Photos
PHOTOS: Mermaid pageant
Juniper Gin crowned at Crystal Cove competition
The Crystal Cove Pageant was held at Trade on Sunday, July 17 and hosted by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Drag artists competed in categories ranging from talent to “mermaid eleganza” to wow the panel of judges and entertain the crowd. Juniper Gin was crowned the winner with Vee Vee Majesty, Charlemagne and Rico Pico placing as alternates.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth held at Hook Hall
The LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) and the Young Donors Committee held the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday, July 13.
(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)
Photos
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival
The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Fourth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland town
The fourth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Jill Biden addresses LGBTQ donors at Equality PAC fundraiser
10 LGBTQ events this week
Defensores LGBTQ de Cartagena se reunieron con primera jueza trans de EEUU
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
Federal judge blocks guidance on anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
Md. attorney general candidates highlight LGBTQ rights support
Lesbian entrepreneur uses crime scene TikTok to educate
Comings & Goings
Bowser cuts ribbon on first D.C. homeless shelter for LGBTQ adults
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Transphobic interaction between J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh enrages Twitter users
-
Celebrity News6 days ago
Tom Daley receives OBE at Windsor Castle
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
‘Raven’s Home’ introduces first trans character in Disney Channel history
-
Maryland4 days ago
Md. attorney general candidates highlight LGBTQ rights support
-
Business4 days ago
Lesbian entrepreneur uses crime scene TikTok to educate
-
Florida6 days ago
Video to prevent LGBTQ+ bullying taken down in Florida schools
-
Local4 days ago
Comings & Goings