Man arrested in arson case of Brooklyn LGBTQ+ nightclub
Two employees of Rash were injured and required hospitalization. The building sustained heavy damage due to the fire
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn charging a borough resident, John Lhota, 24, with the April 3, 2022 arson of Rash, a bar and nightclub in Bushwick frequented by members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Lhota was arrested yesterday and will make his initial appearance this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann.
Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; John B. DeVito, Special Agent-in-Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); and Laura Kavanagh, Acting Commissioner, New York City Fire Department (FDNY), announced the arrest and charge.
“As alleged, Lhota deliberately set fire to a bar and nightclub patronized by members of the LGBTQ+ community, seriously injuring two of its employees, and endangering all present including the tenants of the building as well as the first responders who battled the blaze for approximately one hour,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “This Office strongly condemns such acts of violence, and will vigorously prosecute this case. The victims, and all LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, should be able to enjoy their nights out in peace and without fear of such a dangerous attack.”
Mr. Peace praised the Special Agents, Fire Marshals and Detectives of the Arson and Explosives Task Force for their outstanding investigative work on the case.
“Arson is a violent crime that impacts all New Yorkers. The prompt investigation leading to the arrest of Lhota demonstrates the commitment of the Arson and Explosive (A&E) Task Force to rapidly apprehend and bring to justice those who violently attack members of our community. ATF and its partners at FDNY and NYPD hope for the quick and full recovery of the victims,” stated Special Agent-in-Charge DeVito.
“This was a brazen act of arson that seriously injured two people, placed the lives of residents and dozens of Firefighters in grave danger, and struck fear throughout an entire community,” said Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “I commend our Fire Marshals for their outstanding work alongside members of the NYPD and ATF to apprehend this dangerous individual.”
As set forth in the complaint, on the evening of April 3, 2022, Lhota was captured on security video purchasing a red gas canister at a service station and filling it with gasoline. Lhota then proceeded to Rash, located on the ground floor of a multi-story building at 941 Willoughby Avenue, where he allegedly poured gasoline over the floor of the bar.
The video showed Lhota tossing a lit cigarette on the floor, but the gasoline did not ignite. Lhota then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the gasoline, causing an explosion and a fire. The floors above Rash contain residential apartments. Firefighters responded to the location and extinguished the blaze.
Two employees of Rash were injured and required hospitalization. The building sustained heavy damage due to the fire. Security video captured Lhota fleeing the burning nightclub.
The charge in the complaint is an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Lhota faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 years’ imprisonment, and a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment.
District of Columbia
Resident of homeless LGBTQ youth shelter arrested for assault
Alston Foundation director disputes D.C. police report calling incident anti-trans crime
D.C. police on April 12 arrested a resident of one of two houses for homeless LGBTQ youth operated by the Wanda Alston Foundation on a charge that he allegedly assaulted another male resident of the same house.
A police incident report says the assault took place after the two housemates were “involved in a heated altercation which resulted in Suspect 1 punching Victim 1 in the face multiple times with a closed fist.” The report lists the incident as a suspected anti-transgender hate crime.
A source familiar with the incident who spoke on condition of not being identified said the youth arrested in the incident identifies as straight and may have been placed in the house as an exception to the Alston Foundation’s longstanding policy of limiting residents to LGBTQ youth.
June Crenshaw, the Wanda Alston Foundation’s executive director, told the Washington Blade the Alston Foundation has not changed its mission and continues to focus on LGBTQ youth who are experiencing housing instability or homelessness. She said the manager of the house where the incident occurred witnessed what happened and reported there was no indication that the assault was motivated by anti-trans bias.
Crenshaw said that due to strict privacy policies she could not confirm the sexual orientation or gender identity of the victim, or the youth charged with assault. But she said the youths currently residing in each of the two Alston Foundation houses have self-identified as LGBTQ.
A separate arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court appears to back up Crenshaw’s recounting of what the house manager observed.
The two-page arrest affidavit says the altercation between the two housemates appears to have started over the victim’s complaint that his fellow housemate was playing loud music in his bedroom too early in the morning. It makes no mention of a hate motivated assault based on the victim’s status as a transgender male as implied in the D.C. police report.
