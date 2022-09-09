What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge

How would you define a ‘dive bar’? For many, it almost has a negative connotation. Sticky floors, an odor of yesterday’s beer. That sort of thing. For the most part, I think that’s unfair. Realizing that not all dives are created equal, the general definition of a dive, according to Wikipedia, is “a small, unglamorous, eclectic bar.” Adding to that, dives usually have cheap drinks, dated or questionable, decor and a neighborhood clientele.

This fits perfectly for some of my favorite dives in D.C. The Raven in Mount Pleasant, where a Yelp reviewer simply said, “a good try.” Or Bloomingdale’s Showtime Lounge, where another reviewer wrote that “neither the patrons nor the interior of the bar were as unattractive as I’d expected.” Then there’s Larry’s.

Whatever your definition of a dive bar is, Larry’s can probably shimmy its way to fit into it. The last time I sat at the bar, to harass bartenders Jason or Brett or Steve, I sat between a drag queen, two college kid twins, and on the other side of them, two gray-haired old ladies who despite their age, I would have stood behind if a bar fight had broken out. There’s your eclectic clientele, if you take eclectic as diverse or even just varied. I live around the corner, so, for me, it’s a neighborhood bar. The music, too, that night was rather remarkable. Songs could turn on a dime, starting with ‘80s head-boppers, to classic Motown, to, apropos of nothing, Garth Brooks’s “Friends in Low Places.” On the television, come for the B-list horror films that you never knew you wanted to see. (As an aside, “Troll 2” is an overlooked cinematic achievement.)

Some of the other reasons I love Larry’s are also some of the reasons the place is faintly ridiculous — the worn out carpet, the shrine to Buddha, maybe the stuffed animals behind the bar. Or is it the window my friend Matt cracked when performing a lap dance on someone when the chair slipped. Realizing what he’d done, Matt took off down T Street and I haven’t seen him since. That was eight years ago. But it’s also the head-scratching decor choices that make Larry’s, Larry’s. It’s that ridiculousness, or as you could easily say the unpretentiousness, that places you completely at ease as soon as you walk in.

During the pandemic, Larry’s added some shelters to the rather large patio to make it more year-around. These look not unlike mini manger scenes, something you’d see in December on the front lawn of a suburban Church of Christ. Nevertheless, it’s added to one of the best patios for people watching in Dupont and Adams Morgan.

Asking around, my friend Tyler likens Larry’s to a “gay Cheers” of sorts, coming for the “strong drinks and good people watching” in what is a central location in the District. When asked, my friend Evan noted how “unpretentious and very laid back” the bar is. Adding that “when I go there, I feel like I can go as I am. No judgment from others, just good drinks and good company that comes from all corners of the LGBTQ community.” That seems to be the common theme. Yelp reviews are peppered with comments like “I was in from out of town. . .” and “I’m so glad I stumbled on this place.” No wonder it’s the place the concierge at the round-the-corner Hinckley Hilton recommends the most for people unsure where to go.

As to who Larry is exactly, I’m not really sure. I’ve heard he lives in Florida now. Or is it Thailand? Maybe Larry passed away. Maybe there was no Larry. Maybe it’s like the Dread Pirate Roberts, Larry is a name that is passed on, handed down from person to person.

Larry’s is a place that doesn’t take itself seriously. In fact, not all. Ever. It’s that reason essentially that puts you at ease. An underrated dive, and in that category, Larry’s flourishes.

Gays, protect our dive bars. Larry’s, don’t change a thing. Well, maybe the carpet.

Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.