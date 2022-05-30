Arts & Entertainment
10 LGBTQ events this week
Pride month kicks off with a flurry of activities
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Black Pride Us Helping Us Picnic
Monday, May 30
12-7 p.m.
Fort Dupont Park
Minnesota Avenue, S.E.
Website
The annual Us Helping Us Picnic in the Park is Monday at Fort Dupont Park and is free and open to the public. Games, performances and more in this community gathering.
Dragapella!
Wednesday, June 1
8 p.m.
Rams Head on Stage
31 West Street
Annapolis, Md.
Facebook | Tickets
The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet, perform at Rams Head on Stage on Wednesday.
Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
Wednesday, June 1
8 p.m.
Pitchers
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Kennedy Davenport performs at Pitchers and A League of Her Own on Wednesday. There is a free meet and greet hosted by Ba’Naka and a drag show with Venus Valhalla and Cake.
Pride Pils Dance Party
Thursday, June 2
6-11 p.m.
Dacha Navy Yard
79 Potomac Avenue, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Join the Washington Blade and DC Brau for the release of this year’s Pride Pils at a Dance Party at Dacha on Thursday.
Capital Pride Honors
Friday, June 3
7-10:30 p.m.
Penn Social
1519 17th Street, N.W.
$25-$60
Facebook | Tickets
The Capital Pride Alliance honors members of the community in an annual reception on Friday.
Drag Underground
Friday, June 3
8-10 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Facebook | Eventbrite
See a popular drag show alongside the Underground’s newest exhibit, The Gender Within: The Art of Identity.
Pride!
Saturday, June 4
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Eastern Panhandle Pride
downtown
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Facebook
12-5 p.m.
Annapolis Pride
West Street & Calvert Street
Annapolis, Md.
Website | Facebook
12-6 p.m.
Reston Pride
Lake Anne Plaza
Reston, Va.
Website | Facebook
Three regional prides are taking place on Saturday: Annapolis Pride in Maryland, Eastern Panhandle Pride in West Virginia and Reston Pride in Virginia. If you live to the west, south or north of the District, you have a place to celebrate!
Queer Beer Festival
Saturday, June 4
9 p.m.
The Wharf
760 Maine Avenue, S.W.
Facebook | Tickets
Hop Culture x New Belgium present Queer Beer, a craft beer festival celebrating the unique, vibrant voices of the queer community in the industry including queer owned and/or operated breweries or breweries that have demonstrated a dedication to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.
Two sessions available on Saturday:
VIP 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM
General Admission 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM
VIP 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM
General Admission 6:30 PM– 10:00 PM
Bent: Pride Month Kickoff
Saturday, June 4
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.b
$25
Facebook | Ticketmaster
See performances by Sweet Pickles, KC B. Yoncé and We The Kingz at a Pride Month Kickoff Party at the 9:30 Club on Saturday.
Pride: Womxn’s Kickoff Party
Saturday, June 4
7 p.m.
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Join DJ Rosie for a Pride Womxn’s Kickoff Party on Saturday. Free admission.
If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Festival
Us Helping Us annual event held at Fort Dupont Park
D.C. Black Pride concluded on Monday with the annual “Us Helping Us Black Pride Festival in the Park” at Fort Dupont Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
Mayor Bowser greets celebration attendees
D.C. Black Pride weekend began with an opening reception at the Renaissance Washington Hotel on Friday, May 27. Mayor Muriel Bowser welcomed attendees to the celebration. The event was produced by the Center for Black Equity.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Books
‘Dot & Ralfie’ explores lives of lesbian seniors
Who will care for us when we only have older friends to rely on?
‘Dot & Ralfie: A Novel’
By Amy Hoffman
c.2022, University of Wisconsin Press
$16.95/147 pages
There is one alternative to growing older.
Never mind, though, it’s not on your radar. You’re more focused these days on not groaning when you get up each morning, and keeping your joints oiled enough to work. Years don’t really mean much when you’ve got places to go and people to see before that alternative happens but in the new novel “Dot & Ralfie” by Amy Hoffman, keep one eye on that calendar.
Neither Dot nor Ralfie could agree on how they met, except that it was back when good lesbian bars still existed, before the Internet. Dot recalled, but Ralfie denied, that they met over a pool game and Ralfie wandered away. They both remember a cocktail party when Ralfie first took Dot home with her.
These days, though, “home” is a third-floor walk-up in a Boston neighborhood. It’s been a great place and Dot and Ralfie like the neighbors and all, but Dot’s 68 and Ralfie’s over 70 and three floors of steps are a problem. A big problem, especially when you’ve had knee surgery like Ralfie’s had. Especially when you’ve had a teensy little heart attack and walking makes you winded, as it does Dot.
And so, Dot’s sister, Susan, has been pushing Dot and Ralfie to move to a senior living complex, which Ralfie refers to as Maple Grave because that’s what’s next, isn’t it? Yeah, and Susan is so determined to have Ralfie and Dot move into senior housing that she buys a way-off-the-beaten-path Maple Grave apartment of her own, for her and her lover, Germaine.
But Germaine’s not happy; she’s more than a decade younger than Susan and besides, she’d miss her friends back in the city, just as Ralfie would miss the guys at her job at the DPW, and Dot would miss the kids at the school library where she worked. And it would be such a hassle for Dot to see the older librarian that she had a little affair with not long ago. Viola was ailing, and needed Dot’s help.
Still, those stairs. What was the next step?
The meme is correct: Old Age Ain’t for Sissies. But what are ya gonna do about it? You’re gonna read “Dot & Ralfie,” that’s what.
That’s because this is an adorable book. It’s funny in all the right parts, good-naturedly grumpy where it needs to be, and wonderfully, wryly sarcastic, but author Amy Hoffman also nudges her readers to think about their own futures and what each might entail. Who will care for us when we only have similarly aged friends to rely on?
To soften the soberness of that question, Hoffman gives readers a handful of charming characters that fuss at one another, argue, make up, scheme, and fuss some more. It’s a little like a lesbian “Honeymooners” episode, only much sweeter and better.
There aren’t a lot of novels specific to lesbian seniors who want something reflective of their lives so seek out “Dot & Ralfie.” If you’re tired of the usual literature, it’s the perfect alternative.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
PHOTOS: Black Pride Festival
10 LGBTQ events this week
PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
‘Dot & Ralfie’ explores lives of lesbian seniors
Comings & Goings
D.C. man sentenced to 7 months for attack against gay Asian man
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ signs off after 19 seasons
Air Force base axes ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’
Traveling while trans
Comings & Goings
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Texas6 days ago
Republican lawmaker claims Texas school gunman was transgender
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. man sentenced to 7 months for attack against gay Asian man
-
New York7 days ago
Gay man shot to death on NYC subway train
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ signs off after 19 seasons
-
Movies5 days ago
‘Fire Island’ delivers pride, prejudice, and a whole lot more
-
U.S. Military/Pentagon3 days ago
Air Force base axes ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’
-
Rehoboth Beach7 days ago
Vandals target 2 Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ-owned businesses
-
Maryland7 days ago
Lesbian couple hopeful Md. law requires Christian school to enroll son