family’s century old restaurant for the last 40 years. With her passing, the landmark Minton’s Place goes to granddaughter Ruthie (Nova Y. Payton). But with ownership comes a host of problems, specifically keeping financially afloat in an evolving neighborhood where corner stores are replaced by doggy spas and soulless developers are on the rise.
Payton’s Ruthie is a revelation. Seamlessly and subtly, she exudes a truthful blend of preoccupation, strength, and unsuccessfully concealed worry. And nightly, Payton deservedly receives a mid-show standing ovation for “Again,” a powerfully sung pledge to muster the grit to endure.
The action unfolds on a fall day in the restaurant’s outdoor courtyard. A flashily turned-out Miss Minnie (Virginia Ann Woodruff) along with Gran’Me’s adult grandchildren have come to prepare for the memorial. No two are alike – for instance, Paul (David Hughey), who has a Ph.D. and lives far from home and rarely visits, is interested in the cultural significance of the restaurant while local D.J. and social media maven Joshua (Rayshun LaMarr) is eager to remember his grandmother in his own way – but ultimately food, memories, and a respect for family bring the disparate cousins together.
Nimbly staged by Robert Barry Fleming, the 90-minute without intermission production moves at an enjoyably brisk pace. In addition to Payton, the cast boasts seven other talented actors, all with marvelous voices and able to effectively play both the light and poignant moments.
Williams’s impressive score played by an eight-person pit orchestra uses the wide-ranging sounds of jazz, R&B, soul, Broadway, and spirituals to explore life and culture. Both his music and the production design make nods to Black history.
The Minton family is part of a glorious Black culinary past that goes back many generations, and that is so briefly explained in “Bogle, Augustin, Prosser, Dorsey, Jones & Minton.” That quick musical reference to the family’s history, and the show’s oddly abrupt ending are weaker bits in a mostly strong piece.
Scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West’s verisimilar set makes splendid use of Ford’s stage – an uncluttered grouping of outdoor tables and chairs backed by a looming urban mural featuring the headliners of the early restaurant biz.
For the Mintons food is comfort, livelihood, and fun. As Haley, Arica Jackson shows off her comedic chops as the cousin who rightly feels overlooked, and without a doubt, enjoys to eat. Jackson ardently sings “The Gospel Bird (This Chicken Died),” a rousing tribute to the feathered friend who died that she might live.
Other melodies in praise of the family’s relationship with food include “Good Lawd, Let’s Eat,” “Black Eyed Peas,” and “Three Okra Seeds.”
Whereas Haley loves Gran’Me’s cooking, her nemesis cousin EJ (Jarran Muse) isn’t that into it. Raised in an affluent suburb by parents with highly aspirational goals, he rarely frequented Minton’s Place. At the memorial, when asked to run to the store to pick up some turkey necks to cook with greens, he’s totally baffled. Still, EJ’s memories of his grandmother, her food, and the old neighborhood are fond ones.
Siblings low-key Lawrence (Solomon Parker III) and self-described Afro-boho chic Jacqui (Raquel Jennings) regularly butt heads due to very different ideas about community organizing. She’s willing to use any means necessary, corporate or otherwise, to promote change, while he remains truer to the longtime residents.
But, increasingly, it seems rifts are healed by Miss Minnie. Though forgetful and not ready to fill the formidable shoes of her dead sister, Minnie extends the importance of food and family.
Robert Barry Fleming is a big believer in collaboration. “One of my strengths as a director/choreographer is to have everyone work together rather than as silos,” he says. “Seeing the piece blossom into something bigger than what any of us could have done alone is a real joy.”
And for Fleming, helming the world premiere production of “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre has proved no different. Created by Nolan Williams, Jr., and co-librettist Nikkole Salter, the musical explores the history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.
“The production has been a living, breathing thing,” he says. “Everyone involved gave their most to the actualization of this project. And ultimately, I’m deeply in love with the story. It’s true and filled with grace, empathy and love and willingness to look at difficulty without fear.”
Now based in his native Kentucky, Fleming, 58, is artistic director of Actors Theatre of Louisville, but he’s no stranger to the D.C. scene. Past professional experiences include an exciting, formative stretch as director of programming at Arena Stage where he worked with esteemed playwrights Katori Hall and Karen Zacarías, helped bring alive “Dear Evan Hansen,” and learned about leadership from mentors including Arena’s artistic director Molly Smith.
Fleming recently shared some insights into what makes him tick artistically.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Were traditional African-American foods a big part of your upbringing?
ROBERT BARRY FLEMING: Yes and no. When we visited my mother’s family in D.C., we had macaroni and cheese, homemade pumpkin pie and coconut cake, all the food traditions that are resonant in “Grace.” But my mother didn’t cook the same as her mother. It was more like “here’s a Swanson TV dinner because I’m a PhD at the University of Kentucky and I need to be at a board meeting.”
