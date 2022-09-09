Opinions
What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge
Don’t change a thing, except maybe the carpet
How would you define a ‘dive bar’? For many, it almost has a negative connotation. Sticky floors, an odor of yesterday’s beer. That sort of thing. For the most part, I think that’s unfair. Realizing that not all dives are created equal, the general definition of a dive, according to Wikipedia, is “a small, unglamorous, eclectic bar.” Adding to that, dives usually have cheap drinks, dated or questionable, decor and a neighborhood clientele.
This fits perfectly for some of my favorite dives in D.C. The Raven in Mount Pleasant, where a Yelp reviewer simply said, “a good try.” Or Bloomingdale’s Showtime Lounge, where another reviewer wrote that “neither the patrons nor the interior of the bar were as unattractive as I’d expected.” Then there’s Larry’s.
Whatever your definition of a dive bar is, Larry’s can probably shimmy its way to fit into it. The last time I sat at the bar, to harass bartenders Jason or Brett or Steve, I sat between a drag queen, two college kid twins, and on the other side of them, two gray-haired old ladies who despite their age, I would have stood behind if a bar fight had broken out. There’s your eclectic clientele, if you take eclectic as diverse or even just varied. I live around the corner, so, for me, it’s a neighborhood bar. The music, too, that night was rather remarkable. Songs could turn on a dime, starting with ‘80s head-boppers, to classic Motown, to, apropos of nothing, Garth Brooks’s “Friends in Low Places.” On the television, come for the B-list horror films that you never knew you wanted to see. (As an aside, “Troll 2” is an overlooked cinematic achievement.)
Some of the other reasons I love Larry’s are also some of the reasons the place is faintly ridiculous — the worn out carpet, the shrine to Buddha, maybe the stuffed animals behind the bar. Or is it the window my friend Matt cracked when performing a lap dance on someone when the chair slipped. Realizing what he’d done, Matt took off down T Street and I haven’t seen him since. That was eight years ago. But it’s also the head-scratching decor choices that make Larry’s, Larry’s. It’s that ridiculousness, or as you could easily say the unpretentiousness, that places you completely at ease as soon as you walk in.
During the pandemic, Larry’s added some shelters to the rather large patio to make it more year-around. These look not unlike mini manger scenes, something you’d see in December on the front lawn of a suburban Church of Christ. Nevertheless, it’s added to one of the best patios for people watching in Dupont and Adams Morgan.
Asking around, my friend Tyler likens Larry’s to a “gay Cheers” of sorts, coming for the “strong drinks and good people watching” in what is a central location in the District. When asked, my friend Evan noted how “unpretentious and very laid back” the bar is. Adding that “when I go there, I feel like I can go as I am. No judgment from others, just good drinks and good company that comes from all corners of the LGBTQ community.” That seems to be the common theme. Yelp reviews are peppered with comments like “I was in from out of town. . .” and “I’m so glad I stumbled on this place.” No wonder it’s the place the concierge at the round-the-corner Hinckley Hilton recommends the most for people unsure where to go.
As to who Larry is exactly, I’m not really sure. I’ve heard he lives in Florida now. Or is it Thailand? Maybe Larry passed away. Maybe there was no Larry. Maybe it’s like the Dread Pirate Roberts, Larry is a name that is passed on, handed down from person to person.
Larry’s is a place that doesn’t take itself seriously. In fact, not all. Ever. It’s that reason essentially that puts you at ease. An underrated dive, and in that category, Larry’s flourishes.
Gays, protect our dive bars. Larry’s, don’t change a thing. Well, maybe the carpet.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Opinions
The queen is dead — now please kill the monarchy
After Elizabeth, U.K. ought to ditch its arcane system
Most of us respected, even revered, Queen Elizabeth II for her 70 years of service to her country, from World War II to the Cold War and 9/11, right through to COVID and the war in Ukraine.
Her death at 96 comes as the world seems to be falling apart, from climate change to war to growing nationalism and authoritarianism around the globe. Her staid tenure as queen was marked by stoic resolve, love of country, checked emotions, and quiet determination that were sometimes mistaken for coldness. What a contrast to today’s toxic politics of crude insults, knee-jerk social media commentary, and emotional public outbursts.
There’s no question that Queen Elizabeth accomplished much in her unprecedented tenure as monarch, starting with rallying the British people as princess during World War II and the Blitz. On LGBTQ issues, Elizabeth pardoned Alan Turing, the gay World War II codebreaker and computer scientist who died by suicide two years after his 1952 conviction for “gross indecency.” She gave royal assent to the Sexual Offenses Act of 1967, which decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations among men in England and Wales who are at least 21, as the Blade reported. Elizabeth also gave royal assent to the marriage equality law that took effect in England and Wales in 2014. She has urged the U.K. to ban conversion therapy.
