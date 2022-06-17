Carroll County’s flag policy: What counts as political?

The Carroll County Board of Education earlier this month voted 4-1 to ban the display of most flags on public school grounds. The United States, Maryland, and Carroll County flags are still allowed, as are the flags of foreign nations and banners representing school achievements, school athletics, colleges, and professional sports teams. The main cause of controversy surrounding the policy is that it bans the display of Pride flags on public school grounds.

The concerns about how this policy will impact the inclusiveness of Carroll County Public Schools, and its students’ mental health, have been well-documented. The all-too-coincidental vote during Pride month has also been highlighted repeatedly. But I would like to point out some curious contradictions in the logic of the policy’s text itself. I question the sincerity of its objects. And to be clear, while I hope there are legal challenges to the policy on First Amendment grounds, I do not set out to refute the policy’s legality — I am not a lawyer.

Board member Donna Sivigny remarked how the flag policy was a “natural extension” of the school system’s political neutrality policy, which prohibits faculty and students from voicing their opinions on “political issues, parties, and candidates.” Along this line of neutrality, board member Tara Battaglia said, “And it’s true, where does it end? If we allow one [flag], we’re going to have to allow another, and we’re going to have to allow another.”

Edmund O’Meally, the board’s legal counsel, clarified that “We also have state law that requires the display of the official United States flag […] which requires the display of the flag in every classroom in every school in every school system in the state of Maryland.” He noted that the board’s flag policy is among the “time, place, and manner restrictions” that the board has the legal authority to impose on flags displayed on school grounds.

The flag policy begins, “The Board of Education of Carroll County agrees with Section 7-105(a) of the Education Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland that ‘the love of freedom and democracy, shown in the devotion of all true and patriotic Americans to their flag and country, shall be instilled in the hearts and minds’ of the students attending the Carroll County Public Schools.”

So it appears that state law does not require the display of the United States flag simply for aesthetic reasons. The code requires the display of the Stars and Stripes for political reasons. Simply put, democracy is a system of government, and love of democracy is a political viewpoint. To draw a distinction between anyone merely possessing American citizenship, and “true and patriotic” Americans, is a political statement. For better or worse, to instill this love of democracy is a political mission with which the State of Maryland tasks each school board. One must ask why certain political statements are not only permitted, but mandated by the state, and others are able to be quashed.

Beyond the national flag, whose display is required, scrutiny must be paid to the Maryland flag. Yes, its design is iconic and widely beloved by Marylanders. We reign supreme when it comes to how many items of clothing, bumper stickers, and other merchandise we brand with the state flag. However, its design is intentionally political. During the Civil War, Maryland was a border state; Union sympathizers would display the yellow and black Calvert arms, and Confederate partisans would display the red and white Crossland arms. A few decades after the Civil War ended, the Maryland flag as we know it today was adopted as a symbol of reconciliation and unity between North and South — certainly a political statement.

In addition, if international flags are allowed, attention must be paid to their symbolism as well. For instance, the designer of the flag of the People’s Republic of China described the largest yellow star on the banner as symbolizing the Chinese Communist Party. Even more broadly, the peoples of any colonized country generally view the flag of their colonizer as a political symbol.

So why would the Carroll County Board of Education welcome all these partisan discussions and displays, but prohibit symbols like the Pride flag? Yes, debates about LGBTQ rights are ongoing, but so are conversations about the Confederacy, communism, colonialism, and any number of other political organizations and viewpoints. It appears the board wants to limit what topics are worthy of consideration by erasing some from view.

We must work to resist all such hypocrisy and censorship when it arises.

Justin Drewer is a lifelong Maryland resident and a 2022 graduate of Georgetown University, where he majored in government, focusing on constitutional law.