It’s a nontraditional narrative. I know what it like to enjoy great ham as well the mixed vegetables in a frozen dinner.
BLADE: Is that unusual?
FLEMING: Black culture has been framed as one monolithic thing. In “Grace” there’s great diversity of experience with the characters and that’s part of the conflict and part of the beauty of what it means for them to come together.
It’s easy to talk about the polarization of the left and right or white and Black people. But what’s not often discussed is that dominant culture mores inform every system and relationship and that includes our own families of origin. These mores are sometimes embedded in historically marginalized communities in such deep and insidious ways that we’re often not aware.
And for queer people, heteronormativity can make us suspicious of other gay people.
BLADE: Can you share about your queer identity?
FLEMING: Sometimes it’s hard to separate early trauma from queer identity. For me, before healing and wellness happened, some early molestation was conflated with what it means to be queer. That’s why I’m so grateful to the arts, just the magical “as if” with therapeutic intervention, created the ability to have a radical perspective about the world and my place in it that needed imagination to get closer to the truth.
Being introduced the arts early is powerful. My mom was an arts lover and she had us at the Chinese opera, dance concerts, and puppet shows when we were young children. Those experiences informed how I understood the world.
BLADE: When did you really get into theater?
FLEMING: I come from a dance background intertwined with my period of life when I was a gymnast. I first formally studied dance at college but I’d been choreographing gymnastic routines since I was 12. My first acting job was at six years old at Kentucky State University where I played Travis in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun. Living in that space at just six, I was getting it viscerally. That kind of experience allows you know in your core how to make a text come to life.
BLADE: Would you say the arts rescue you in some way?
FLEMING: Without question. When I think about the potentially self-destructive behaviors that were part of my internal oppression, I think how very lucky I was not have ended up a casualty. Through the arts and therapy, I’m privileged to have a different understanding of who I am in the world and to help others tell their stories.
Now I’m able to say, “Hey, if I survived that and ended up something of a light or facilitator who’s willing to be a radical fighter for justice, then that’s my life’s duty for whatever time I have left.”
Theater
Would you take a dream job if it meant nonstop surveillance?
New Mosaic play explores privacy as a commodity
‘Private’
Through April 17
Mosaic Theater
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$20-$68
“Private” also streams from April 6 to 17. $40 for individuals and $70 for groups
Mosaictheater.org
In “Private,” a provocative new work now in production at Mosaic Theater, playwright Mona Pirnot portrays a not-too-distant future where privacy is no longer a right but a commodity – so much so that folks are buying privacy insurance to cover data leaks.
The deceptively straightforward plot unfolds without flourish when Corbin (Eric Berryman), a mid-level product engineer, is tapped for a life-changing promotion by his company’s CEO. But there’s a catch – said dream opportunity requires that he submit to nonstop surveillance at work and at home.
That same evening, Corbin shares what he perceives as good news with wife Georgia (Tẹmídayọ Amay), a frustrated musician eager to quit a tiresome day job. Incrementally, he reveals the advantages of what’s in store, leaving the lack of privacy bit until last. Georgia is initially pleased, then incredulous, and on hearing more, appalled.
The savvier and seemingly more decisive of the two, Georgia insists her husband negotiate the privacy aspects of the deal, making it clear that there are deal-breakers. For instance, the apartment cannot be monitored. The idea that technology allow strangers to know the intimacies of the couple’s sex life, or that she experiences dark days when she’s unable to drag herself out of bed is understandably unendurable to her.
Impeccably staged by Knud Adams, a New York-based director of artful new plays, the production gracefully melds naturalistic acting with more stylized design. Yet, these varying elements are never at odds. In 70 minutes without intermission, unstilted conversations, meaningful lengthy pauses, and penetrating monologues are delivered on a beautifully spare Tuscan yellow space lit by overhead fluorescent tubes (compliments of scenic designer Luciana Stecconi and lighting designer Masha Tsimring).
Whether displaying affection or battling, there’s a palpable chemistry between Berryman’s excellently assayed everyman Corbin and Amay’s sleekly dressed, occasionally snappish Georgia. Here, Amay, a non-binary actor who won a Helen Hayes Award in 2020 for their scene stealing turn as Gifty, a gangly teen in Round House’s production of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls or, the African Mean Girls Play,” uses their rangy frame to convey seductive elegance and coiled resentment without entirely forsaking their delightfully quirky brand of humor.
Loathe to upset his wife yet eager to please her with the things like a bigger apartment (where the bedroom has its own door) and the luxury to exclusively pursue her passion — music — Corbin is unsure of his next move. At the same time, Georgia deems Corbin as soft because of his comparatively comfortable upbringing, and usually assumes he’ll do as she suggests.