But her legacy is complicated by the monarchy’s long record of racist colonialism; indeed, many anti-LGBTQ laws in Africa and the Caribbean can be traced to the U.K.’s homophobic colonial policies.
Now that the queen is dead it’s time for the U.K. to rethink its anachronistic form of government. It was one thing for new prime ministers — Elizabeth anointed 15 of them in 70 years — to bow and curtsy before her, but can you imagine elected political leaders bowing before the adulterous King Charles and his “queen consort”? Please.
The queen’s family is notoriously dysfunctional. Charles’s adultery and cruel treatment of Princess Diana are well documented. Prince Andrew was linked to pedophile predator Jeffrey Epstein and his civil sex abuse case was settled out of court in New York, sparing the queen yet another public humiliation at the hands of her sometimes sordid family. Her grandchildren haven’t fared much better, with William and Harry not speaking after the latter’s leaving royal duties to cut lucrative Netflix deals and grant endless interviews along with his wife begging for privacy.
Enough already. Elizabeth was one of a kind, a selfless public servant whose likes Britain will never see again. And with her death, the monarchy should end.
Australia is expected to vote for an independent republic in the wake of the queen’s death; the current prime minister supports such a move and Greens Party leaders immediately called for it upon Elizabeth’s passing. Greens Sen. Mehreen Faruqi went even further, saying she “cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire.” At least six Caribbean commonwealth countries indicated earlier this year their intent to leave the commonwealth, following the exit of Barbados in 2021.
It’s odd to read social media posts from Americans this week, declaring “long live the king,” considering we rebelled against the monarchy and are supposed to disdain such arrangements. We can respect Elizabeth’s life’s work without endorsing the outmoded, racist construct that is the British monarchy. There isn’t much left of the commonwealth and Charles is mostly “playacting,” as Hayes Brown wrote for MSNBC. “The crown and scepter will be costuming, allowing him to uphold the illusion that the monarchy still has a role to play in a modern constitutional republic.”
Charles will serve as a placeholder for King William, who in all likelihood will be Britain’s last king and preside over its inevitable and much-needed dissolution.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
Republicans are fighting among themselves — keep it going
Our democracy will die if Trump wins another term
Republicans are fighting among themselves and if they keep doing it for another two months Democrats could actually win the mid-term elections.
A recent op-ed like the one Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) wrote attacking Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), even if not mentioning his name, is a prime example. Scott wrote. “many of the very people responsible for losing the Senate last cycle are now trying to stop us from winning the majority this time by trash-talking our Republican candidates.” He went on, “It’s an amazing act of cowardice, and ultimately, it’s treasonous to the conservative cause.”
This isn’t the first time Scott, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and McConnell have clashed. In February, Scott released his 11-point plan to rescue America. Scott said it is “what the party plans to do if it retakes control of the Senate.” The plan “calls to raise taxes on millions of poor families and other right-wing priorities. Calls to sunset civil rights laws, eliminate the Education Department, declare that there are only two genders, and build former President Donald Trump’s border wall.” McConnell clearly doesn’t think raising taxes on the poor is the way to get Republicans elected, even if he agrees with some of the other points.
This is the kind of public fight Democrats usually have, though I hope not this time around. There is a clear indication Democrats can win additional Senate seats. They are up in Pennsylvania, an open seat, with the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, where John Fetterman is leading Dr. Oz. In Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes is leading Sen. Ron Johnson (R). Then there is the open seat in Ohio, with Republican Sen. Ron Portman retiring, where Tim Ryan is slightly ahead of JD Vance. In Florida, Val Demings is within reach of Republican Marco Rubio. Now everything has to fall right for Democrats to win, but if women and young people come out as they did in Kansas to vote to keep the right to an abortion in their constitution, and as they have in the five special elections for a member of Congress since the Supreme Court knocked down Roe V. Wade, then Democrats can prevail.
There is some chatter over whether President Biden should have called out Trump and his MAGA Republican ‘cult’ in his speech in Philadelphia. Some compared it to Hillary Clinton’s speech when she used the term ‘deplorables.’ I think President Biden made it clear where he stood when he said he was not referring to all Republicans, saying he liked working with many Republicans and has done so for some of the legislative victories he had. He was very specific when he called out Trump and his MAGA cult for being against the Constitution and a threat to our democracy. He is right, they are. It appears about 30 percent or so of the Republican Party is part of Trump’s cult. Not enough for Trump to win the presidency but without their support most ‘normal’ Republican candidates would lose, which is why they all cater to Trump and his followers. The MAGA cult blindly believes all the lies Trump spouts. They called for Hillary to be imprisoned for her mishandling of a few low-level classified emails, never proven, and now support Trump despite his outrageous handling of huge amounts of much more top-secret information. Their hypocrisy is mind-boggling.