In presenting the case in court on April 13, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged the Alston House resident with a single count of simple assault and did not classify the charge as a hate crime.
The affidavit supports the police decision to charge the suspect with assault, pointing out that blood from the victim’s injured nose was found on the floor and walls of the house and that the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his facial injuries.
Crenshaw said in addition to the account by the house manager who witnessed the incident and who, according to Crenshaw, tried her best to stop the altercation, a video surveillance camera inside the house captured most of the incident, which Crenshaw had seen. She said the youth who was assaulted can be seen in the video resisting the house manager’s attempts to stop the altercation and shows him running up a flight of stairs to the doorway of the room where the resident charged with the assault was standing.
Although she said the youth who allegedly committed the assault is clearly at fault, Alston Foundation officials decided to suspend both youths from the program for seven days and assigned them to other residential facilities for the week-long suspension, Crenshaw said.
“They can come back to the program, but they have to be heavily involved in case management and mediation in order to return,” she said.
The Alston Foundation’s website says it provides “pre-independent transitional living and support services to homeless at-risk LGBTQ youth ages 18-24 in all eight wards.”
“These things happen pretty regularly because there are mental health challenges, there’s stress and there is trauma,” Crenshaw said. “And sometimes the youth don’t have any other tools in dealing with confrontation other than extreme aggression or fighting,” according to Crenshaw. “We work really hard to try to de-escalate situations to prevent altercations from happening, to mediate, to do all of these things to avoid these situations from happening.”
Court records show that the youth charged in the assault pleaded not guilty at an April 13 arraignment and is scheduled to return to court for a misdemeanor status hearing on June 6.
California
Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years in drug overdose deaths of Black gay men
“Buck used his money and privilege to exploit his victims, who were unhoused, destitute, and/or struggling with addiction”
LOS ANGELES – U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder on Thursday sentenced former West Hollywood resident and LGBTQ+ activist Ed Buck, 67, to 30 years in a federal prison for supplying the methamphetamine that killed two gay Black men at his Laurel Avenue flat.
“Buck used his money and privilege to exploit the wealth and power imbalances between himself and his victims, who were unhoused, destitute, and/or struggling with addiction,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Norell said in court documents filed in the case. “He spent thousands of dollars on drugs and party and play sessions that destroyed lives and bred insidious addictions.”
Buck — who had donated more than $500,000 to mostly Democratic causes and served in 2016 as one of California’s Electoral College members, along with activism on LGBTQ+ issues, had seemingly escaped justice until local activists including journalist Jasmyne Cannick, a longtime community activist, were able to get the federal case initiated, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. The investigation was also conducted with the support of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Then L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey had declined to prosecute Buck at first citing a lack of evidence.
Hey y’all! We did it. By now I’m sure you heard that #EdBuck was sentenced to 30 years in prison. There’s so much I wanna say, so many people to thank you. Lots of emotions right now. Imma start with a drink and get back to you later. For now thank you everyone! ❤️❤️❤️— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) April 14, 2022
Barely four and a half hours after being handed his case for deliberations, a federal grand jury last July convicted Buck on the nine-count indictment of charges he supplied the methamphetamine that killed Gemmel Moore in 2017 and Timothy Dean in 2019 during ‘party-and-play’ encounters at his flat.
The verdict concluded a two-week trial that featured harrowing testimony of Buck’s accusers and victims which was shocking. Prosecutor’s use of Buck’s seized videos offered jurors a disturbingly graphic look at the chilling indifference displayed by Buck as he victimized those unfortunate to enter his flat.
Buck would solicit his victims on social media platforms, including Grinder, and on Adam4Adam, a gay hook-up site. Buck’s profile solicited men who shared his underwear fetish and wanted to “party and play.” His profile also contained a ‘Rose’ emoji which symbolized that he was generous or in plain terms, willing to pay cash for his “party and play.”
Jurors heard testimony from several of the Black men victimized that Buck’s preference was to personally inject victims, and he pressured or incentivized victims to let him do so, sometimes offering large cash bonuses to coerce a victim to agree to an injection or additional injections. At other times, Buck simply injected victims while they were unconscious.
