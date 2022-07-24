Connect with us

PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG

Winchester Pride show held at 81 Bar & Grill

Published

17 mins ago

on

Alexa V. Shontelle was the emcee at 'Brunch with a side of DRAG' at Interstate 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Aïenara Rose and Candice Candy performed at a buffet brunch drag show at 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday, July 24. The event was sponsored by Winchester Pride.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Freestate

Frieda Poussay crowned the winner

Published

1 day ago

on

July 23, 2022

By

Frieda Poussay was crowned Miss Gay Freestate 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Miss Gay Freestate Pageant was held at Central Mount Vernon in Baltimore, Md. on Friday, July 22. Frieda Poussay was crowned the winner and will advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Mermaid pageant

Juniper Gin crowned at Crystal Cove competition

Published

6 days ago

on

July 18, 2022

By

Juniper Gin, center, is crowned the winner at the Crystal Cove Pageant at Trade on Sunday. (Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Crystal Cove Pageant was held at Trade on Sunday, July 17 and hosted by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Drag artists competed in categories ranging from talent to “mermaid eleganza” to wow the panel of judges and entertain the crowd. Juniper Gin was crowned the winner with Vee Vee Majesty, Charlemagne and Rico Pico placing as alternates.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer

Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth held at Hook Hall

Published

1 week ago

on

July 15, 2022

By

2022 SMYAL for Summer (Blade photo by Parker Purifoy)

The LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) and the Young Donors Committee held the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday, July 13.

(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)