Democrats must stand up and speak truth and Biden has done just that. If Trump and his MAGA followers ever control the government again our democracy will die.
Again, Democrats have a real chance to increase their numbers in the Senate and even a potential, with hard work, to keep the House of Representatives. Enough to dream about what could be in the next reconciliation bill if that happens. If we don’t need to be concerned with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, (having) received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed ‘carried interest’ tax increase on private equity earnings while securing a $35 billion exemption that will spare much of the industry from a separate tax increase other huge corporations now have to pay.”
There is so much more to do to ensure equality for all. Democrats can do it by working hard and sticking together for the next couple of months.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Democrats must reject socialism
Such positions will cost the party votes in November
The general electorate leans moderate to moderate-right. Polling shows “When it comes to polarization, most people in American politics blame the voters. But much of the political science data suggests most voters are actually moderates.” It is the politicians who try to polarize them. Voters tend to not want radical change. Democrats do better when they understand that. It is a major reason Joe Biden won the presidency.
A Democratic Socialist who won her New York State Senate primary race, Kirsten Gonzalez said, “Today we really proved that socialism wins after winning an open race to represent a district covering parts of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.” Yes, some candidates for the New York State Senate endorsed by the Democratic Socialists and AOC won. Thankfully where it really mattered for Democrats nationally, in congressional primaries, they are losing. Interestingly, even in New York, this contrasted with “June primaries for the Assembly and statewide office when candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and the Working Families Party lost to establishment candidates.” I leave it to others to figure that out. It may be the summer primary gets more left-wing New York voters than the June primary. I hope candidates like Gonzalez understand their wins — and her comments — don’t translate to a winning slogan for Democrats nationally in the mid-term elections.
It was great to see the results in the New York Democratic Congressional primaries. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), an out gay congressman, easily defeated the AOC-endorsed candidate, State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, in the new 17th. Dan Goldman, a rational progressive, counsel to the Democrats in the first Trump impeachment, won in the new 10th. Then there were two incumbents pitted against each other in the 12th and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) handily defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.). Sad to see Maloney out, but one had to lose.
In the special election in the old 19th, moderate Democrat Pat Ryan defeated a Republican in what was considered a swing district leaning Republican until the Supreme Court announced its abortion decision. This result, added to those like the big win for the pro-choice position in Kansas, portends well for Democrats. Ryan also won his Democratic primary in the new 18th with more than 84 percent of the vote against a candidate who really had no apparent reason to run and never had any chance of winning.
In Florida, Charlie Christ (D) won the primary to run against Ron DeSantis for governor and Val Demings (D) won her primary to run against Sen. Marco Rubio (R). While both Republicans are favored, these two Democrats can turn these into competitive races. Both will be well funded but their money pales in comparison to the $172 million DeSantis has raised. In recent years Florida has not been very kind to Democrats. It will be interesting to see what Trump does with DeSantis.
The mid-term forecasts have changed from overwhelmingly Republican to Democrats having a chance. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently said, “Republicans had a better chance of taking back the House than the Senate. Candidate quality has a lot to do with [it].” The same column noted, “Today, an average of different forecasts and political betting odds indicate that Democrats are slightly favored to hold on to Congress’ upper chamber. The change in Senate fortune comes as the party continues to poll far better than expected in a number of states while several Republican candidates struggle to connect with the voters.”
It is actually fun to watch so many Republican candidates stumble. In Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz didn’t remember how many houses he owns. He said two when it is actually eight or maybe 10. That once happened to John McCain in his presidential run. Hershel Walker in Georgia can’t seem to remember how many kids he has. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is down between four to seven points in some recent polls. A Johnson loss to Democratic candidate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes would be particularly satisfying as he is a totally despicable, non-repentant, Trumper. His defeat by Wisconsinites would make great sense considering they reelected their other senator, lesbian, progressive Tammy Baldwin (D), by a 10 percent margin.
Along with support for Roe v. Wade, Democrats have a great record to run on — everything from the infrastructure bill and gun control to the latest deficit reduction bill, including fighting climate change and reducing the cost of drugs, the new student loan forgiveness plan, and the massive pandemic relief people got. If voters are reminded of all this, Democrats really can WIN!
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
