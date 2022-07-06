Arts & Entertainment
Harry Styles “heartbroken” after Copenhagen concert canceled due to nearby shooting
Harry Styles tweeted he felt heartbroken after the Copenhagen shooting, after he gave a speech addressing the Oslo shooting.
Harry Styles’ performance, which had been scheduled at Royal Arena, was canceled, due to the shooting at a nearby mall in Copenhagen last Sunday.
Three people were killed during the shooting and several others seriously injured.
Following the tragedy, Styles wrote on twitter, “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”
I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022
I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.
I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H
The Copenhagen concert was a part of Styles’ Love on Tour show, and it is not the first time he addressed the shooting during his performance tour.
At his Oslo concert on July 1st, Harry Styles, waving a Pride flag, gave a heartfelt speech about a shooting during a Pride celebration.
The shooting happened outside London Pub, a popular gay bar, at Norway’s capital city. Two people were killed, and 21 were injured in the tragedy. The shooting was described as an “Islamist terror act,” causing a rally of thousands of protesters.
“I am well aware that, right now, this means more to you than it ever has before.” Styles referred to the Pride flag he held over his head, “I just wanna tell you that I’m very sorry and I hope you all feel safe in here with each other.”
Styles further stated how proud he felt and “it is an honor” standing and playing in front of his audience.
“The atmosphere that you’ve created here, allowing people to feel safe and to be themselves, and I know that in difficult times, it is hard to feel like you can make a difference, and I promise you that each and every single one of you make a difference by the small choices, the tiny choices that you make every day to be that little bit kinder to someone, to do that little bit extra for someone – it makes the difference.” Styles continued.
“I love you so much, I thank you for allowing me to do this, I encourage you, even in the darkest times, to love more, to give more, to embrace more, be kind more, and I promise you it makes a difference.” Styles concluded his speech wishing his audience can enjoy the rest of his concert and “pump all the love that you have into this room.”
🏳️🌈🤍— sandra (@polygraphsandra) July 1, 2022
proud pic.twitter.com/RK5JKSRXvP
Shortly after the shooting, the shooter, Zaniar Matapour, was arrested.
