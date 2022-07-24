Photos
PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG
Winchester Pride show held at 81 Bar & Grill
Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Aïenara Rose and Candice Candy performed at a buffet brunch drag show at 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday, July 24. The event was sponsored by Winchester Pride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Freestate
Frieda Poussay crowned the winner
The 2022 Miss Gay Freestate Pageant was held at Central Mount Vernon in Baltimore, Md. on Friday, July 22. Frieda Poussay was crowned the winner and will advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mermaid pageant
Juniper Gin crowned at Crystal Cove competition
The Crystal Cove Pageant was held at Trade on Sunday, July 17 and hosted by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Drag artists competed in categories ranging from talent to “mermaid eleganza” to wow the panel of judges and entertain the crowd. Juniper Gin was crowned the winner with Vee Vee Majesty, Charlemagne and Rico Pico placing as alternates.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth held at Hook Hall
The LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) and the Young Donors Committee held the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday, July 13.
(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)
PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG
Referendum on new Cuba family code to take place Sept. 25
Blade, DC Health to host town hall on monkeypox
100 Black artists to celebrate dance in the DMV
WHO declares monkeypox Public Health Emergency
Marco Rubio: Same-sex marriage bill ‘a stupid waste of time’
Monkeypox: History must not repeat itself
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in bipartisan vote
Mizeur vows to ‘bring dignity and leadership’ back to 1st Congressional District
WHO declares monkeypox Public Health Emergency
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Gay men make up 82% of D.C. monkeypox cases
-
Africa7 days ago
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
-
News4 days ago
Marco Rubio: Same-sex marriage bill ‘a stupid waste of time’
-
Health3 days ago
Monkeypox: History must not repeat itself
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
-
The White House6 days ago
Jill Biden addresses LGBTQ donors at Equality PAC fundraiser
-
U.S. Federal Courts6 days ago
Federal judge blocks guidance on anti-LGBTQ discrimination
-
News5 days ago
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in bipartisan vote