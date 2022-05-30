10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Black Pride Us Helping Us Picnic

Us Helping Us Black Pride Picnic at Fort Dupont Park. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, May 30

12-7 p.m.

Fort Dupont Park

Minnesota Avenue, S.E.

Website

The annual Us Helping Us Picnic in the Park is Monday at Fort Dupont Park and is free and open to the public. Games, performances and more in this community gathering.

Dragapella!

The Kinsey Sicks (Photo via Facebook)

Wednesday, June 1

8 p.m.

Rams Head on Stage

31 West Street

Annapolis, Md.

Facebook | Tickets

The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet, perform at Rams Head on Stage on Wednesday.

Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers

Wednesday, June 1

8 p.m.

Pitchers

2317 18th Street, N.W.

Facebook

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Kennedy Davenport performs at Pitchers and A League of Her Own on Wednesday. There is a free meet and greet hosted by Ba’Naka and a drag show with Venus Valhalla and Cake.

Pride Pils Dance Party

(Image via Facebook)

Thursday, June 2

6-11 p.m.

Dacha Navy Yard

79 Potomac Avenue, S.E.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Join the Washington Blade and DC Brau for the release of this year’s Pride Pils at a Dance Party at Dacha on Thursday.

Capital Pride Honors

Friday, June 3

7-10:30 p.m.

Penn Social

1519 17th Street, N.W.

$25-$60

Facebook | Tickets

The Capital Pride Alliance honors members of the community in an annual reception on Friday.

Drag Underground

Drag Underground (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, June 3

8-10 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

$15-$20

Facebook | Eventbrite

See a popular drag show alongside the Underground’s newest exhibit, The Gender Within: The Art of Identity.

Pride!

Annapolis Pride (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, June 4

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eastern Panhandle Pride

downtown

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Facebook

12-5 p.m.

Annapolis Pride

West Street & Calvert Street

Annapolis, Md.

Website | Facebook

12-6 p.m.

Reston Pride

Lake Anne Plaza

Reston, Va.

Website | Facebook

Three regional prides are taking place on Saturday: Annapolis Pride in Maryland, Eastern Panhandle Pride in West Virginia and Reston Pride in Virginia. If you live to the west, south or north of the District, you have a place to celebrate!

Queer Beer Festival

Saturday, June 4

9 p.m.

The Wharf

760 Maine Avenue, S.W.

Facebook | Tickets

Hop Culture x New Belgium present Queer Beer, a craft beer festival celebrating the unique, vibrant voices of the queer community in the industry including queer owned and/or operated breweries or breweries that have demonstrated a dedication to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Two sessions available on Saturday:

VIP 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

General Admission 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

VIP 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM

General Admission 6:30 PM– 10:00 PM

Bent: Pride Month Kickoff

Saturday, June 4

10 p.m.

9:30 Club

815 V Street, N.W.b

$25

Facebook | Ticketmaster

See performances by Sweet Pickles, KC B. Yoncé and We The Kingz at a Pride Month Kickoff Party at the 9:30 Club on Saturday.

Pride: Womxn’s Kickoff Party

Saturday, June 4

7 p.m.

500 8th Street, S.E.

Facebook

Join DJ Rosie for a Pride Womxn’s Kickoff Party on Saturday. Free admission.