“I know this has been an arduous, lengthy and difficult process,” U.S. District Judge Christine A. Snyder told jurors after she read the verdict.
Federal prosecutors said Ed Buck’s unrelenting fervor to satisfy a fetish by preying on vulnerable men, often young and Black, is reason enough to keep him behind bars for the rest of his life. https://t.co/8F87tdBocE— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2022
An acquittal motion denied by Judge Snyder last week had argued that the only evidence that Buck distributed methamphetamine and other drugs at his apartment was bolstered by “the testimony of a parade of financially motivated houseless individuals” and drug addicts and should not have been believed, defense attorneys said.
Kentucky
Lawmakers override Kentucky Governor’s veto of anti-Trans youth sports law
The bill is a carbon copy of the anti-trans bills sweeping the nation this past year and ignores the policies that were already in place
The Kentucky legislature voted Wednesday to override Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 83 and enact the measure as law, banning transgender girls from participating in sports alongside their peers from sixth grade through college. With this override of the governor’s veto, Kentucky now joins 14 other states banning trans students from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.
Senate Bill 83 (SB83), known as the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require the Board of Education or agency designated by the Board of Education to manage interscholastic athletics to promulgate administrative regulations or bylaws requiring schools that participate in interscholastic athletics to designate all athletic teams, activities, and sports based upon the biological sex of the students eligible to participate.
The law would prohibit “biological male” students from participating in athletic teams, activities, and sports designated as “girls.”
“Governor Beshear was the third governor this year to uphold the dignity of transgender and nonbinary youth, and veto an attempt by lawmakers to write them out of existence. While those young people continue to face unrelenting political attacks, the Kentucky legislature voted to override that act of courage and compassion, pushing these marginalized youth even further to the sidelines,” said Sam Ames, Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project. “This bill claimed to solve a problem of ‘fairness’ in school sports in Kentucky that didn’t exist, but its negative impacts on the mental health and well-being of trans and nonbinary youth — young people who already face disproportionate rates of bullying, depression, and suicide — are very real. To the young people in Kentucky watching tonight: you are stronger than they know. We are here for you, we will fight for you, and we are not going anywhere.”
Beshear in his veto message to lawmakers accused the legislation’s sponsors of ignoring the policies undertaken taken by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to assure that no student-athlete who has an unfair advantage can compete. Under the association’s policy, a post-pubescent trans female must take hormonal therapy for a sufficient length of time to minimize any gender-related advantage.
The Fairness Campaign released the following statement from Executive Director Chris Hartman:
“Shame on the Kentucky General Assembly for attacking trans kids today. Shame on our commonwealth’s lawmakers for passing the first explicitly anti-LGBTQ law in Kentucky in almost a decade.
“Today, the state legislature voted to override Gov. Beshear’s veto and enact a discriminatory sports ban into law, depriving transgender girls of the opportunity to play on a school sports team, simply because of who they are.
“This law singles out the one openly transgender girl in Kentucky’s entire school system who plays on a school sports team. She started her school’s field hockey team, recruited all of the other team members, and just wanted the opportunity to play with her friends. Now Kentucky lawmakers have intervened to stop her from playing with her friends her eighth grade year.
“This bill has been so plainly about political gain and using Kentucky kids as political pawns that it is an embarrassment to our commonwealth. Instead of solving any of Kentucky’s real problems, the politicians behind this bill used their power to bully this one student and take away rights from kids who just want to play games with friends. The bill is a carbon copy of the anti-trans bills sweeping the nation this past year and ignores the policies that were already in place to ensure an equal playing field for student-athletes.
“Kentuckians deserve lawmakers that protect all kids in our community, including transgender children. The enactment of this law makes clear that the rights of transgender people and kids in Kentucky are in danger. We’re deeply committed to fighting back against this discriminatory bill and ensuring equal rights for everyone in our state.
“The fight won’t stop here. We applaud Governor Andy Beshear and all those who stood on the side of justice, including several Republicans voting alongside Democrats in the Kentucky Senate and House to uphold the governor’s veto. We look forward to the lawsuit that’s sure to come. If we can’t protect Kentucky’s trans kids in our legislature, we’ll protect them in our courts.”
