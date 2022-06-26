Photos
PHOTOS: Loudoun Pride
LGBTQ community celebration held at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va.
The first Loudoun Pride was held at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va. on Saturday, June 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Frederick Pride
Annual celebration held at Carroll Creek Linear Park on Saturday
The 10th annual Frederick Pride was held at Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick, Md. on Saturday, June 25.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Delmarva Pride Festival
Inaugural LGBTQ celebration held in downtown Easton, Md.
The inaugural Delmarva Pride Festival was held in downtown Easton, Md. on Saturday, June 18.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Jaime Thompson)
PHOTOS: Pride Gala
Secretary Buttigieg speaks at annual Equality PAC event
Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus, held its annual Pride Gala on Thursday, June 16 at the Hotel Washington. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gave the keynote address.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
