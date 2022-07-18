Connect with us

PHOTOS: Mermaid pageant

Juniper Gin crowned at Crystal Cove competition

10 hours ago

Juniper Gin, center, is crowned the winner at the Crystal Cove Pageant at Trade on Sunday. (Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Crystal Cove Pageant was held at Trade on Sunday, July 17 and hosted by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Drag artists competed in categories ranging from talent to “mermaid eleganza” to wow the panel of judges and entertain the crowd. Juniper Gin was crowned the winner with Vee Vee Majesty, Charlemagne and Rico Pico placing as alternates.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer

Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth held at Hook Hall

3 days ago

July 15, 2022

2022 SMYAL for Summer (Blade photo by Parker Purifoy)

The LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) and the Young Donors Committee held the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday, July 13.

(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)

PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride

‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival

1 week ago

July 9, 2022

Ongina of "RuPaul's Drag Race" was one of the headliners at Hagerstown Pride. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Westminster Pride

Fourth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland town

1 week ago

July 9, 2022

2022 Westminster Pride (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The fourth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

