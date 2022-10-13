‘Forever Yours, Lincoln’ isn’t just for opera buffs

‘Yours Forever, Lincoln’

October 21 – 29

Quarry Theatre

@ The Voxel

9 W. 25th St.

Baltimore, MD 21218

$15-$30

Quarrtytheatre.com

Casting nonbinary actor Gabriel Hernandez as the young Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of chamber opera “Forever Yours, Lincoln,” at Quarry Theatre in Baltimore, was a smart move.

At about six feet tall with a mop of dark hair, Hernandez isn’t quite as tall as Lincoln, but the Puerto Rican-American tenor has worked hard to bring to life the revered, lanky president.

“I never thought about looking like Lincoln until the process of playing him began,” says Hernandez, 32. “When I got the offer, I began looking at pics of him and wondering how I could embody him better. I discovered that how you move your face makes a difference when playing a historical figure. And somehow, it seems to have worked.”

An exploration of the president’s intimate male relationships, the work opens a conversation about what constitutes intimacy, romance, and friendship.

With music by Baltimore composer Patrick Alexander and book by Alexander and co-librettist Laura Holland, the 50-minute fully produced piece incorporates a compilation of original text, historical first-person accounts, letters and poetry by Lincoln, and poetry by Walt Whitman and Lord Byron. The work aims to spark discussions around the history of sexuality, American revisionist history, and the importance of LGBTQ visibility.

Onstage, Hernandez typically presents as a young masculine man, especially when not wearing a dress, they say. “It’s hard to wrestle with how people see you and how you see yourself. That’s a big question. I really identify as gender queer and I’ve used many pronouns.”

“But when standing before an audience that’s work; it’s a way to make money. I’m aware that people might see me differently than how I perceive myself. I have to be patient with that.”

Hernandez has long been aware of Lincoln being intimate with men. “I’m not sure how I heard, the Internet, probably. As a young queer person, you’re always trying to find anything that’s relatable or someone to could look up to. Once I heard about Lincoln, I held on to it.”

And when they first learned about the opera, Hernandez was eager to get the part. “Despite historians trying to separate historical figures from their human experience, sometimes we know they’re like us. To me, if Lincoln were alive today, I’m certain he’d a be a queer person.”

The opera’s text is taken mostly from Lincoln’s correspondence. “From his words,” says Hernandez, “you can tell he’s passionate and honest. He expresses some jealousy and sadness when he learns his close friend Joshua Speed is marrying though married himself. Lincoln and his male friends shared beds; but what’s more, they experienced things we perceive as romantic.”

Zachary Bryant sings the parts of Speed and other historic friends/love interests including David Derickson, Billy Greene, and Elmer Ellsworth. The Biographer, a non-singing role is played by D.C. actor Joshua Poole

Based in New York, Hernandez has been in been in collaboration with queer community members in the area. In the fall of 2021, they premiered their well-reviewed new project “Taking Up Space: Queer Identity in Opera,” a photo series dedicated to documenting queer experience in opera by juxtaposing the past and present.

They’ve been performing since elementary school: “My parents saw me dancing in the outfield when they put me in softball and knew it wasn’t for me. They’d both grown up in the Pentecostal church and didn’t want me to have that limiting experience. Soon they’d enrolled me in theater classes.”

After performing arts high school in Florida, they pursued singing in community college and private lessons before becoming a serious opera singer in their late 20s. Five years ago, Hernandez and husband moved to New York City.

Is “Forever Yours, Lincoln” only for opera buffs? Hernandez replies “No.”

Because Ryan Clark, a Quarry Theatre team member who stages a lot of straight theater, is directing, the piece flows quickly, they say. “And at less than an hour there’s not enough time for us to really bore the audience,” Hernandez adds with a chuckle.