And while Georgia freely stakes claim to all facets of her husband’s life, she enjoys an intimate friendship with likeable Jordan (Ben Katz), a freewheeling musician. When they meet up, she proffers unsolicited dating advice and increasingly uses him as a sounding board concerning her uneven relationship with Corbin. Yet, their bond is easy. Over drinks, they laugh as Jordan regales Georgia with stories from his livelier social life, specifically alluding to a recent trip to a gallery where the performance art involved a naked woman and a flagpole.
Several office scenes in which Corbin, and later Georgia, interact with Abbey (Sophie Schulman), the annoyingly perky self-described “eyes and ears” of Raina, the company’s monomynous start-up queen who hand-picked Corbin for promotion, change the couple’s dynamic. Without spoiling anything, let’s say the play makes a sharp turn from unemotional surveillance to intensely personal communication.
And suddenly, we, the audience, become the eavesdroppers.
Theater
GALA dance-theater piece tackles immigration
Gay performance artist debuts ‘English with an Accent’
‘English with an Accent’
April 1 (one night only)
GALA Theatre
3333 14th St., N.W.
$40
Galatheatre.org
When Venezuelan-born performance artist Migguel Anggelo immigrated to the states almost 17 years ago, he was frequently asked whether he spoke English. “I do, but with an accent” became his pat reply.
Grappling with a new language instantly became a part of his story. Acting and voice teachers advised him to lose the accent for a part in a show, but never for life. “Oh, I’ll have my accent forever, but I really can drop it when I need to,” he says breaking into a belle’s slow southern drawl followed by a whoop of laughter. “But it’s not easy.”
His latest show, aptly titled “English with an Accent,” references language but focuses mainly on the immigrant experience. Co-presented by Washington Performing Arts and GALA Hispanic Theatre for one night only on April 1 at GALA in Columbia Heights, the autobiographical hybrid dance-theater piece features Anggelo along with 10 international dancers selected for their talent and personal back stories in relation to migration.
Via phone from New York, the high-energy performer explains the genesis of his new work. The concept evolved during the darkest days of the pandemic when live performance was verboten. While working on what he thought would be his third album, he thought to himself, “If I change the order of the songs, this could be a compelling immigration story.”
“Immigrating is difficult. You leave a lot behind but you have to adapt,” he says. “When you first come to a country, they think of you as a worm or, more nicely, a caterpillar, but then when you succeed, suddenly you’re a butterfly. That’s a lot of what the show’s about.”
His music ranges from operatic to Latin mixed with tango to cumbia. At a little over an hour, the poignant yet funny piece has 13 songs (music and lyrics by Anggelo and Jaime Lozano), and when it’s not song, there’s lots of modern and contemporary movement. Its costumes subtly suggest anthropomorphized insects and the lighting design lends a cinematic affect.
Preternaturally busy, Anggelo’s varied vita boasts ballet, music, musical theater, painting, and Manhattan cabaret performances including his acclaimed gender-bending musical concert experience “LatinXoxo” in 2020. And now with “English with an Accent” he stretches himself further: “I’m doing a modern dance/ballet with song — we’re singing, dancing, and acting. Through my songs I tell the story, mine and the other caterpillars on stage.”
The last time Anggelo, 49, danced with an ensemble was 20 years ago during a Latin American tour of Broadway’s “Fame.” “I was a dancer before I was an actor and a singer. Still, I thought dancing like this again would kill me. Instead, I’m killing it.”
Growing up on the family farm in Venezuela, if Anggelo wanted milk, he looked for the cow.
“I was kind of like Heidi, the girl of the Alps, and very innocent. But I always knew what I was that I liked boys,” he continues. “I never had a good relationship with my father. He was very macho. Sometimes I’d describe a guy as beautiful and I’d be sent to my room without dinner. I never quite understood what I did wrong. But fortunately, his mother who now lives in Miami with his twin sister, supported him in all things, including boys.
His immigration journey began in earnest when he left Venezuela. “I’d been in Germany studying opera, and returned to find Hugo Chávez running the country. Friends told me he was a man of the people and that all would be well. Of course, that proved wrong. And his successor Madura is even worse. It’s a disaster.”
So Anggelo packed his bags and headed to Miami where he connected with an artists’ lawyer who helped him to obtain an 0-1 Visa for people with special talents in the arts, athletics, and sciences. Scrambling to find work and learning English by watching “The Golden Girls,” he adjusted to American life.
Now he lives in New York with his husband, event designer David Stark. He loves the city, and in fact, there’s a nod to Gotham in his show – a line from one of the songs reads, “I love to listen to the subway hum and watch the rats play with the trash.” Another song hilariously relates closer to D.C. It’s titled “Fat White House Clown.”
In 2020, Anggelo became a U.S. citizen. “It hasn’t been easy, but others have it much harder,” he says, empathizing with people who prefer to be illegal in America rather than hungry in their native country. “Immigrants are brave people.”
